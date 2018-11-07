Lights of the World Tucson
Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, stingrays encounter, artisan vendors, food and you get the new-to-Tucson Lights of the World. Tickets include all rides and shows. Artisan vendors and food court will be available for purchase.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Nov. 8 through Jan. 2, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $19.99 in advance; $24.99 once the festival starts; kids age 3-and-under get in free. Active military and first responders get free admission on Tuesdays with ID.
10th Annual Sahuarita Pecan Festival
Don't miss out on this fall festival with food, arts and crafts, music, dancing and family activities.
Where: Green Valley Pecan Company, 1625 E. Sahuarita Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring money for activities. On-site parking will be available immediately south of the festival grounds for $5 per car. Free shuttle service from Sahuarita School District and Walden Grove High School parking lots. Shuttle drop-off on south side of Sahuarita Road.
Tenth Annual Pecan Classic 3.3 and Family Fun Run
Day of race registration and bib number pick up begins at 7 a.m. Both the 3.3 and Family Fun Run begin at 8 am. The family fun participants will get ribbons and a cotton t-shirt if preregistered by Nov. 1.
Where: Green Valley Pecan Company, 1625 E. Sahuarita Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m.
Cost: $15-$35, register here.
Click here for more info about this event.
Second Saturdays in Oro Valley
Join a morning of fun with live music, western/antique craft vendors, tours of the Pusch House from the Oro Valley Historical Society, kid's crafts in the garden, demos and info, farmers market, petting zoo, and more.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901s N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for goodies.
Adult Prom at the Tucson Expo Center
Did you miss your prom? Dress to impress and walk the red carpet to relive your high school years. Your prom night will feature multiple DJs, a live band, raffles, giveaways, cash bar, photographers and a crowning ceremony for prom queen and king.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
When: Friday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: $45-$80
November community book sale
Save some money for the holidays and shop used books, cds, dvds, records, puzzles, and more. All of our proceeds benefit all the of the libraries in Pima County.
Where: Friends Of The Pima County Library, 2230 N. Country Club Road
When: Friday-Monday, Nov. 9-12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Family Friendly Magic Show at the Screening Room
Enjoy two family-friendly half hour magic shows downtown this weekend.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person
Holiday Cards with Your Pets at Pima Animal Care Center
Be part of a holiday gift that gives back. Get a pictures taken of you and your furbaby for the holidays. You get a 30 minute photo shoot and 50 ready-to-mail copies of your photo with one of several holiday designs. Each photo session can accommodate a maximum of 3 pets and 4 people. All proceeds benefit the Pima Animal Care Center.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $50 package and a $100 package
Rooted: Tucson Clean & Beautiful
Celebrate Tucson's Clean & Beautiful 33rd birthday at Crooked Tooth. There will be an art show with local artists, tree planting and tree care workshops, trees for sale, door prizes, food trucks, a band and some tasty beer.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 12-9 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Gather A Vintage Market: Christmas Market
Go shopping with a buddy and check out all the furniture, home accents, and other goodies for sale.
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. St. Mary’s Road
When: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 8-10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend.
Dusk Music Festival
Enjoy this two-day music, art, and food festival at the new location downtown. Listen to a line-up of talented musicians, eat local food and more.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 10-11, 3 p.m.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. 5th Ave.
Cost: Tickets start at $89. Find more pricing options here.
For more information click here.
Free Family Fun Day at Tucson Wildlife Center
Help celebrate 20 years of service Southern Arizona and enjoy an open house. There will be kid games, crafts to take home, wildlife hospital, guided tours, short videos and refreshments.
Where: Tucson Wildlife Center, 13275 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Pet Santa Photos at HSSA
Santa is coming to town to visit all the good little pups on his list. Stop by the Humane Society and get a photo taken of your pup with the big man himself, Santa. Santa will be available to take pictures with dogs, cats, kids, fur mom and dad. All proceeds go towards caring for the homeless pets at the HSSA.
Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
When: Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 10 AM – 2 PM
Cost: $15 per photo, will be emailed directly to you.
TMC Veterans Day Half Marathon and 5K at Old Tucson
Your run will start at end at Old Tucson. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Tucson Mountain Park toward the finish line. The 5K is open to runners and walkers and a 5K stroller division will be open for participation. Part of proceeds from this event will benefit local community groups and Veterans assistance organizations.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 11, 7:15-10:45 a.m.
Cost: $35-$70
Click here for more information and registration.
Tucson Veterans Day Parade
Join the parade and for its 99th year to honor our fallen, former and current soldiers. Click here for the parade route.
Find more information here.
Where: Downtown Tucson, 330 W. Franklin St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
2018 Hats Off To Heroes
Visit the 5th Annual Hats Off To Heroes event to celebrate our local veterans. The event has military displays, food trucks, four local bands and a fireworks display set to music at the end of the event.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, Nov. 11, 12-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Marana Turkey Trot 5K, 10K and Fun Run
Burn some calories to make room for turkey at the Turkey Trot. Runners trot along the beautiful Santa Cruz River and get a picture with the turkey mascot. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome at the event.
Where: Marana Parks & Recreation, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 6:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5-$25, you can register here.
Click here for more info about this event.
VegOut! Tucson Vegan Food Festival
Celebrate vegan food with this awesome food festival. Enjoy live entertainment, educational speakers, chef demonstrations, fitness talks and 35 vendors.
Where: The Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St.
When: Sunday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $15-$30, kids ages 12 and under are free.
Fall Harvest Family Fun Day
Bring the family to enjoy arts and crafts, learn about wildlife, bats and trees through hands-on activities, watch a seasonal award-winning movie about weaving a small tapestry, visit our butterfly greenhouse, make a butterfly ornament and more.
Where: Tucson Botanical Garden, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Monday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: This event is included with regular admission.
Tap & Bottle Invitational Beer Festival
Raise your glass and celebrate your weekend with beer from 15 breweries. Enjoy beer, live music and food trucks. VIP ticket holders get in at 4 p.m. and all other ticket holders get in at 5 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: $15-$75
An Evening of Burlesque & Magic at the Screening Room
See an adult show with magic, burlesque and comedy. A portion of the proceeds go to Rose Ranch Animal Rescue. Beer and wine will be sold at the event.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $12-$20
Crush Party at the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block
Head to the party downtown for an evening of food, drinks, entertainment, live music, food samples, beer, and cocktail samples.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Friday, Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $45-$70, click here for your tickets.
Animated Shorts
See 11 short films with your friend this weekend at The Loft Film Fest.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 9, 4:45-6:45 p.m.
Cost: $8-$10
Free Outdoor Screening of Jurassic Park
Head over to the park for a stomping good time with friends and family. Remember to bring something to sit on and food trucks will be available on site.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 9, 6-8:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Sensory Friendly: The Incredibles
Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.
Where: Century Gateway 12, 770 N. Kolb Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $3.80 for adults and $3.26 for children and seniors.
Taco Cat 2: A 90s Style Fundraiser For Tucson Cares
Have a great time and raise some money at this special event. Purchase from a vegan taco bar, beer, wine, enter in raffles and purchase games and puzzles. Remember to get dressed in your favorite 90s attire to watch Space Jam, Clueless and So I Married an Axe Murderer.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some cash for goodies.