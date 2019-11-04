November is full of shopping, food and family. Save your money and entertain your family and friends with these free activities.
Meet Me at Maynards Mural Walk
Bring your strollers, friends or a well-behaved pup for a colorful walk. Maynards has two different routes mapped out. You can walk/run 1.85 miles and see 13 murals or a 3-mile route with 21 murals.
Where: Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Monday, Nov. 4, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free, wear comfortable shoes.
Teen Tinker Tuesdays
Join the library every Tuesday for an afternoon of making weird things and leveling up your DIY skills. This week's workshop is bike inner tube wallets and jewelry.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. (101 Space is located in the main library on the second floor)
When: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, teens only event
Ryanhood free at the Fox Tucson Theatre (Sponsored)
Tucson acoustic duo Ryanhood got their first break more than a decade ago as street performers at Boston’s Quincy Market. They’ve since gone on to perform more than 1,000 shows and have shared stages with Jason Mraz, Matt Nathanson, Train, and many more. They currently reside here in their hometown of Tucson, where they have won more than a dozen Tucson Music Awards, including "Best Folk Band" and "Best Rock Band" (you can decide for yourself which is most accurate).
When: Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
Where: Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress
Cost: Free
Find more information here.
Thirsty Thursdays Social Run with Fleet Feet
Lace-up your sneakers for a social hour. Run or walk 3-5 miles on The Loop, meet locals and grab your ticket for the raffle.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Thursday, Nov. 7, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free, cocktails available for purchase
Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival
Find a wide variety of sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
When:
Thursday and Friday, Nov 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free admission and parking
Free Outdoor Screening: The Muppet Movie
Watch a family favorite on Hippie Hill at Himmel Park. Bring a blanket to sit on.
Where: Himmel Park
When: Friday, Nov. 8, 6:30-8:10 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Goonies
Watch an 80s classic with pirates, treasure, caves and booby traps.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Bookmans Northwest Presents: Tarot Readings
Get your fortune read at this fun family event at Bookmans.
Where: Bookmans Northwest Entertainment Exchange, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 1-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Classic Car Show
Drive over to the diner for great music and gorgeous cars. Afterward, step inside for some good food and cold drinks.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring money for tasty diner food
Dragonfly Day on the Santa Cruz River
Celebrate the colorful dragonflies living along the Santa Cruz River. Attendees will learn about the life of dragonflies through family-friendly, hands-on activities.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road, Ramada No. 2 (near baseball diamonds)
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Cars and Coffee
Cruise in for a show of shiny classics and roaring engines. This month features "Camaros and Corvettes."
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 6-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert
Listen to the Tiny House of Funk with their unique, high-spirited blend of R&B, jazz and soul.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 5-8 p.m
Cost: Free
Rock Painting Class
Join a two-hour rock painting class at the library. Learn how to paint scenic desert scenes on rocks.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your own paint, brushes, 4-6 rocks and a pencil.
Hats Off To Heroes
It's the sixth annual celebration! This event has local bands, food trucks, military displays and fireworks.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, Nov. 10, noon to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Healthy Living Expo at Rillito Park Farmers Market
Join the community with their mission toward.holistic health by providing visitors access to healthcare services while shopping at the market. Services include free diabetes checks, flu shots, mammogram screenings, chef demos, food literacy, health enrollment assistance, hourly giveaways and more.
Where: Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Sketchy Second
Make some friends at MOCA and draw with charcoal, ink or marker at this sketching event.
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
South Tucson Bike Ride, Yoga and Raffle
Join a fun, casual bike ride around Tucson. Stick around and you could win bike gear at the raffle!
Where: John Valenzuela Youth Center (JVYC), 1550 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Read to a Dog
Read to a therapy dog at the library. These dogs love to listen to stories and kids get practice with speech and reading skills in a new fun way.
Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Monday, Nov. 11, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Open Studios Under The Full Moon
Wander around and meet resident artists and their work. The event will have live music, food and beverages (additional cost), and an opportunity to see the artists' studios and artwork firsthand.
