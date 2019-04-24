Everyone 🎉
Cultivate Tucson: Spring Pop-Up Market
Shop local vendors selling jewelry, art, clothes, pottery and other goodies.
Where: 1 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but you can purchase tickets to get access to the market early.
Pima County Fair
It's that time again! Enjoy funky fair food, see some concerts, visit the carnival rides, booths and animals. TLC will be performing this year.
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Rd.
When: April 18-28
Monday-Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight
Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight
Cost: Adults $9, ages 6-10 $5, ages 5 and under are free. Parking $5
Spend some time with the Tucson Botanical Gardens' magical butterflies before May 30 (Sponsored)
Butterfly Magic is a fully immersive experience that surrounds you with rare live butterflies, tropical plants and orchids in bloom. Butterfly Magic is located inside the Cox Butterfly & Orchid Pavilion greenhouse. With a constantly changing and growing display, and new varieties of Butterflies being added regularly, Butterfly Magic is never the same experience twice!
When: Open every day until May 30. The exhibit will reopen in October.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: Included with regular admission.
Pop-Up Syrian Souq & Bazaar
Treat yourself to sweets, savories, coffee and crafts made by our Syrian neighbors.
When: Sunday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Sema Foundation, 2843 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: Free, bring money for sweets and art.
Independent Bookstore Day Tucson book crawl
Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with three of Tucson's women-owned independent bookstores: Antigone, Clues Unlimited and Mostly Books. Check out special events at the stores and enter a drawing to win fun stuff if you visit all three.
When: Saturday, April 27
Where: Antigone Books, Clues Unlimited and Mostly Books
Cost: Free, unless you buy some books
4th Annual Tanque Verde Flow and Feast
Learn how you are connected to flowing desert creeks and discover ways you can help restore them through WMG's River Run Network. This event will also take you on creek walks, a catered dinner, craft beer, wine, live music and star gazing.
Where: N. Bonanza Ave. and E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, April 27, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free, register here.
Friday Night Jazz at Main Gate Square
It's starting to warm up! Cool off with some jazz at the Main Gate Square. Enjoy a live concert under the stars listening to a local artist, Neamen Lyles.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, April 26, 7:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Tucson Flea at Borderlands Brewing Company
Shop over 40 vendors with handcrafted, vintage art, housewares, clothing and more.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Celebrate Earth Month at Oro Valley Farmers Market
Celebrate in Oro Valley with biking, shopping and a wellness scavenger hunt. Anyone who rides their bike to the farmers market will get a free organic hibiscus lemonade from Queen Ceviche and other vendor discounts. Scavenger finalists will get free swag and entered into a drawing for $50 (market tokens).
Where: Oro Valley Farmers Market, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, $5 donation for yoga.
Town of Oro Valley Arbor Day Celebration
The event will feature tree planting, demos by certified arborists and a flower seed packet give away. Plus, you can enter a raffle to win a tree to take home.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, April 27, 9:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
The Cat's Pajama Party: A Fundraiser for Tucson CARES
Enjoy a delicious vegan breakfast bar filled with sweet and savory goodies. Stick around and you can participate in the raffle and listen to some music. This is a family and dog friendly event and you get to wear your favorite pajamas too. Proceeds from food and raffles benefit Tucson C.A.R.E.S.
Where: Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave.
When: Saturday, April 27, 7-10:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for food and raffles.
Tucson Poetry Festival
The Tucson Poetry Festival has been helping Tucsonans celebrate poetry since 1981. The festival is back this weekend with poetry readings and workshops with both local and national poets. There will be a poetry reading Thursday to kick it off, a poetry party Friday at Passé and workshops on Saturday. The whole thing will conclude with an open mic night on Sunday.
Where: Various locations near downtown.
When: Thursday-Sunday, April 25-28
Cost: Free. Donations suggested.
