We think three-day weekends are for adventuring.
Yes, it can be glorious to spend that extra day off lounging on the couch or catching up on errands and chores, but why not take the family for a mini adventure that you'll all enjoy?
Here are a few ideas.
Go apple picking at Apple Annie's
The Willcox orchard's Apple Harvest Celebration begins Saturday, Aug. 31. Get there early (7:30-10:30 a.m.) for an all-you-can eat apple pancake breakfast and then stay to harvest apples and pears from the orchards until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2. The orchards are at 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox.
Parking is free. Just pay for what you pick.
The produce farm, 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox, will also be roasting green chiles over the three-day weekend if savory treats are more your style.
Go here for more information.
Test your Ninja Warrior skills at Defy Tucson
The new recreation center and trampoline park at 4861 N. Stone Ave. opened on Aug. 1, and it looks epic. Rally your family to tackle foam pits, a Ninja Warrior course, a tight rope, silks, a zip line, trapeze over a foam pit and so much more.
For kids ages 6 and under, you'll pay $12 for one hour or $21 for two. For everyone 7 and older, you'll pay $16 for one hour and $26 for two hours, plus $3 for socks. Go here for special rates and more information.
Labor Day Community Bash + Free Day at the Tucson J (Sponsored)
The Tucson J is throwing the biggest Labor Day party in town on Monday, September 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.! A live DJ will be in the house, pumping family-friendly tunes all afternoon. Get silly and have some fun with pool games, a bouncy house, inflatables, and so much more! The J will be grilling up hot dogs and serving snacks all day long. Amazing giveaways will be happening throughout the day. You do not need to be a member at the J to participate!
Plus: The J is opening their doors to the community all day long. Come before the party or stick around afterwards to take advantage of the indoor playspace, brand new tennis courts, beautiful fitness center, and so much more! Specialty fitness classes will be offered from 8-10 a.m., including yoga, cycling, tai chi, body combat, and more.
More info here.
Take a bike ride to see the water in the Santa Cruz River
Thanks to the Santa Cruz Heritage Project, water now flows in the river from just north of Silverlake Road, toward the Mercado San Agustín and downtown.
Starting in June, Tucson Water began pumping recycled water into the parched riverbed, transforming the dry ground into an already-developing riparian habitat.
Bike or walk on the Loop, which follows the river, or go down to the bank to get up close to the water. Cap off your adventure with tacos at Seis Kitchen or Mexican pastries from La Estrella Bakery, both at the nearby Mercado, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. ❤️