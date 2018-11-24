Casa Film Bar
Courtesy Casa Film Bar

Use this list of free monthly events, classes and more to save you from the holiday wallet burn. Stay tuned for more updates!

After Dark at Children's Museum

The museum hosts a hands-on fun event from 5:30-8 p.m.. Enjoy the beautiful courtyard or step inside for some play-based learning. The first 400 people who attend will get a pass for one free visit to the museum.

Where:

Downtown Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave. (520) 792-9985

Oro Valley Children's Museum, 11015 N. Oracle Road (520) 297-8004

When: Every second Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information and dates click here

UFC North

UFC Gym hosts  free all-day admission one day every month. Come dressed to work out and the coaches will guide you through a classes and equipment. 

Where: UFC Gym North, 8330 N. Thornydale Road

When: For dates click here, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Yoga at Summit Hut

Keep your life in balance with classes held weekly throughout the month. Beginner-friendly Hatha style yoga will be practiced. Classes are for everyone and are limited to 15 participants.

Where: 

Downtown Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.

Oro Valley, Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road

When:

Speedway Location, Fridays, 9-10:30 a.m. 

Oro Valley Location, Wednesdays, 9-10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Third Thursday MOCA Museum

Every Third Thursday of the month, MOCA is open to the public. These themed nights feature different performances, music, and hands-on activities, as well as a cash bar and food trucks.

Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

When: Every third Thursday of the month, 6-8 p.m. 

Cost: Free

For more information and dates click here

Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series

Enjoy live music, outside at the Tucson Premium Outlets. 

Where: Tucson Premium Outlets6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.

When: Saturdays, 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Oro Valley Concert Series

This live music series supports local musicians with the opportunity to perform monthly in the community’s largest shopping center. Remember to bring your own chairs.

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

When: For dates click here, 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Home Depot Kids Workshop

Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. All kids attending the workshop must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a  certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin. Children must be present at the store to participate in the workshop and receive the kit, apron, and pin.

Where: Local Home Depot

When: First Saturday of every month, 9 a.m.

Cost: Free, while supplies last.

For more information click here

Casa Video and Casa Film Bar

Enjoy free screenings and popcorn for friends and family. 

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Click here for dates and times.

Cost: Free 

For more information click here

Tanque Verde Swap Meet

Free admission, parking and scheduled events. Click here for scheduled events. 

Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road

When: Fridays, 3-11 p.m., Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sundays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free 

For more information click here

Second Sunday Vintage Market

Visit a vintage market on the west side with 80 vendors, food trucks, even a play yard for the kids.

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

When: Second Sundays, 8 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information click here.

Gather A Vintage Market

Enjoy a monthly four day market, which features vintage furniture and goodies for your home.

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. Saint Marys Road

When: Click here for dates and times.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information click here.