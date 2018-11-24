Use this list of free monthly events, classes and more to save you from the holiday wallet burn. Stay tuned for more updates!
After Dark at Children's Museum
The museum hosts a hands-on fun event from 5:30-8 p.m.. Enjoy the beautiful courtyard or step inside for some play-based learning. The first 400 people who attend will get a pass for one free visit to the museum.
Where:
Downtown Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave. (520) 792-9985
Oro Valley Children's Museum, 11015 N. Oracle Road (520) 297-8004
When: Every second Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
For more information and dates click here.
UFC North
UFC Gym hosts free all-day admission one day every month. Come dressed to work out and the coaches will guide you through a classes and equipment.
Where: UFC Gym North, 8330 N. Thornydale Road
When: For dates click here, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Yoga at Summit Hut
Keep your life in balance with classes held weekly throughout the month. Beginner-friendly Hatha style yoga will be practiced. Classes are for everyone and are limited to 15 participants.
Where:
Downtown Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
Oro Valley, Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road
When:
Speedway Location, Fridays, 9-10:30 a.m.
Oro Valley Location, Wednesdays, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Third Thursday MOCA Museum
Every Third Thursday of the month, MOCA is open to the public. These themed nights feature different performances, music, and hands-on activities, as well as a cash bar and food trucks.
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Every third Thursday of the month, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
For more information and dates click here.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series
Enjoy live music, outside at the Tucson Premium Outlets.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturdays, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Oro Valley Concert Series
This live music series supports local musicians with the opportunity to perform monthly in the community’s largest shopping center. Remember to bring your own chairs.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: For dates click here, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Home Depot Kids Workshop
Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. All kids attending the workshop must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin. Children must be present at the store to participate in the workshop and receive the kit, apron, and pin.
Where: Local Home Depot
When: First Saturday of every month, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free, while supplies last.
Casa Video and Casa Film Bar
Enjoy free screenings and popcorn for friends and family.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Click here for dates and times.
Cost: Free
Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Free admission, parking and scheduled events. Click here for scheduled events.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Fridays, 3-11 p.m., Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sundays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Visit a vintage market on the west side with 80 vendors, food trucks, even a play yard for the kids.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Second Sundays, 8 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Gather A Vintage Market
Enjoy a monthly four day market, which features vintage furniture and goodies for your home.
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. Saint Marys Road
When: Click here for dates and times.
Cost: Free to attend