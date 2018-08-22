🎉For Everyone🎉
Sangria and Salsa Festival at the Convention Center
Choose from over 35 different sangrias, cocktails, beers, rum and tequila. Don't miss the chips and salsa and food trucks while you listen to Latin-themed music.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m.
Cost: $25
Free Family Fun Day at Lucky Strike
Hit some strikes with this free family event. Free bowling, pizza, soda, door prizes, raffle prizes, bowling pin decorating station and a photo booth.
Where: Lucky Strike Bowl, 4015 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Steve Martin and Martin Short downtown
See two of the best comedians on stage with stand-up, musical numbers, film clips and conversations about their lives in show business.
Where: Tucson Arena at the TCC, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $53-173
Celebrate a new school year, and explore Girl Scouts' unique, pro-girl program with STEM, Outdoors, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship activities for kids of all ages! Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona is hosting four unique block parties for girls in Tucson, Sierra Vista, Nogales and Yuma.
Join us at the location nearest YOU for an unforgettable afternoon of family fun with music, sweet treats, amazing activities, and even a bounce house. This event is FREE, and ALL are welcome — you do not need to be a Girl Scout or have a Girl Scout in the family to join in the fun.
Tucson Block Party details
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Angel Charity Place for Girls, 4330 E. Broadway Blvd.
Special Details: The Tucson celebration will include food trucks and a bounce house!
Contact: For more information, please contact Coco Horner at chorner@girlscoutssoaz.org or click here.
More parties: For more info about block parties in Nogales, Sierra Vista and Yuma click here.
Basic Bead Stringing Workshop
Learn how to string your own beads to make beautiful necklaces and bracelets. Shop from a wide selection of beads like amethyst, tigers eye and more.
Where: Beadholiday, 355 E. Ft Lowell Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 for the class. All tools and stringing materials will be provided in class, but beads need to be purchased.
Next week
Next weekend falls into the gap of a new month so don't forget about these two events:
HOCO Fest at Club Congress
The annual festival which starts next week features a musical lineup, guest lectures, workshops, clothing and record fairs, a pool party and more.
Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Sept. 2.
Cost: For more details and ticket info click here.
MSA Annex Summer Night Market
Take advantage of the cooler night climate to shop for vintage and handmade goods.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Aug. 31, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
🎈Kids🎈
Splash and Dash for Kids at the JCC
This is an event challenge for ages 7-15. Kids can make friends and have the chance to compete in a friendly sport that combines running and swimming. All participates get a medal and event t-shirt to show off to parents. Check in at 6 a.m. and the race starts at 7 a.m.
- Ages 7-10, 100 yard swim, 1.2 mile run
- Ages 11-15, 200 yard swim, 1 mile run
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: $25-$35
Kids Gardening Class at Udall Park
Tiny Thinkers is teaching the basics of gardening and how to plant their own veggies. Kiddos will be using recyclables in the class to be extra environmentally friendly.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15
Mom and Me Macrame at Craft Revolt
Take a workshop and learn some basic knots with your kiddo and leave with hanging memory of your time together.
Where: The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road, Suite 101
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $45 for one adult and one kiddo.
👯♀️BFF👯♀️
Yoga in the Park at Reid Park
Join a challenging all-levels yoga flow class outside with a friend. Vegan donuts, coffee and a DJ will be there to make the event extra fun. Remember to bring your mat and water bottle.
Where: Reid Park
When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 8-9 a.m.
Cost: Donations are appreciated.
Let's Sweat Downtown
Enjoy a free fitness class and get ready to burn the pounds off. Don't forget to grab some treats and refreshments afterwards.
Where: Let's Sweat, 439 N. Sixth Ave. Suite 101
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Crooked Yoga
Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. 228 E. 6th St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 for yoga and a pint
Tucson Women's Health and Beauty Expo
Meet and talk with exhibitors, free health screenings, shopping and spa treatments. Make some connections with influential women and community organizations.
Where: Sheraton Tucson Hotel & Suites, 5151 E. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Pints and Poses at the Pueblo Vida Brewing Company
Yoga and beer are always a good combo to finish off a weekend. Spaces are first come first serve, please arrive with enough time to check in and grab your spot.
Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 115 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5
90's Bar Crawl at Maloney's
Party like it's 1999! The crawl includes '90s themed drink specials, photo booth at registration and the first 25 people get swag.
Where: Maloney's, 213 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 5-11 p.m.
Cost: $15-$69
Succulent Bowls and Mimosas
Pot some plants and drink mimosas. The event is free to attend, only costs are the supplies.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Rd.
When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $3-$10
Thread and Vine at Exo Roast Co.
Do you need help troubleshooting a project? Bring your sewing machine, embroidery, knitting or crocheting project and get some answers from a savvy seamstress and designer.
Where: Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave.
When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: $10 donation
🎥Movies🎥
The Cat Video Fest
Have a purrfect evening with some furry, funny, frisky felines with your friend at The Loft. Your sure to have a good time watch over 100 kitty shorts.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 7:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 25, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
Watch out for the giant squid as you make your way to the Fox Theatre to watch the curious Captain Nemo.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 and kids 12 and under are free.
Free Outdoor Screening at Old Tucson
Where: Old Tucson Studios, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Howl's Moving Castle at The Loft
Call up your anime buddy and go out for a night of fun. If you like wizards, romance, mystery and a few laughs, then this movie is for you.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. (dubbed) and 10 p.m. to 12:05 a.m. (subtitled)
Cost: $5-$6
Sensory Friendly Christopher Robin
Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.
Where: AMC Theatre Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: First 50 tickets are free, provided by the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.
Frozen at Casa Film Bar
Escape the heat and "Let it Go" at the Film Bar. To make the screening even better, the Sonoran Snoball food truck will be parked out front.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend.
🛍️Weekly Ads 🛍️
Target - Aug. 19-25
Room Essentials torchiere floor lamps $6.99, Room Essentials 3-shelf bookcase $15.99, Room Essentials twin/XL twin-size comforter $14.99, Room Essentials 56-qt. clear box or 18-gallon blue tote storage $5, Room Essentials table lamp $5.99, Room Essentials bed rest $10.99, Whirlpool 2.7-cubic-ft. mini refrigerator $79.99 and Mr. Coffee advanced brew coffee maker $14.99.
Joann Fabric - Aug. 16-29
Jewelry Collections are 50% off, Singer simple 3223 sewing machine $99.99, Glitterbug satin/Panne fabrics $3.99 yd, cosplay fabrics by Yaya Han 25% off, Halloween decor, entertaining, textiles/ribbon 40% off entire stock and the boneyard skeleton collection 40% off.
Kohl's - Aug. 22 - Sept. 1
Stride Rite, Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh shoes for kids and infants $24.99 - $37.99. Tek Gear performance tees or tank tops for women $9.99-$13.99, Pyrex 8-pc. storage bowl set or storage $19.99, Levi's® shorts for men, guys and boys 50% off and SO sunglasses for her $9.99.
JCPenney - Aug. 13-26
Girls' Booties $29.99, a.n.a flats $29.99, kids' Fila shoes $19.99, women's booties $35.99, Converse shoes for the family $35-$75, Arizona flats $29.99,women's plus denim jacket $39.99 and a.n.a Jeggings $27.99.