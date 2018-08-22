10 SANGRIA p1

The Sangria and Salsa Festival will feature 25 hand-crafted sangrias.

🎉For Everyone🎉

Sangria and Salsa Festival at the Convention Center 

Choose from over 35 different sangrias, cocktails, beers, rum and tequila. Don't miss the chips and salsa and food trucks while you listen to Latin-themed music. 

WhereTucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m.

Cost: $25

Free Family Fun Day at Lucky Strike

Hit some strikes with this free family event. Free bowling, pizza, soda, door prizes, raffle prizes, bowling pin decorating station and a photo booth. 

Where: Lucky Strike Bowl, 4015 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Steve Martin and Martin Short downtown

See two of the best comedians on stage with stand-up, musical numbers, film clips and conversations about their lives in show business. 

Where: Tucson Arena at the TCC, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $53-173

Girl Scouts Block Party (Sponsored)

Celebrate a new school year, and explore Girl Scouts' unique, pro-girl program with STEM, Outdoors, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship activities for kids of all ages! Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona is hosting four unique block parties for girls in Tucson, Sierra Vista, Nogales and Yuma.

Join us at the location nearest YOU for an unforgettable afternoon of family fun with music, sweet treats, amazing activities, and even a bounce house. This event is FREE, and ALL are welcome — you do not need to be a Girl Scout or have a Girl Scout in the family to join in the fun.

Tucson Block Party details

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Angel Charity Place for Girls, 4330 E. Broadway Blvd.

Special Details: The Tucson celebration will include food trucks and a bounce house!

Basic Bead Stringing Workshop

Learn how to string your own beads to make beautiful necklaces and bracelets. Shop from a wide selection of beads like amethyst, tigers eye and more.   

Where: Beadholiday, 355 E. Ft Lowell Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 for the class. All tools and stringing materials will be provided in class, but beads need to be purchased.

Next week

Next weekend falls into the gap of a new month so don't forget about these two events:

HOCO Fest at Club Congress

The annual festival which starts next week features a musical lineup, guest lectures, workshops, clothing and record fairs, a pool party and more.

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Sept. 2.

MSA Annex Summer Night Market

Take advantage of the cooler night climate to shop for vintage and handmade goods. 

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Friday, Aug. 31, 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend

🎈Kids🎈

Splash and Dash for Kids at the JCC

This is an event challenge for ages 7-15. Kids can make friends and have the chance to compete in a friendly sport that combines running and swimming. All participates get a medal and event t-shirt to show off to parents. Check in at 6 a.m. and the race starts at 7 a.m.

  • Ages 7-10, 100 yard swim, 1.2 mile run
  • Ages 11-15, 200 yard swim, 1 mile run

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 7-10 a.m.

Cost: $25-$35

Kids Gardening Class at Udall Park

Tiny Thinkers is teaching the basics of gardening and how to plant their own veggies. Kiddos will be using recyclables in the class to be extra environmentally friendly. 

Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 

Mom and Me Macrame at Craft Revolt

Take a workshop and learn some basic knots with your kiddo and leave with hanging memory of your time together.

Where: The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road, Suite 101

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 3-5 p.m.

Cost: $45 for one adult and one kiddo.

👯‍♀️BFF👯‍♀️

Yoga in the Park at Reid Park 

Join a challenging all-levels yoga flow class outside with a friend. Vegan donuts, coffee and a DJ will be there to make the event extra fun. Remember to bring your mat and water bottle. 

Where: Reid Park

When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 8-9 a.m.

Cost: Donations are appreciated.

Let's Sweat Downtown

Enjoy a free fitness class and get ready to burn the pounds off. Don't forget to grab some treats and refreshments afterwards. 

Where: Let's Sweat, 439 N. Sixth Ave. Suite 101

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Crooked Yoga

Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer. 

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. 228 E. 6th St.

