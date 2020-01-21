This weekend, you can shop thousands of deeply discounted kids' items at the Just Between Friends Tucson consignment sale.
You'll find gently-used (and maybe even new) baby equipment, furniture, clothing, books, toys, games, shoes and more for kids, babies and pregnant mamas at this mega sale at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Oh, and parking is free. Just park in Lot B (on the west side of the building off of Cushing Street and Granada Avenue) and tell them you're there for the sale.
You can expect prices discounted to a third of what you'd pay in store. On Saturday — half-price day — prices will plunge even more. Plus, you shouldn't find anything for sale here that has been recalled, according to press materials.
Pre-sales begin Wednesday, Jan. 22 for consignors, foster parents, military families, teachers and first-time moms. Children and strollers are not allowed on this night (with the exception of nursing babies who must be worn). You can also purchase a limited number of presale tickets for $10. Go here for more information about the presale.
The sale opens to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 25.
If you have stuff you want to consign, you can drop it off at the TCC on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m. Car seats, shoes and clothes are not allowed at the Thursday drop-off. Go here for more information about how to get your stuff ready for consignment.
Although the sale is organized and inventoried, the quantity can be overwhelming. Here are a few tips from Just Between Friends Tucson co-owner Shawna Wilfert to help you strategize.
1. Come with a list.
Wilfert suggests coming into the sale knowing what you need. Are you on the hunt for jeans or shoes or baby items?
"Do you need outfits for Easter or a special vacation or clothes for a wedding?" Wilfert says. "If you have birthdays coming up, we have tons of arts and crafts and games you can get for presents."
2. Hit the big sellers and must-haves first.
"To shop strategically, go to our hot sellers first, like baby equipment and furniture," Wilfert says.
Shoes also tend to be popular, she adds.
"I always like to get my kids' clothes, so once I get my big things, I'm off to that," she says. "If your kid is an avid reader, get right to books."
3. Keep your eyes open for new items.
While many people consign gently-used items, Wilfert points out that some people do have new, unopened things to sell, too.
"We all buy stuff thinking our kids will need it," she says of unused Christmas gifts and neglected birthday presents. "So we do have some items that are new as well. Keep your eyes open for them in the different sections."
4. If you go on opening day, get your tickets online.
If you go on Thursday, Jan. 23, make sure to get your tickets online. Otherwise, you'll pay $2 at the door. The rest of the days have free admission.
5. Come back for the half-price day.
Even if you shop on Thursday or Friday, Wilfert recommends coming back on Saturday when many of the item prices will be reduced 50 percent.
"Everything looks better at half-price off," Wilfert says. "Plus, you miss stuff."
If you go
What: Just Between Friends Tucson
When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $2 on Thursday at the door or free online. Free admission otherwise.
More info: Go here.