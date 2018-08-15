🎉For Everyone🎉

#ThisIsTucson Book Challenge Finale Party 

To celebrate the finale of our Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups, we’ll gather at Exo Roast Co. for Analog Hour (find us in the back). The first 50 people who bring us their reading challenge sheet will get a super cute book tote filled with swag and coupons from the Pima County Library, Bookman's and Antigones. It’s OK if you didn’t read a book from each category. We just want to celebrate a summer of reading local with you! Stop by to get entered for a raffle, buy a book-themed coffee drink from Exo and chat with other book lovers. 

Check out the special menu!

The Bean Trees: Exo's signature mesquite cold brew made with Tucson's signature velvet mesquite beans

Sonoran Strange: A twist on a mocha made with Mano y Metate "Mole Dulce" (made hot or cold). Not so strange, but mysteriously different. And definitely Sonoran.

The Hummingbird's Daughter: A drink a hummingbird would love: bright pink prickly pear ferment served over sparking water.

Where: Exo Roast Co, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

When: Sunday, Aug. 19, 1-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here.

Walk, Jog, Run 5K at Colossal Cave 

This is a all-level event. See the Sonoran Desert, mountain ranges, views of the Stone Ramada and the City of Tucson to the west. The race begins at 6:30 a.m. All cars must be in the park by 6:15 a.m. Day of race registration and bib number pick up will be from 5:30–6:25 a.m. The gate will be closed for the race and the starting line is at La Posta Quemada Ranch. 

Where: Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 6:30-9:30 a.m.

Cost: $25-$30

For more information click here.

Putt for Pets at Park Place Mall for Humane Society

Participants will have the chance to sink a 10-foot, 30-foot and 60-foot putt. Winners from the 10-foot putt will advance to the 30-foot putt. Make both and you'll be invited back on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. to win a Chevrolet Trax by sinking the 60-foot putt. There will also be a kids-level 10-foot putt with a toy car prize. Click here for tickets.  

Where: Inside Park Place Mall near Macy's (follow the signs)

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $30 adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

For more information click here.

Dreamcatcher Annual Festival at La Cocina

Enjoy performances from Jillian Lacroix, Justin Deeper, Tyana Able, Joyce Luna and more. Remember to put your bid in for the silent auction!

Where: La Cocina Restaurant and Cantina, 201 N. Court Ave.

When: Sunday, Aug. 19, 5-9 p.m.

Cost: $5 at the door. 

For more information click here.

🎈Kids🎈

A Royal Event at Our Play Place 

Your little underwater water explorers will get a Little Mermaid keepsake, petite sandwiches, playtime and a visit from Ariel herself. Your kiddos will have a fin flipping good time. 

Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $27.15

For more information click here.

Make an Ant Farm with Tiny Thinkers

Have your kiddos take a break from the electronics and step outside and learn about the lives of ants. This class will go over how an ant colony works and the kids will make their own ant farm to take home.

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. 

Cost: $23

For more information click here.

Nandi's Muddy Birthday Bash

Get your hands dirty and play in the mud with Reid Park Zoo's elephant Nandi. Help celebrate her birthday with cupcakes and mud-themed activities.

  • 8 a.m. - Free birthday cupcakes for the first 100 people in Expedition Tanzania.
  • 8:30 a.m. - Keepers and visitors sing the birthday song to Nandi.
  • 9-10 a.m. - Mud activities.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8-10 a.m.

Cost: Free with Zoo admission.

For more information click here.

👯‍♀️BFF👯‍♀️

Monsoon Drip Painting at Corbett Brewery

Add some rain to your home and paint a monsoon-inspired painting with a friend or your significant other. 

Where: Corbett Brewery, 309 E. Seventh St. 

When: Friday, Aug. 17, 6:15 p.m.

Cost: $30

For more information click here.

Cactus Coaster Workshop at Hobby Lobby

Add a little prickle to your entertaining set with a cactus coaster. With this workshop you'll get four wood coasters to paint your own favorite desert plant.  

Where: Hobby Lobby, 6484 N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m.

Cost: $25

For more information click here.

Beer and Zumba at Catalina Brewing

Shake your hips and move your feet to a mixed-level zumba class and finish it off with a ice cold beer. 

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: $10, includes your first beer. Cash only. 

For more information click here.

Painting Event at the Artistry Academy in Oro Valley

Learn some techniques and relax with a glass of wine. Participants get to paint a scenic dessert landscape and take it home to put on your wall. Click here to register. 