Where: The Metal Arts Village, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Full Moon Ride Saguaro Park
Ben's Bikes is hosting a enchanting moonlight bike ride through Saguaro Park East on the loop. It's an 8-mile paved road, done at a fun pace (not a race). Enjoy the beautiful moonlit saguaros and stop by Saguaro Corners before or/and after for refreshment and goodies.
Where: Saguaro Corners, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail
When: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6:45-8:15 p.m.
Cost: Free, if you need to rent a bike or anything else, please contact Ben's Bikes at 520-574-2453
Lookout Tucson Singer-Songwriter: Tucson Folk Festival Showcase
Enjoy an evening of handcrafted familiar and original songs curated by the Tucson Folk Festival in the Lookout Bar and Grille.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Wednesday Night Yoga
Enjoy a free yoga class at the Summit Hut. Bring your mat and water.
Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Oro Valley Concert Series
Listen to uber-talented youths of Jovert Steel Drum Band at Oro Valley Marketplace. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a chair.
The Art of Planetary Science 2019 Opening Night
The Art of Planetary Science is an annual art exhibition run by UA's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory that celebrates the beauty and elegance of science. View artwork from scientists and artists of all levels, from paintings, photographs, sculptures, glass work, poetry and film.
Where: UA's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, 1629 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 15, 5-9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 16-17, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Festival in the Park
There will be games, prizes, face painting, crafts, inflatables, and class demonstrations. Reid Park Zoo will have $1 admission and the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center will host free swimming with an inflatable obstacle course. And don't forget to stop by the local food vendors!
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring donations of canned goods to the festival to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Christkindlmarket
Visit Steam Pump Ranch and experience the holidays in the German tradition of the Pusch family. The ranch house will be decorated and tours will be given. Stop by our market for unique ornaments and holiday decor that you won't find anywhere else.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
GABA FAMA Fall Bike Swap
Looking for a used bike or part? Join the largest bicycle swap in Tucson. More than 40 vendors will be selling, buying or trading bikes/parts and clothing near Fourth Avenue.
Where: GABA Bike Swap, Seventh Street, between Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Visit Tanque Verde Swap Meet to participate in the turkey raffle and you could win a full-sized turkey for Thanksgiving. You must be 18 years or older to register and you must be present to receive your turkey. Turkey weights will vary; from 10-16 pounds.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Fun Open House at Tucson Wildlife Center
Tucson Wildlife Center is celebrating 21 years of serving the wild creatures of Southern Arizona. The event will have games, prizes, stuffed animal hospital, crafts, snacks, ice cream (while supplies last). Visitors can also watch short videos and learn about the importance of rescue, rehabilitation and release of wildlife in Southern Arizona.
Where: Tucson Wildlife Center, 13275 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Yoga Party
Take a free hour yoga class structured for all levels at the Hoff Studio.
Where: The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave., Suite 107
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, bring your mat and water bottle
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Are your spidey senses tingling? Watch your favorite comic book character swing across the screen at The Loft Cinema.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Sunday Stroll and Roll
Take a three mile walk, jog or ride and connect with community members on the way to St. Philip's Plaza and Heirloom Farmers Markets. Longer distances are available and strollers are welcome.
Where: St Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 7:30-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Yappy Hour
Dr. Liane Devey and the staff will be at Noble Hops for an evening of fun, food, and fur. This is a pet friendly event so bring your well-behaved leashed dog for fun on the patio. 20% of the proceeds during the event will be donated to Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
When: Monday, Nov. 18, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks
Yappy Hour at MOCA
Bring your furry friends to the museum for some fur-fun. SAFE (Saving Animals From Euthanasia) Animal Rescue will be there with a few pups for adoption and Rosie's Barket will have a table with pup swag. Plus, Molecular Munchies will also be posted outside to keep the humans happy!
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
8th Annual Thanksgiving Festival
Tt the Thanksgiving Festival, 1,000 turkeys will be given away to the families of Tucson in a big festival with food, games, raffles, music and entertainment!
Where: Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar, 3770 S. 16th Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Century of Tucson
Celebrate historic Tucson organizations reaching milestones at this event. Enjoy live performances by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, historical lectures, historic tours, art, history timelines, mariachi performance, food/drink specials all day and a huge cake. Plus, The Rialto Theatre will transform into El Cine Plaza and show Spanish language films all day.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free