We could all use an escape from what has become our stark reality, and what better way than to slip into a world of fantasy?

This Labor Day weekend, thousands will flock to the Tucson Convention Center for the 14th annual Tucson Comic-Con, many donning costumes or paying homage in some way to their favorite fictional characters.

From cosplay groups to gamers, artists, authors and animators, to science fiction, fantasy and horror aficionados, you're bound to find your people at Tucson Comic-Con.

Last year's three-day event drew a record-breaking 19,000 pop-culture fans — a far cry from the 500 who showed up for a single day of festivities when Tucson Comic-Con launched in 2008.

You'll find this year's events, from Sept. 1-3, at the TCC, 260 S. Church Ave., as well at nearby host hotels and several downtown venues on Congress Street. Tickets start at $10 for kids and $20 for adults, depending on the day you attend.

Here's an overview of what you can look forward to. For a full list of appearances, vendors and activities, visit tucsoncomic-con.com.

Big names

There's no shortage of star power at this year's Comic-Con.

Who amongst us didn't, at one point or another, want to be a Power Ranger? Tracy Lynn Cruz, widely recognized as the Yellow Ranger in the "Power Rangers Turbo" and "Power Rangers In Space" series, will be signing autographs and taking part in a panel.

Dungeons & Dragons fans will want to check the schedule for Luke Gygax, son of Dungeons & Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax. He's an author and game designer who has dedicated his life to the world of tabletop gaming.

Wrestling fans have a chance to meet the legendary Honky Tonk Man of WWE fame.

Also be on the lookout for actress Jennifer Biehn from "Dark Angel" and "Party of Five," and actor Michael Biehn from "Terminator," "Aliens" and more.

Noel Guglielmi, known for his roles in hits like "Fast and Furious" and "The Walking Dead," will be on hand, along with actor Steve Villegas ("S.W.A.T.", "On My Block" and "The Tax Collector"), who won best actor at the Focus International Film Festival for his role in "Slipping into Darkness."

Speaking of "The Walking Dead," you can also catch Chandler Riggs of "The Walking Dead" on a Comic-Con panel and in the celebrity signing area.

You'll find Ryan Ochoa there, who you may have seen in "A Christmas Carol," "iCarly" and Disney XD's "Pair of Kings."

Among the highlights on the comic book side is Amanda Conner, a highly acclaimed illustrator known for her work on titles such as "Harley Quinn," "Justice League of America" and "Wonder Woman."

There's also Christopher Priest. With over 40 years of experience, he is renowned for his acclaimed reinterpretation of Marvel Comics’ Black Panther, which became the basis for the 2018 blockbuster film.

Mark Morales, a longtime comics pro, is making his way to the convention. He's worked for many companies, including Image, Dark Horse, Chaos, DC Comics, and Marvel Comics, mostly as an inker. Past projects include Thor, Daredevil, Batman, X-Men, Avengers vs. X-Men, Spider-Man/Deadpool, and Astonishing X-Men.

Other noteworthy names to look for: author Henry Barajas ("La Voz de M.A.Y.O: Tata Rambo), James O'Barr (creator of "The Crow"), Metallica and Slayer artist Alexis Ziritt, illustrator and graphic designer Chiara Bautista, and Eric Schock, president and CEO of Evil Robo Productions, amongst others.

Experiences

Comic-Con isn't just about star sightings. There are tons of hands-on activities.

Guests can step inside the iconic Mystery Machine from "Scooby-Doo" for an interactive experience complete with props, lighting effects and custom sounds.

Become Barbie with an interactive Barbie box photo booth.

A special event, dubbed "Little Heroes" will give children undergoing specialized medical care their own unique experience on Sept. 2, complete with early access to the convention floor, swag bags, personalized photos and encounters with superheroes, Star Wars characters and video game personas.

"Lego Masters" season 3 contestants Emily Mohajeri Norris and Liam Mohajeri Norris will be running live Lego-building competitions.

The University of Arizona will showcase live competitive ESports events and welcomes challengers to join the action.

A variety of games will be available for check-out to try and play.

A scavenger hunt, with prizes at stake, will give attendees another way to experience Comic-Con, with more than 100 activities to complete.

Panels include a performance by the "Keep Tucson Sketchy" comedy group, a group medium reading, a discussion of how to crowdfund your comic book and insight from female comic industry pros.

Cosplay groups

It wouldn't be Comic-Con without some seriously impressive cosplayers. Keep your eyes peeled for these groups:

Justice League Arizona, 501st Legion Dune Sea Garrison, Timeless Enchantments Arizona (for the princess-lover in your life), Arizona Ghostbusters Inc., Arizona Avengers, Star Trek Tucson Fan Club, Mermaid Odette, The Tucson Steampunk Society & the Tea Scouts, Super Ladies Foundation, and the Bleed’N Heart Cove, along with others.

You can get in on the fun, too, as attendees are encouraged to show off their costume skills.

There are event costume contests for kids and adults. The adult competition is Saturday, Sept. 2, from 7-10:30 p.m. The youth contest, for those 15 and younger, is earlier in the day at 3:30. Visit tucsoncomic-con.com for tips and contest rules.