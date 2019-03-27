Everyone 🎉
Made In Tucson
Meet Tucson artists and get a glimpse at their creative process at this local-only market happening along Fourth Avenue.
Where: 311 E. Seventh St.
When: Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some shopping fun.
Annual Spring Plant Sale at Native Seeds SEARCH
Shop a three-day sale with a variety of peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, basil and other tasty greens. Nighthawk Natives Nursery will be there with plenty of wildflowers and landscaping plants to choose from. As usual, members get 10 percent off their purchase, new or renewing members will get 15 percent off.
Where: Native Seeds SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, March 29-31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, special shopping hour for members will be Friday, March 29, 9-10 a.m.
Water Lantern Festival
Make a memory with friends and family and send it off into the luminescent water. The Water Lantern Festival brings people together in a magical night with food and music.
Where: Silverbell Lake
When: Saturday, March 30, 3:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $25-$40
Fiesta Sahuarita
Kick-off spring with a party in Sahuarita. Festivities include water park (food donation), live entertainment, free t-shirts, ferris wheel, parade, foam pit, vendors, food trucks and get a little dizzy on the the Gyro Spin ride.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas
When: Saturday, March 30, noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Archery Expo Day in Oro Valley
Archery Expo Day gives archers and those interested in learning a bit more about the sport the opportunity to enjoy a day at the range. Get basic archery instruction, walk around archery course, 3D archery shoot with Pusch Ridge Archers, food trucks and vendor booths.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
SABHF Blues and Brews Festival
The Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation is throwing its 34th annual festival this year. Join in on the celebration with local performers like Canned Heat, Dennis Jones. R. D. Olsen, Tucson Jazz Institute and more. While you're getting your fill of good soulful music, check out the crafts, beer and food vendors.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 if you buy in advance, $25 at the gate or $100 for VIP.
Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. San Diego Strike Force
Touchdown! Cheer for your new city team in a action-packed game played on a turf field the size of a hockey rink. Plus, no sunburn — it's indoors.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Sunday, March 31, 3 p.m.
Cost: $17-$99
Bookmans Adoption Event
Bookmans has teamed up with PACC for a paw-tastic event. Adoption fees will be waived for this event. So, basically a free furry friend and all you have to pay is the $18 license fee.
Where: Bookmans Midtown, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring $18 if you find a pup to take home.
Spring Festival of the Arts
Enjoy the spring air and check out your local artists. This two-day festival features 150 artists and exhibitors, live musical performances, food vendors and family arts activities.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 30-31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Marana Founders' Day
Celebrate Marana's past and future with a parade, food vendors, inflatables, performances and more.
Where: 13395 N. Marana Main St.
When: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Kids🎈
Egg Hunt at Quincie Douglas Park
Get an early start on your Easter egg hunting with a free hunt at Quincie Douglas Park. Enjoy food, drinks, arts and crafts and face painting.
Where: Quincie Douglas Park, 1575 E. 36th Street
When: Saturday, March 30, noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mildred and Dildred: Mr. Nature’s Music Garden
Join a sing-a-long with Mr. Nature and friends and then stroll through Mildred & Dildred's whimsical toy shop.
Where: Mildred & Dildred, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Ste. 186
When: Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Wildlife Yoga for Kids
Take your kids for some stretching good time at the museum this weekend. Kids are welcome to join a silly morning of movement, flow and poses like the animals. Don't forget to bring a mat or a towel for your little yogi.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Sunday, March 31, 10-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Event is included with regular museum admission and museum members are free. (regular admission $5-$10)
Legos at Nanini
It's Lego time! Build, stack and create with fellow Lego fans this weekend. Legos are supplied by the library and all ages are welcome to attend.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Rd.
When: Saturday, March 30, 3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
BFF 💃🏻
Yoga in Motion
Enjoy a relaxed flow class with twists, balancing and back strengthening and wind down. Remember to bring your mat and towel.
Where: Athleta store at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, March 30, 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Fitness pop-up at Caps and Corks
Join a yoga/pilate fitness pop-up class at Caps and Corks. The class includes one draft beer or a glass of wine. Remember to bring your yoga mat, water and towel to the class.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, Ste. 100
When: Sunday, March 31, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $10, cash only.
Last Friday at MSA Annex
Get some shopping done downtown and add some unique clothing or collectibles. The MSA Annex will have live music, on-site restaurants and food trucks.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, March 29, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some shopping.
Tucson Women's Day Out Expo
Indulge yourself with free workshops, seminars, activities, life and love coaching, speakers, psychic reading and exhibitors. After you had your fun with the girls, take you chances at the casino.
Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free admission and parking
Movies🍿
Clueless
As if, you were thinking of skipping out on a popular 90s flick. Reminisce with the girls from Beverly Hills.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday and Saturday, March 29-30, 10-11:45 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
The Dark Crystal and Pop's Hot Chicken
Jim Henson's puppets have taken the stage to bring you excitement and laughter. Turn back the clock and watch this popular 1980s film. Plus, Pop's Hot Chicken will be parked right outside.
Where: Casa Video, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, March 29, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, plus free popcorn.
The All Nite Scream-O-Rama
Time to get your scare on with twelve non-stop hours horror classics this weekend. Watch Psycho, The Blob, Candyman, Society, Train to Busan, The Howling and Two Thousand Maniacs. In addition to the event, don't miss the scary shorts, trashy trailers, trivia games and prizes. Substance Coffee Diner food truck will be here from 11 p.m. to 2am.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 30, 7 p.m. to Sunday, March 31, 7 a.m.
Cost: $15-$17