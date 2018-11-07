Submitted

Lights of the World Tucson

Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, stingrays encounter, artisan vendors, food and you get the new-to-Tucson Lights of the World. Tickets include all rides and shows. Artisan vendors and food court will be available for purchase.

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)

When: Nov. 8 through Jan. 2, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m. 

Cost: $19.99 in advance; $24.99 once the festival starts; kids age 3-and-under get in free. Active military and first responders get free admission on Tuesdays with ID.

For more information click here

10th Annual Sahuarita Pecan Festival

Don't miss out on this fall festival with food, arts and crafts, music, dancing and family activities. 

Where: Green Valley Pecan Company, 1625 E. Sahuarita Road

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring money for activities. On-site parking will be available immediately south of the festival grounds for $5 per car. Free shuttle service from Sahuarita School District and Walden Grove High School parking lots. Shuttle drop-off on south side of Sahuarita Road.

For more information click here

Tenth Annual Pecan Classic 3.3 and Family Fun Run

Day of race registration and bib number pick up begins at 7 a.m. Both the 3.3 and Family Fun Run begin at 8 am. The family fun participants will get ribbons and a cotton t-shirt if preregistered by Nov. 1.  

Where: Green Valley Pecan Company, 1625 E. Sahuarita Road

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m.

Cost: $15-$35, register here

Click here for more info about this event.

Second Saturdays in Oro Valley

Join a morning of fun with live music, western/antique craft vendors, tours of the Pusch House from the Oro Valley Historical Society, kid's crafts in the garden, demos and info, farmers market, petting zoo, and more.

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901s N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for goodies.

For more information click here

Adult Prom at the Tucson Expo Center

Did you miss your prom? Dress to impress and walk the red carpet to relive your high school years. Your prom night will feature multiple DJs, a live band, raffles, giveaways, cash bar, photographers and a crowning ceremony for prom queen and king.

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: $45-$80

For more information click here

November community book sale

Save some money for the holidays and shop used books, cds, dvds, records, puzzles, and more. All of our proceeds benefit all the of the libraries in Pima County.

Where: Friends Of The Pima County Library, 2230 N. Country Club Road

When: Friday-Monday, Nov. 9-12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend 

For more information click here

Family Friendly Magic Show at the Screening Room

Enjoy two family-friendly half hour magic shows downtown this weekend. 

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person

For more information click here

Holiday Cards with Your Pets at Pima Animal Care Center

Be part of a holiday gift that gives back. Get a pictures taken of you and your furbaby for the holidays. You get a 30 minute photo shoot and 50 ready-to-mail copies of your photo with one of several holiday designs. Each photo session can accommodate a maximum of 3 pets and 4 people. All proceeds benefit the Pima Animal Care Center. 

Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $50 package and a $100 package

For more information click here

Rooted: Tucson Clean & Beautiful

Celebrate Tucson's Clean & Beautiful 33rd birthday at Crooked Tooth. There will be an art show with local artists, tree planting and tree care workshops, trees for sale, door prizes, food trucks, a band and some tasty beer. 

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 12-9 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend 

For more information click here

Gather A Vintage Market: Christmas Market

Go shopping with a buddy and check out all the furniture, home accents, and other goodies for sale. 

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. St. Mary’s Road

When: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 8-10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend.

For more information click here.

Dusk Music Festival

Enjoy this two-day music, art, and food festival at the new location downtown. Listen to a line-up of talented musicians, eat local food and more.  

When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 10-11, 3 p.m.

Where: Armory Park, 222 S. 5th Ave. 

Cost: Tickets start at $89. Find more pricing options here

For more information click here

Free Family Fun Day at Tucson Wildlife Center

Help celebrate 20 years of service Southern Arizona and enjoy an open house.  There will be kid games, crafts to take home, wildlife hospital, guided tours, short videos and refreshments. 

Where: Tucson Wildlife Center, 13275 E. Speedway Blvd. 

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here.