Where: Artistry Academy of Music and Art, 12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Ste 120

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 3:30-6 p.m.

Cost: $35, bring your favorite bottle of wine and some snacks.

For more information click here.

🎥Movies🎥

Clue at The Loft

Was it Colonel Mustard with the wrench or Ms. Scarlet with the candle stick? Find out who did it and have a few laughs with a classic 1980's film. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18, 10-11:45 p.m.

Cost: $5-$6

For more information click here.

Free Movie in Marana

Sit back and relax with your kiddos and watch Sherlock Gnomes on the big screen. Movie starts at 7:15 p.m., once the sun has gone down. Bring something to sit on or rent a chair or blanket. Snacks will be available for purchase. 

Where: Marana Heritage River Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 7:15-9:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here.

Speed Racer at The Loft

See a popular 1960's anime come to life on the big screen. Go Speed Racer! 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Sunday, Aug. 19, 7:30-9:50 a.m.

Cost: $5-$6

For more information click here.

The Cat Video Fest

Have a purrfect evening with some furry, funny, frisky felines with your friend at The Loft. Your sure to have a good time watching over 100 kitty shorts. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 7:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 25, 2-3:30 p.m.

Cost: $6-$8

For more information click here.

Encino Man at The Screening Room

Find you inner cave man and head downtown for a night of laughs and fun. 

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers at Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block

See a popular 1950's musical/comedy about seven brothers that don't go about getting their future wives in the right way.  

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave

When: Thursday, Aug. 16, 7:30-9 pm.

Cost: Free

For more information click here.

Sister Act Sing-A-Long 

Time to join the chorus with Whoopi Goldberg in the musical comedy, Sister Act. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Sunday, Aug. 19, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here.

Free Screening of Avengers: Infinity War 

Watch your favorite superheros fly across big screen. This screening will take place outdoors at the UA Mall, on the University of Arizona campus.

Where: UA Mall

When: Friday, Aug. 17, 9-11:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here.

Can't Buy Me Love at Geronimo Plaza

Ronald is tired of being a nobody and wants to be a somebody. Watch what he does to achieve his goal and the price he pays.  

Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.

When: Friday, Aug. 17, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here.

🛍️Shopping🛍️

Natural Grocers 63rd Anniversary

Have a little fun with grocery shopping this weekend. Receive a free reusable bag, a scoop of ice cream, win a trip for two to Thailand and other prizes.

Where: Natural Grocers, 3016 E. Broadway Blvd. 

When: Thursday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend

For more information click here.

Back to School Sale at the HSSA Thrift Store

Shoppers receive 50 percent off clothing, shoes, purses, backpacks, and jewelry.

Where: HSSA Thrift Store, 5311 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend 

For more information click here.

Artist Happy Hour at the Pop-Cycle Shop

Visit and shop with artist, Andrea Kashanipour and her ceramic figures at the shop. 

Where: 422 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.

For more information click here.

🗞️Weekly Ads🗞️

Target - Aug. 12-18

Room Essentials 20-gallon latching tote $7, Acer 15.6" touchscreen chromebook $249, Sunbeam 1.7-cubic-ft. mini refrigerator $58, Rome Essentials everyday bath towel $3, Room Essentials computer chair $20, Dirt Devil Quick Flip 8V cordless hand vacuum $19.99, Crock-Pot 7-qt. manual slow cooker $24.99, women's ballet flats $12, Black and Decker 4-slice toaster oven $19.99.

Michael's - Aug. 12-18

General store collection by Ashland 40% off, 8.5 x 11 hardbound sketchbook $5 ea., lap trays $5 ea., all craft storage 40% off, fall and classic handcrafted floral arrangements 40% off, all fall floral and pumpkins 40% off.

Old Navy -  Aug. 13-20

High-Rise Rockstar 24/7 super skinny black jeans for women $25, fitted racerback tank for girls $2, lightweight jersey lace-up tank for girls $8.50, printed swing dress for toddler girls $8, skinny jeans and straight-fit jeans for boys $7.

JCPenney - Aug. 13-26

Girls' Booties $29.99, a.n.a flats $29.99, kids' Fila shoes $19.99, women's booties $35.99, Converse shoes for the family $35-$75, Arizona flats $29.99,women's plus denim jacket $39.99 and a.n.a Jeggings $27.99.