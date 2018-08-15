🎉For Everyone🎉
#ThisIsTucson Book Challenge Finale Party
To celebrate the finale of our Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups, we’ll gather at Exo Roast Co. for Analog Hour (find us in the back). The first 50 people who bring us their reading challenge sheet will get a super cute book tote filled with swag and coupons from the Pima County Library, Bookman's and Antigones. It’s OK if you didn’t read a book from each category. We just want to celebrate a summer of reading local with you! Stop by to get entered for a raffle, buy a book-themed coffee drink from Exo and chat with other book lovers.
Check out the special menu!
The Bean Trees: Exo's signature mesquite cold brew made with Tucson's signature velvet mesquite beans
Sonoran Strange: A twist on a mocha made with Mano y Metate "Mole Dulce" (made hot or cold). Not so strange, but mysteriously different. And definitely Sonoran.
The Hummingbird's Daughter: A drink a hummingbird would love: bright pink prickly pear ferment served over sparking water.
Where: Exo Roast Co, 403 N. Sixth Ave.
When: Sunday, Aug. 19, 1-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Walk, Jog, Run 5K at Colossal Cave
This is a all-level event. See the Sonoran Desert, mountain ranges, views of the Stone Ramada and the City of Tucson to the west. The race begins at 6:30 a.m. All cars must be in the park by 6:15 a.m. Day of race registration and bib number pick up will be from 5:30–6:25 a.m. The gate will be closed for the race and the starting line is at La Posta Quemada Ranch.
Where: Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 6:30-9:30 a.m.
Cost: $25-$30
Putt for Pets at Park Place Mall for Humane Society
Participants will have the chance to sink a 10-foot, 30-foot and 60-foot putt. Winners from the 10-foot putt will advance to the 30-foot putt. Make both and you'll be invited back on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. to win a Chevrolet Trax by sinking the 60-foot putt. There will also be a kids-level 10-foot putt with a toy car prize. Click here for tickets.
Where: Inside Park Place Mall near Macy's (follow the signs)
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $30 adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.
Dreamcatcher Annual Festival at La Cocina
Enjoy performances from Jillian Lacroix, Justin Deeper, Tyana Able, Joyce Luna and more. Remember to put your bid in for the silent auction!
Where: La Cocina Restaurant and Cantina, 201 N. Court Ave.
When: Sunday, Aug. 19, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $5 at the door.
🎈Kids🎈
A Royal Event at Our Play Place
Your little underwater water explorers will get a Little Mermaid keepsake, petite sandwiches, playtime and a visit from Ariel herself. Your kiddos will have a fin flipping good time.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $27.15
Make an Ant Farm with Tiny Thinkers
Have your kiddos take a break from the electronics and step outside and learn about the lives of ants. This class will go over how an ant colony works and the kids will make their own ant farm to take home.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $23
Nandi's Muddy Birthday Bash
Get your hands dirty and play in the mud with Reid Park Zoo's elephant Nandi. Help celebrate her birthday with cupcakes and mud-themed activities.
- 8 a.m. - Free birthday cupcakes for the first 100 people in Expedition Tanzania.
- 8:30 a.m. - Keepers and visitors sing the birthday song to Nandi.
- 9-10 a.m. - Mud activities.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free with Zoo admission.
👯♀️BFF👯♀️
Monsoon Drip Painting at Corbett Brewery
Add some rain to your home and paint a monsoon-inspired painting with a friend or your significant other.
Where: Corbett Brewery, 309 E. Seventh St.
When: Friday, Aug. 17, 6:15 p.m.
Cost: $30
Cactus Coaster Workshop at Hobby Lobby
Add a little prickle to your entertaining set with a cactus coaster. With this workshop you'll get four wood coasters to paint your own favorite desert plant.
Where: Hobby Lobby, 6484 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m.
Cost: $25
Beer and Zumba at Catalina Brewing
Shake your hips and move your feet to a mixed-level zumba class and finish it off with a ice cold beer.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $10, includes your first beer. Cash only.
Painting Event at the Artistry Academy in Oro Valley
Learn some techniques and relax with a glass of wine. Participants get to paint a scenic dessert landscape and take it home to put on your wall. Click here to register.
