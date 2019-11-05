There are at least 32 reasons to check out the Chick Magnet Art, Poetry & Music Fest, later this month.
The 4th annual event happening on Nov. 17 showcases art in all forms — visual, written, and performance, all created by womxn (a term used to include all people who identify as female, including those who are not biologically female), non-binary, and femme artists, more than 30 in total.
“It’s an immersive experience that’s a celebration of the feminine, because that’s within all of us,” says Chick Magnet founder Lano Romero Dash. “If someone has never been they can expect to be inspired and connect with the community.”
The featured artists include those who have previously shown their artwork in galleries or public spaces and those who are sharing their work with the community for the first time, Romero Dash says.
A couple of the artists (there are 17 visual artists on the lineup) whose work you’ll see at the event include Allison Miller, who is part of the group of artists known as Alley Cat Murals who create public murals all throughout the city and whose work has been on display at Hotel McCoy and Saint Charles Tavern, and Fatema, who paints colorful images of women with strong, curvy bodies.
The line up also includes four poets, a dance group, and 10 bands, who will alternate performances on two stages at the event venue, 191 Toole. See the full list of amazing performers and artists here.
“My hope is that it inspires other to use their time creatively and to create their dream vision in the community,” Romero Dash says. “It’s so attainable for people to find their place in the community even if they have to create that space themselves.”
The community even has the chance to help create large scale, art installations that will be used at the event at a workshop this Thursday, and no art experience is necessary.
While Romero Dash wants to keep the workshop project a surprise, it will involve things like origami, making paper mache, painting on cardboard, and probably some glitter. Everyone and anyone is invited to come and help for any length of time.
If you go
What: Chick Magnet Workshop (help build the large scale art installations that will be part of the event). No experience necessary.
When: Thursday, Nov. 7, 5 – 7 p.m. Drop in any time and stay for as little or as long as you’d like.
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free
More info: Go here
What: Chick Magnet Art, Poetry & Music Fest
When: Sun., Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $10. Purchase tickets here
More info: Go here