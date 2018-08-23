After modeling in a fashion show to benefit Sold No More, an organization to stop sex trafficking, Mara Brittain gained confidence she didn't have before.
"I also became more aware of the struggle in my community and decided to help out even more by volunteering anywhere I could," Brittain, 18, says.
That was two years ago.
This year, Brittain is helping with the Youth4Freedom fashion show again and is in charge of "all things beauty".
"Which means all the models' hair and makeup, as well as fashion and just making sure the show goes off without a hitch," Brittain says.
The annual Youth4Freedom fashion show benefits different non-profit organizations each year. This time around, proceeds from the $10 ticket sales will benefit Young Lives Tucson, a faith-based non-profit that works with teen moms.
Youth4Freedom is a group of kids, ages 7-and-up that pick the non-profit, organize, plan and run the event and are recruited from all over Tucson and different schools, says Roseanna Gonzalez, facilitator of the group. It falls under Gonzalez' nonprofit, It's a Beautiful Life.
Gonzalez recruits kids she mentors to participate in the show.
Kids are also recruited by word-of-mouth Gonzalez says. "They recruit their friends or other adults know talented youth."
Planning the event, which includes a fashion show and talent expo, takes six to eight months and includes positive relationship building exercises and lessons about the nonprofit they'll be helping.
The talent expo will include spoken word, hip-hop artists, dancers, singers and a drama skit, giving the kids a creative platform to express themselves and give back to the community, Gonzalez says.
"There are so many talented young people and sometimes they feel stuck because they're young or don't have a job or feel they don't have a purpose or may be struggling with something personal, so this is a good way to have a creative outlet," Gonzalez says. "It also helps them really build on their self esteem and build relationships they wouldn't normally have."
About 20 kids help in the planning process and nearly 40 help out the night of the event.
Christian Anderson, 22, helped with the show two years ago and is back for more this year.
"It was a phenomenal experience," Anderson says. "It's one of the most fascinating fundraisers I've been involved with. It's a very unique experience."
Anderson also volunteers for a nonprofit called Breakdown Tucson, a local performance group that performs assemblies at schools to discuss issues they might be facing.
"I really enjoy pouring my time, effort and talents into helping young people get through issues that I wish I had help with when I was that age," Anderson says.
Anderson will model in the fashion show, perform a spoken word piece and is directing a skit he wrote. He'll also help with heavy lifting and set-up.
"It's a really big deal helping people, you know," Anderson said. "There is a lot of worth in that and I find great fulfillment in helping people."
Through this project, the kids inspire each other to want to do more and to do better, Gonzalez says.
"About 90 percent of the kids who do this are high risk or low-income kiddos, so it's really cool to get them out of the economic high risk box they're put in," Gonzalez says. "They get to see, not only different areas of Tucson, but to see a different side of themselves as well."
Details
What: Youth4Freedom Fashion Show
When: Friday Sept. 14, 6 p.m. to midnight
Where: Saguaro Buttes, 5825 S. Old Spanish Trail
Cost: $10 in advance; $15 at the door. Proceeds benefit Young Lives Tucson
Info: Go here for tickets and other info