Where: Artistry Academy of Music and Art, 12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Ste 120
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 3:30-6 p.m.
Cost: $35, bring your favorite bottle of wine and some snacks.
🎥Movies🎥
Clue at The Loft
Was it Colonel Mustard with the wrench or Ms. Scarlet with the candle stick? Find out who did it and have a few laughs with a classic 1980's film.
When: Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18, 10-11:45 p.m.
Cost: $5-$6
Free Movie in Marana
Sit back and relax with your kiddos and watch Sherlock Gnomes on the big screen. Movie starts at 7:15 p.m., once the sun has gone down. Bring something to sit on or rent a chair or blanket. Snacks will be available for purchase.
Sit back and relax with your kiddos and watch Sherlock Gnomes on the big screen. Movie starts at 7:15 p.m., once the sun has gone down. Bring something to sit on or rent a chair or blanket. Snacks will be available for purchase.
Where: Marana Heritage River Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 7:15-9:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Speed Racer at The Loft
See a popular 1960's anime come to life on the big screen. Go Speed Racer!
When: Sunday, Aug. 19, 7:30-9:50 a.m.
Cost: $5-$6
The Cat Video Fest
Have a purrfect evening with some furry, funny, frisky felines with your friend at The Loft. Your sure to have a good time watching over 100 kitty shorts.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 7:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 25, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Encino Man at The Screening Room
Find you inner cave man and head downtown for a night of laughs and fun.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers at Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block
See a popular 1950's musical/comedy about seven brothers that don't go about getting their future wives in the right way.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave
When: Thursday, Aug. 16, 7:30-9 pm.
Cost: Free
Sister Act Sing-A-Long
Time to join the chorus with Whoopi Goldberg in the musical comedy, Sister Act.
When: Sunday, Aug. 19, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Screening of Avengers: Infinity War
Watch your favorite superheros fly across big screen. This screening will take place outdoors at the UA Mall, on the University of Arizona campus.
Where: UA Mall
When: Friday, Aug. 17, 9-11:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Can't Buy Me Love at Geronimo Plaza
Ronald is tired of being a nobody and wants to be a somebody. Watch what he does to achieve his goal and the price he pays.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 17, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
🛍️Shopping🛍️
Natural Grocers 63rd Anniversary
Have a little fun with grocery shopping this weekend. Receive a free reusable bag, a scoop of ice cream, win a trip for two to Thailand and other prizes.
Where: Natural Grocers, 3016 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Back to School Sale at the HSSA Thrift Store
Shoppers receive 50 percent off clothing, shoes, purses, backpacks, and jewelry.
Where: HSSA Thrift Store, 5311 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Artist Happy Hour at the Pop-Cycle Shop
Visit and shop with artist, Andrea Kashanipour and her ceramic figures at the shop.
Where: 422 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
🗞️Weekly Ads🗞️
Target - Aug. 12-18
Room Essentials 20-gallon latching tote $7, Acer 15.6" touchscreen chromebook $249, Sunbeam 1.7-cubic-ft. mini refrigerator $58, Rome Essentials everyday bath towel $3, Room Essentials computer chair $20, Dirt Devil Quick Flip 8V cordless hand vacuum $19.99, Crock-Pot 7-qt. manual slow cooker $24.99, women's ballet flats $12, Black and Decker 4-slice toaster oven $19.99.
Michael's - Aug. 12-18
General store collection by Ashland 40% off, 8.5 x 11 hardbound sketchbook $5 ea., lap trays $5 ea., all craft storage 40% off, fall and classic handcrafted floral arrangements 40% off, all fall floral and pumpkins 40% off.
Old Navy - Aug. 13-20
High-Rise Rockstar 24/7 super skinny black jeans for women $25, fitted racerback tank for girls $2, lightweight jersey lace-up tank for girls $8.50, printed swing dress for toddler girls $8, skinny jeans and straight-fit jeans for boys $7.
JCPenney - Aug. 13-26
Girls' Booties $29.99, a.n.a flats $29.99, kids' Fila shoes $19.99, women's booties $35.99, Converse shoes for the family $35-$75, Arizona flats $29.99,women's plus denim jacket $39.99 and a.n.a Jeggings $27.99.