Events🐾
Hidden Gem at PACC
Pima Animal Care Center is offering a special discount to help people find their hidden gem at the shelter. Adopters will get a variety of discount offers on the adoption of pets that are four months or older. In the adoption lobby, adopters get to dig through a treasure chest full of colorful gems and coins. The gems and coins will reveal their special adoption discount at the counter.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center shelter, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Jan. 24 to Feb. 17.
Cost: Your winning gem 💎 will tell you. Values range from $5 off to a free adoption.
Yappy Hour Fundraiser at Noble Hops Gastropub
Sit back and relax on the patio while you sip free beer samples and your pup meets some furry friends. A percentage of all food sales will go to Arizona Greyhound Rescue. You will also get the chance to meet some of the staff from our Pet Talk Radio Show and Ina Road Animal Hospital.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
When: Monday, Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some tasty treats.
Tucson Lifestyle Cover Dog Search 2019
It's the annual cover dog search! Here's your chance to make your furry friend famous. Join HSSA and Tucson Lifestyle Magazine and get your dog's picture taken, enjoy shopping and talking with pet vendors. All registered dogs will receive a mock-cover of the magazine to display proudly in their homes. The winner will be treated to a personal photo shoot that will be featured on the cover of the May 2019 edition of the Tucson Lifestyle Magazine.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $30-$50, get your tickets here.
Senior Dog Adoption Event
Dogtopia is teaming up with Mature Mutts at PACC and Tucson Rescue Now at this fun adoption event. For each senior pet adopted, Dogtopia is giving away five free days of daycare. There will also be a prize wheel, swag and free food on the grill (while supplies last).
Where: Dogtopia (Oro Valley), 7621 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money in case you fall in love with a senior pup.
Pima Paws for Life Fundraiser at Catalina Brewing Company
Enjoy an outdoor event with raffles, painting, corn hole, giant jenga, ping pong, food and beer — $1 per beer will be donated to Pima Paws for Life. Blacktop Grill will be serving Sonoran dogs.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for tasty treats.
Furry Tales at TRAK
The furry/feathered friends at Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids are waiting for kids to come visit them this weekend. This is a great opportunity for kids that are lacking the self confidence to read aloud in class and socialize. Kids are welcome to choose a book from TRAK's collection or bring their favorite book from home.
Where: Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, 3250 E. Allen Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Galentine's Day with HSSA
Spend your Valentine's Day watching "First Wives Club" with your pup on the rooftop at Playground Bar. Enjoy specialty champagne drinks, shopping and a Galentine's Day themed selfie booth. Champagne purchase proceeds go directly to homeless pets at HSSA.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 at the door or here at HSSA. Each paid entry will give you $5 off your HSSA Valentine's shirts
The Amazing Acro-cats Tumble into Tucson
This is a one-of-a-kind, two-hour, cat-nip crazy show you don't want to miss. Watch house cats roll on balls, ride skateboards, jump through hoops, play the trumpet and more. Plus Cluck Norris the chicken.
Where: Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $20, get the tickets here.
Yoga Mats and Kitty Cats
Stretch out your nails with the kitties and your yoga mat at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary. Wear comfortable clothing and bring your mat and water.
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 1-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $15, get your ticket here.
RAD Rescue Gem Stoned Fundraiser Paw-ty
Shop and say hi to all the cute pups RAD Rescue saves. This rescue is devoted to saving and finding homes for challenged pooches with severe medical problems; behavioral and hospice conditions; and older dogs. Stop buy and shop this gem show fundraiser for earrings, bracelets and other treasures. Gem Stoned is donating 20 percent of all sales to RAD Rescue.
Where: Contact One Call Center Inc., 818 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Pet-Friendly Patios 🍖
Saguaro Corners, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail
Vero Amore, 2920 N. Swan Road
Reforma, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.
Baja Cafe, 7002 E. Broadway, 2970 N. Campbell Ave., and 3930 W. Ina Road
Ghini’s French Caffe, 1803 E. Prince Road