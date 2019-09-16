Calling all plant lovers, plant mamas and plant papas.
You need to know about Tucson Botanical Gardens' new Plant Geek Festival and Sale.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, around a dozen nurseries, growers and plant experts will converge at the gardens for a day of food, live music and all around plant geekery.
"We wanted it to be kind of a gathering place for people who — we're affectionately calling them plant geeks — just love the environment and nature and beauty and sustainability and all things like that," says Rob Elias, the director of marketing and communications for the gardens. "It will be a hub ... for the general public to go to one location and see plants from a dozen different growers and nurseries from around Tucson."
Participants include EcoGro, Harlow Gardens, the Rare Fruit Growers of Tucson and the University of Arizona Campus Arboretum, among others.
Since the fall planting season is just about upon us, this is a good time to get your gardens ready for fall and add some new plant babies.
Plus, admission to the botanical gardens is free all day. If you have any gardening questions, these are the people to ask.
"These people are all super knowledgeable in their field, so it will be cool to have them all in one place," Elias says of the participating vendors.
If you go
What: Plant Geek Festival and Sale
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way.
Cost: Free admission all day. Garden hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
More info: Visit tucsonbotanical.org