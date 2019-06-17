Triple digits are here to stay. During the summer, sidewalk temperatures can reach well over 150 degrees. So, it's time to prep and protect your pup! Listed below are local shops, events and resources that will help you and your tail-wagging friend get through the summer safely. 🌡️☀️
Paw-tastic Gear 🐕
Rosie's Barket
Stop by the barket for some supplies to help your pet protect their paws and keep them cool. They have lava booties, leashes, collars, paw balm and more.
Locations and hours:
Fourth Avenue location, 327 E. 7th St., Friday-Sunday, 11-6 p.m.
Oro Valley location, 7960 N. Oracle Road, Sunday-Saturday, 10-6 p.m.
Central Pet at PACC
Central Pet is located in the lobby of Pima Animal Care Center. They have collapsible water bowls, leashes, collars, crates, booties (small and large) and a wide variety of tasty treats and chews. Most of the supplies are 20% cheaper than retail stores and 50% of all proceeds go directly to the Friends of the PACC.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Monday-Friday, Noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information here or call 520-724-5900 and ask for the Pet Central Shop
Vista Feed and Supply in Sahuarita
Here you can find unique and handy supplies you would normally have to order online like the cooling vest, cots, pads, and bowls as well as life jackets.
Where: Vista Feed & Supply, 2052 W. Sahuarita Road
When: Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, closed
More information here or call 520-762-1436 for pricing and availability.
Fourth of July Tips and Tricks🎆
Pets can get frightened, develop high anxiety and sometimes seizures from July Fourth fireworks. Pets can run away, which can be dangerous in the brutal weather during the summer. Here are some tips to help avoid problems during the holiday.
- Keep pets inside during the fireworks.
- Board your pet at a daycare or pet hotel.
- Make sure your pet wears proper up-to-date identification in case they run or jump the fence.
- Have your pet wear a calming/anxiety vest or calming edibles.
- Give them chewing toys or peanut butter stuffed kongs to help distract them.
- Or hold on to them; keep them with you.
Microchip and Clinic Events 🏥🐶
Free Spay and Neuter Clinic
This event covers residents living in ZIP codes 85705, 85706 and 85756. Surgery check-in is at 8 a.m. Documentation is required for proof of address and all dogs/cats must be on a leash or in a pet carrier. All pets must be a minimum of 2 months old and weigh 2 pounds.
Where: Santa Cruz Veterinary Clinic, 5408 S. Twelfth Ave.
When: Saturday, June 15, 8-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free for the first 45 animals admitted and no food after 12 a.m. the morning of surgery. Pets under 5 month of age do not need to fast. Vaccines (with surgery only) are $20 for DAPP/PRC and $15 for rabies
Free Microchip Drive-Thru at PACC
Pima Animal Care Center will be hosting a free microchip clinic June 16 through July 3. The event is at the covered overflow parking lot next to the shelter. During the drive-thru clinic, dogs should still be on leashes and cats should be in carriers.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: June 16 to July 3, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Spay and Neuter Clinic for Pima County Residents
The Animal Welfare Alliance of Southern Arizona is teaming up with Asavet Veterinary Charities to give Pima County residents a free spay and neuter event. Surgery check in is at 8 a.m. Documentation is required for proof of address and all dogs/cats must be on a leash or in a pet carrier. All pets must be a minimum of 2 months old and weigh 2 pounds.
Where: 10351 S. Sasabe Road
When: Wednesdays, July 3, Aug, 7, Sept. 4. Check in is at 8 a.m.
Cost: Free for to first 45 animals. Vaccines (with surgery only) are $20 for DAPP/PRC and $15 for rabies.
Free Microchip Event in Marana
No Kill Pima County will be giving free microchips to owned dogs and cats in Pima County. No appointment necessary and 100 available based on first-come, first-serve. Pets must be on leash or in carrier. Chips are registered free for life with Foundanimals.org.
Where: Ora Mae Harn Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, June 29, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: Free for Pima County residents
Free Spay and Neuter Clinic for All Counties
This event covers residents from all counties (no restrictions). Surgery check-in is at 8 a.m. Documentation is required for proof of address and all dogs/cats must be on a leash or in a pet carrier. All pets must be a minimum of 2 months old and weigh 2 pounds.
Where: Santa Cruz Veterinary Clinic, 5408 S.Twelfth Ave.
When: Saturday, June 22, 8-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free for to first 45 animals. Vaccines (with surgery only) are $20 for DAPP/PRC and $15 for rabies.
Pet Communicator/Medium at Tucson Botanical Gardens
Prep your pet emotionally for the summer with a dog whisperer. Pet Communicator and medium, Ann Marie Hoff can chat with your troubled pet at the garden or even from the other side. Ann uses her experience and insight to bridge the communication gap between you and your beloved pet.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Friday, June 21, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 students for seniors/military, $8 ages 4-17 and $3 per dog.
HSSA's Rattlesnake Avoidance Training
The humane society provides valuable and life-saving Rattlesnake Avoidance Training classes. Each class gives dogs the necessary training to help prevent an expensive and potentially deadly snakebite.
Dogs must be at least 6 months of age and in good health; proof of current vaccinations must be provided at class to participate. There must be at least one handler per dog and retractable leashes are not allowed.
Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
When: Tuesdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and Aug. 6 and 13.
Cost: $105 per dog, which includes one follow-up session (if necessary). If registering a second dog the fee is $85 and each dog must be accompanied by a separate handler.
Colorado River Toad Avoidance Training
Join a life-saving Colorado River toad avoidance training class with the HSSA. Each class gives dogs the necessary training to help prevent an expensive and potentially deadly exposure to Colorado River toads.
Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
When: Tuesdays, July 9, 23 and Aug. 7, 7 p.m.
Cost: Tuition is $105 for your first dog, which includes one follow-up session (if necessary). If registering a second dog the fee is $85. Each dog must be accompanied by a separate handler.