The Tucson Poetry Festival has been helping Tucsonans celebrate poetry since 1981. The festival is back this weekend with poetry readings and …
Agave Events 🔥
Live Demonstration: Agave Roasting and Fiber Crafts
Get ready for a tasty event! Watch a live and in person roasting and preparation of agave hearts. The event includes agave fiber craft demos and mescal tasting.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln.
When: Thursday, April 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15-$45
Ignite Agave
Fox Theater is screening a presentation about agave to celebrate the season. This screening will tantalize your taste buds with food, agriculture, drinks, culture and celebrity chefs.
VIP ticket holders enjoy exclusive early entrance at 6 p.m., access to balcony seating, specialty cocktails, and light bites
Where: Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Friday, April 26, 7-10 pm.
Cost: $5 general admission and $45 for VIP
Agave Fiesta
This event showcases all things agave, including presentations, agave cocktail showdown, live music, agave spirit tastings, agave art and other goodies inspired by the agave plant.
VIP ticket holders enjoy early entry at 6 p.m. for an exclusive presentation and tasting with stars from the agave spirit world in Hotel Congress’ Copper Hall.
Where: Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, April 27, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $40-$75
Agave: Spirit Of A Nation Documentary Screening and Plant Swap
Enjoy a free screening and a local nursery agave fair. After the movie, take home an agave plant for your home garden.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Tuesday, April 30, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids🎈
Kids Movie and Craft Night: Ferngully
Take the kids to see the 1992 animated film, "FernGully: The Last Rainforest". Crysta, a struggling forest fairy, finds out humans are destroying her home and gathers her forest friends and fairy folk to stop the destruction. Stick around and the kids can make a themed craft to remember the event.
Where: Bookmans Midtown, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, April 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, limited space available. Please email midtownevents@bookmans.com to reserve a spot.
7th Annual Children's Day Festival
The Reid Park Zoo is throwing a party full of games, music, food, raffles and more. First 1,000 children ages 3-14 get in for free.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: First 1,000 kids ages 3-14 are free and ages 15 and older must pay admission to the zoo. Ages 0-2 get in free all day.
BFF 💃🏻
Brews and Shoes at Fleet Feet
Shopping and beer is always a good combo. Take the opportunity to shop all the brands and save money on every shoe in the store. Plus! Don't miss the raffle benefiting the Arizona Trail Association. Prizes include free shoes and cool swag. Beer tastings will be hosted by local breweries.
Where: Fleet Feet, 7301 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, April 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Beer and Yoga
Enjoy a fun one hour yoga class followed by a ice cold glass of draft beer to celebrate. This class is for all levels and space is first come, first served. Please bring your own mat and towel.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, Ste. 100
When: Sunday, April 28, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $10, includes drink.
Moonlight Art Market at Harlow Gardens
Visit and shop with a select group of artists for this one-of-a-kind special event. Appetizers and beverages will be served.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
When: Saturday, April 27, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Movies🍿
Movie in Marana: Peter Rabbit
Hoppity, hop! Sit under the stars and watch a fun animated movie with your friends and family. Make sure to bring a blanket or chair for you and the family during the movie.
Where: Ora Mae Harn District Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, April 27, 7:15-8:40 p.m.
Cost: Free
Rango Screening at Las Milpitas Farm
Have you ever heard of a chameleon saving a town in the middle of the dessert? Well meet, Rango. Bring your own seating and food trucks will be there at 6:30 p.m.
This event is part of Science on Screen, an initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theatre, in partnership with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Geronimo’s Revenge food trucks will be there at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Las Milpitas De Cottonwood, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane
When: Friday, April 26, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Teen Wolf with Curry Pot
Watch Marty McFly transform into a furry beastie and take on high school. Can Marty juggle both lives?
Where: Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, April 25, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Burbs with Substance Coffee Diner
Some neighbors can be a pain, but these neighbors are a totally different monster. Watch Tom Hanks lurk and fumble within his cul-de-sac in attempt to save his peaceful/quirky suburban neighborhood.
Where: Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, April 25, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free