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $5 for yoga and a pint

Tucson Women's Health and Beauty Expo

Meet and talk with exhibitors, free health screenings, shopping and spa treatments. Make some connections with influential women and community organizations.

Where: Sheraton Tucson Hotel & Suites, 5151 E. Grant Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Pints and Poses at the Pueblo Vida Brewing Company

Yoga and beer are always a good combo to finish off a weekend. Spaces are first come first serve, please arrive with enough time to check in and grab your spot.

Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 115 E. Broadway Blvd.

When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $5 

90's Bar Crawl at Maloney's

Party like it's 1999! The crawl includes '90s themed drink specials, photo booth at registration and the first 25 people get swag.  

Where: Maloney's, 213 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 5-11 p.m.

Cost: $15-$69

Succulent Bowls and Mimosas

Pot some plants and drink mimosas. The event is free to attend, only costs are the supplies. 

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Rd.

When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $3-$10

Thread and Vine at Exo Roast Co.

Do you need help troubleshooting a project? Bring your sewing machine, embroidery, knitting or crocheting project and get some answers from a savvy seamstress and designer.

Where: Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave.

When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 4-7 p.m.

Cost: $10 donation

🎥Movies🎥

The Cat Video Fest

Have a purrfect evening with some furry, funny, frisky felines with your friend at The Loft. Your sure to have a good time watch over 100 kitty shorts. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 7:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 25, 2-3:30 p.m.

Cost: $6-$8

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Watch out for the giant squid as you make your way to the Fox Theatre to watch the curious Captain Nemo. 

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 and kids 12 and under are free.

Free Outdoor Screening at Old Tucson

Cool off and come out of your home for a outdoor screening of Three Amigos. Make sure to bring your own seating or get there early for bleacher seating. 

Where: Old Tucson Studios, 201 S. Kinney Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Howl's Moving Castle at The Loft

Call up your anime buddy and go out for a night of fun. If you like wizards, romance, mystery and a few laughs, then this movie is for you. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. (dubbed) and 10 p.m. to 12:05 a.m. (subtitled)

Cost: $5-$6

Sensory Friendly Christopher Robin

Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.

Where: AMC Theatre Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: First 50 tickets are free, provided by the Autism Society of Southern Arizona. 

Frozen at Casa Film Bar

Escape the heat and "Let it Go" at the Film Bar. To make the screening even better, the Sonoran Snoball food truck will be parked out front. 

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 3-5 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend.

🛍️Weekly Ads 🛍️

Target - Aug. 19-25

Room Essentials torchiere floor lamps $6.99, Room Essentials 3-shelf bookcase $15.99, Room Essentials twin/XL twin-size comforter $14.99, Room Essentials 56-qt. clear box or 18-gallon blue tote storage $5, Room Essentials table lamp $5.99, Room Essentials bed rest $10.99, Whirlpool 2.7-cubic-ft. mini refrigerator $79.99 and Mr. Coffee advanced brew coffee maker $14.99.

Joann Fabric - Aug. 16-29

Jewelry Collections are 50% off, Singer simple 3223 sewing machine $99.99, Glitterbug satin/Panne fabrics $3.99 yd, cosplay fabrics by Yaya Han 25% off, Halloween decor, entertaining, textiles/ribbon 40% off entire stock and the boneyard skeleton collection 40% off.

Kohl's - Aug. 22 - Sept. 1

Stride Rite, Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh shoes for kids and infants $24.99 - $37.99. Tek Gear performance tees or tank tops for women $9.99-$13.99, Pyrex 8-pc. storage bowl set or storage $19.99, Levi's® shorts for men, guys and boys 50% off and SO sunglasses for her $9.99.

JCPenney - Aug. 13-26

Girls' Booties $29.99, a.n.a flats $29.99, kids' Fila shoes $19.99, women's booties $35.99, Converse shoes for the family $35-$75, Arizona flats $29.99,women's plus denim jacket $39.99 and a.n.a Jeggings $27.99.