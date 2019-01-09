Beyond Tucson Events
Stroll and Roll
Get your wheels ready for a rolling good time to celebrate Beyond Tucson. Bring your running shoes, the stroller, wheelchair, roller skates, bicycle for a stroll and roll along the CDO Wash. The route is from Shannon and Magee south on the paved trail to Thornydale. The entire route is 3.1 miles out and back and can be accessed at either end.
Where: Cañada del Oro Christina-Taylor Green memorial River Park, N. Shannon Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Kickball Tournament in Oro Valley
Have your friends and family cheer for you on the sidelines while you play a fun adult kickball event in Oro Valley. This is a one-game elimination tournament with a cap of 16 teams.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $5 donation per player to the BEYOND Foundation. Teams must register by Wednesday, Jan. 9, by calling 520-229-5054.
Beyond: Enchanted Scavenger Hunt & Community Harvest
Take your kids to a fairyland of enchantment and fun and join the hunt. This interactive scavenger hunt, which includes completing tasks and discovering secret features. Find the hidden items on your treasure map and you’ll get a prize
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cost: Admission is free but donations are welcomed.
Ready to get licensed as a foster parent?
CPES licenses individuals and families to provide regular foster care to children ages 0-17. Foster families may choose to provide emergency foster care, respite (short term) or foster care to adoption. CPES also provides specialized training and support to individuals and families interested in caring for medically fragile children and children with developmental disabilities. Find more information here.
Free Fitness Saturday at The Core
Little yogis ages 2-5, will have fun strengthening their bodies through yoga, games and movement. Class begins at 9 a.m.
Adults get a Core & Flex Fitness class, which will involve mat work, exercise balls, light equipment and stretching.
Where: The Core at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 277
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, register at www.thecoretmc.com, class space is limited.
For Everyone🎉
Tucson Fringe Festival
It's a four-day, eight-venue, 25-show, 60-performance, uncensored performing arts festival. Buttons are included when you purchase a day pass and all access passes. Passes must be picked up at the Fringe Lounge, 197 E. Toole Ave., the loading dock next to Studio One.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 10-13, click here for times and tickets.
Where: Locations around downtown. Click here.
Cost: $15-$40
Zoppé Family Circus
Don't miss the chance to see the exciting tricks and events this year under the big top. This much-loved annual event wows kids and adults alike with its old-world charm.
Where: Mercado San Agustin Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Jan 11-21, click here for dates and times.
Cost: $20-$40, get your tickets here.
Sun Run 10K/5K
It's a pancake run! Jog a 10K course or opt for the shorter 5K. Proceeds benefit Pima Community College Cross-Country and Track & Field. There will be a free FitKidz mile after the 5K and 10K at 10 a.m.for kids under 12. Kids are timed and get a FitKidz series shirt and ribbon.
Packet pickup is at The Running Shop, 3055 N. Campbell Ave., Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 to 2 p.m.
After the race, enjoy a warm pancake breakfast and coffee
Where: Hi Corbett Field, 3400 E. Camino Campestre
When: Sunday, Jan. 13
Cost: 0-$30, register here.
Second Saturday Steam Pump Ranch
This family-friendly market event often includes music, a petting zoo and food.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m.
Cost: Music and kid activities are free but there is shopping
Splitting Timber Ax Range Ribbon Cutting
A new ax-throwing range is opening at the Tucson Premium Outlet. Register quick to save your spot for a free ticket. There will be food and non-alcoholic drinks. Remember to wear closed-toe shoes and no high heels.
Where: Splitting Timber, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, click here to register.
Master of Gravity: Amazing Feats and Funny Explanations
See a balancing act with Dan Bennett with friends and family this weekend. The master of gravity will be performing with athletic gear and maybe even some toilet plungers to make it extra entertaining.
Where: Marana Laughs, 8000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Friday, Jan. 11, 7:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person with a cap of $30 for families.
Freecycle: Post-Holiday Swap and Shred
Do you have some collectables/junk gathering dust or a holiday gift you can't return? Swap it at the library this weekend! You can bring things that are in good condition and trade with your neighbors.
Where: Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids🎈
After Dark at Children's Museum
Enjoy the beautiful courtyard or step inside for some play-based learning. Test your balance, agility and spinning skills with Tucson Circus Arts as they present a Circus Ring Workshop. The first 400 people who attend will get a pass for one free visit to the museum.
Where: Downtown Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
For more information and dates click here.
Furry Tales
The furry/feathered friends at TRAK are waiting for kids to come visit them this weekend. This is a great opportunity for kids that are lacking the self confidence to read aloud in class and socialize. Kids are welcome to choose a book from TRAK's collection or bring their favorite book from home.
Where: Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, 3250 E. Allen Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free YogaKids Classes at Tucson Yoga
Take your kids for a bendy and stretchy time on the mat at Tucson Yoga. Kids will learn how to challenge themselves with poses and balance. Remember to bring a mat and water for your little yogis.
Where: Tucson Yoga, 150 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 12-13, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free, register your kids ages 5-11 at yogakids.com/freeclasses
BFF💃🏻
Flirty Flow: Find Your Pole Flow in Stilettos
Get a real workout and wrap yourself around a pole with a little sass. Kinetic Arts instructors will show you how to move smoothly, slowly and seamlessly between moves for your pole dance.
A tank top or sports bra and shorts will be best for maximum grip. With pole dancing, legs, arms and even your skin and other body parts help you grip the pole.
Where: Kinetic Arts Tucson, 17 E. Toole Ave.
When: Thursdays, Jan. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 and up.
Friday Night Pace and Pint at Smith Performance Center
Join a social run followed by happy hour at Black Rock Brewers. The run will follow a 3-4 mile route from the gym. Remember to bring a flashlight and warm comfortable clothes.
Where: Smith Performance Center, 1684 S. Research Loop, near 22nd and Pantano.
When: Friday, Jan. 11, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free run, but bring some money for a beer.
Yoga For What "Ales" Ya at Caps and Corks
Have a fun one hour yoga class followed by a draft beer or glass of wine to reward yourself. The class is for all levels and event will cap off at 20 people. Arrive 15-20 min before class time to grab your spot and pay your fee. You can bring your own mat or you can borrow one at the event.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $10, includes class and a beer or wine. Cash only please.
Movies🍿
Free Screening of Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Have a stomping good time and watch Manny rescue Sid from the pre-historic giants hiding under the ice. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Practical Magic
Looks like these witches didn't keep rosemary by their garden gate or plant lavender for luck. See what happens to two sisters who didn't listen to their aunties.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 7:30-9:15 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Saturday Morning Cartoons at Casa Film Bar
Hey all you cartoon junkies, Casa Film Bar is featuring all your favorite quirky cartoon faves January through June. Mimosas will be available for purchase during the cartoon extravaganza.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Sensory Friendly Film: Mary Poppins Returns
Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.
Where: AMC Lowes Theaters at the Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, ASSA provides the first 50 tickets for each showing.