Pet Santa Photos at HSSA

Santa is coming to town to visit all the good little pups on his list. Stop by the Humane Society and get a photo taken of your pup with the big man himself, Santa. Santa will be available to take pictures with dogs, cats, kids, fur mom and dad. All proceeds go towards caring for the homeless pets at the HSSA.

Where:  The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road

When: Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 10 AM – 2 PM

Cost: $15 per photo, will be emailed directly to you. 

For more information click here

TMC Veterans Day Half Marathon and 5K at Old Tucson

Your run will start at end at Old Tucson. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Tucson Mountain Park toward the finish line. The 5K is open to runners and walkers and a 5K stroller division will be open for participation. Part of proceeds from this event will benefit local community groups and Veterans assistance organizations.

Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road

When: Sunday, Nov. 11, 7:15-10:45 a.m.

Cost: $35-$70

Click here for more information and registration. 

Tucson Veterans Day Parade

Join the parade and for its 99th year to honor our fallen, former and current soldiers. Click here for the parade route. 

Find more information here

Where: Downtown Tucson, 330 W. Franklin St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

2018 Hats Off To Heroes

Visit the 5th Annual Hats Off To Heroes event to celebrate our local veterans. The event has military displays, food trucks, four local bands and a fireworks display set to music at the end of the event.

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way

When: Sunday, Nov. 11, 12-6:30 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend 

For more information click here

Marana Turkey Trot 5K, 10K and Fun Run

Burn some calories to make room for turkey at the Turkey Trot. Runners trot along the beautiful Santa Cruz River and get a picture with the turkey mascot. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome at the event. 

Where: Marana Parks & Recreation, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 6:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $5-$25, you can register here.

Click here for more info about this event.

VegOut! Tucson Vegan Food Festival

Celebrate vegan food with this awesome food festival. Enjoy live entertainment, educational speakers, chef demonstrations, fitness talks and 35 vendors. 

Where: The Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St.

When: Sunday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $15-$30, kids ages 12 and under are free. 

For more information click here

Fall Harvest Family Fun Day

Bring the family to enjoy arts and crafts, learn about wildlife, bats and trees through hands-on activities, watch a seasonal award-winning movie about  weaving a small tapestry, visit our butterfly greenhouse, make a butterfly ornament and more.

Where: Tucson Botanical Garden, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

When: Monday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: This event is included with regular admission.

For more information click here

Tap & Bottle Invitational Beer Festival

Raise your glass and celebrate your weekend with beer from 15 breweries. Enjoy beer, live music and food trucks. VIP ticket holders get in at 4 p.m. and all other ticket holders get in at 5 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 4-9 p.m.

Cost: $15-$75

For more information click here

An Evening of Burlesque & Magic at the Screening Room

See an adult show with magic, burlesque and comedy. A portion of the proceeds go to Rose Ranch Animal Rescue. Beer and wine will be sold at the event. 

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $12-$20

For more information click here

Crush Party at the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block

Head to the party downtown for an evening of food, drinks, entertainment, live music, food samples, beer, and cocktail samples.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $45-$70, click here for your tickets. 

For more information click here

Movies🎬

Animated Shorts 

See 11 short films with your friend this weekend at The Loft Film Fest. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 4:45-6:45 p.m.

Cost: $8-$10

For more information click here

Free Outdoor Screening of Jurassic Park

Head over to the park for a stomping good time with friends and family. Remember to bring something to sit on and food trucks will be available on site. 

Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 6-8:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Sensory Friendly: The Incredibles

Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.

Where: Century Gateway 12, 770 N. Kolb Road

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $3.80 for adults and $3.26 for children and seniors.

For more information click here

Taco Cat 2: A 90s Style Fundraiser For Tucson Cares

Have a great time and raise some money at this special event. Purchase from a vegan taco bar, beer, wine, enter in raffles and purchase games and puzzles. Remember to get dressed in your favorite 90s attire to watch Space Jam, Clueless and So I Married an Axe Murderer.

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some cash for goodies.

For more information click here