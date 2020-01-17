Check out these local runs, walks and fun events for everyone. Maintain your goals or create new ones! Plus, everyone loves swag — the "swag skinny" on some of these events will tell you more. 🏃♀️
Fine Valentine Relay: 4 Mile & 2 Mile
Valentines, broken hearts and heart-breakers are welcome to a fun run. Participants will enjoy mimosas (first one free to Southern Arizona Roadrunners members), egg/potato breakfast, costume contests, a group challenge to win a keg and more. This event benefits the Ben's Bells Project. Capped at 750 registrants.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 8:30 a.m.
Cost: $25-$30
Terrain Race
Bring your friends and family to conquer obstacles and play in the mud at this amazing obstacle race. Challenge yourself to a 5K with 20 obstacles and mud.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event medals for all events, custom running hat and free race photos
Where: Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $40, ages 7 and up
Women's Run Series
Spread your wings and join a half-marathon, 10K, 5K or Butterfly Dash at Steam Pump Ranch. It's a great place to run, walk or gather together at the finish line.
The Butterfly Dash for kids includes a half-mile untimed run, which includes an event shirt, finisher's medal, bib, drawstring bag and a butterfly Mylar balloon.
🏅 Swag skinny: All participants will receive their choice of a hoodie, short sleeve shirt or racerback tank.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $35-$80
TMC Sunrise at Old Tucson Trail Run
This 4-mile route includes dirt roads, horse trails and the dusty main street of historic Old Tucson Studios. The 1-Miler is not very technical and loads of fun for walkers, joggers and runners of all abilities.
You also get free admission for the day to Old Tucson Studios, free trail-side breakfast for every registrant after the race and free admission to International Wildlife Museum.
🏅 Swag skinny: Race medal for first 800 registrants and race event shirt for first 800 registrants
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: $40-$50
Green Valley Cat Dirt Dash: 5K Trail Run and 1-Mile Fun Run
Run with the yellow beasties! This Inaugural Cat Dirt Dash is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to run past giant Caterpillar mining equipment on your way to the finish line.
The course consists primarily of dirt roads and trails around the Caterpillar facility. Various Caterpillar machines will be on display to serve as mile markers along the route.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event medals for all events, custom running hat and free race photos
Where: 5000 W. Caterpillar Trail
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 7-11 a.m.
Cost: $15-$25
St. Luke's Home Spring Cross Country Classic 5K
Celebrate spring with a fun 5K through Lincoln Regional Park. There are separate races for men and women and a variety of age groups.
After the race, get together with family and friends to enjoy a day in the park with a free pancake breakfast, family-friendly activities, donkeys and games.
Where: Lincoln Regional Park, 4325 S. Pantano Road
When: Saturday, March 7, 7:30 a.m.
Cost: $23-30
Arizona Distance Classic Half Marathon
The Arizona Distance Classic Half Marathon will allow runners and walkers to experience the exhilaration of completing the world’s most popular race distance in the foothills of the gorgeous Santa Catalina Mountains.
Where: Parking for all event participants will be located in the west lots at Ventana Medical Systems, 1910 Innovation Park Drive in Oro Valley, located right at the event start/finish area.
When: Sunday, March 15, 7-11 a.m.
Cost: Starts at $40
Tucson Shamrock Half/10K/5K
It's time for some shamrock shenanigans! The course will take you on trails (all asphalt and concrete), starting and ending at Silverbell Park. All participants get a event medal, shirt and an award ceremony.
🏅 Swag skinny: Custom event medal, choice of custom event dri-fit racerback tank or tech short sleeve shirt for all participants. New for 2020 —option to choose "no shirt" and get $5 off your registration
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, March 14, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $30-$70
Donut Judge Me 5K Tucson
Runners run a timed 5K and are showered with donuts at this event. Take the Inflate-O-Challenge when you register and you'll receive a donut inner tube to wear around your waist. Everyone that completes the course wearing the Challenge Inflatable will get an Inflatable Challenge medal in addition to their Donut Judge Me finisher medal.
🏅 Swag skinny: Six, full-size tasty donuts and a golden donut finisher medal
Where: Reid Park (The start area is in the park near the southwest corner by 22nd and Country Club)
When: Sunday, March 22, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $15-$30
Desert Leprechaun 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk
Southern Arizona Roadrunners (SAR) is organizing a new running and walking event in downtown Tucson in partnership with the iconic Tucson St. Patrick's Day Parade Festival: The Desert Leprechaun 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk.
Bring your family out in the morning for the run and stay for the parade and festival. A portion of the event proceeds will be donated to the Children of Fallen Officers Scholarship Fund.
🏅 Swag skinny: Finisher medal and free beer at the St. Patrick's Day Festival
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.
When: Sunday, March 15, 8:30-11 a.m.
Cost: $15-$30
Vail Scramble Half-Marathon and 10K
The Vail Scramble is a half-marathon and 10K between the Santa Rita and Rincon mountains. Whether you are looking to set a trail half-marathon record or attempting your first off-road run, this event is an ideal way to experience the Arizona Trail. There will be well-stocked aid stations, friendly volunteers and spectacular views. Participants will receive a gourmet breakfast at the finish line, post-race beverages, gift certificates and gear for top finishers and aid stations.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event hat or tech shirt, finisher award and coupons from sponsors
Where: Vail School District, 13801 E. Benson Highway (buses will pick up and drop-off from parking lot)
When: Sunday, April 19, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $40-$60
Marana Meltdown: Mountain Bike Time Trial
Ride in a 9.9-mile, timed race with sand and hard-pack for some hard pedaling fun. This is a semi-technical trail that meanders through the beautiful Sonoran Desert. The top 3 finishers from each group will receive a prize.
Where: Tortolita Preserve Trailhead, 6250 W. Moore Road
When: Saturday, May 2, 6-10 a.m.
Cost: $20-$30, ages 13 and up
Marana Mother's Day 5K and Fun Run
Celebrate with your mom the healthy way at the annual Mother's Day 5K. Moms, grandmothers and moms-to-be are the guests of honor and will receive fun incentives on race day and a charm at the finish line.
🏅 Swag skinny: Register and get a voucher for one item at the #RUNMARANA Shop on event day. Choose from water bottles, t-shirts, stickers and more. Vouchers are only offered to the first 200 participants registered for the 5K(only). Additional products will be for sale on race day.
Where: Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road
When: Saturday, May 9, 7:30-11 a.m.
Cost: $20-$25
TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K Night Run/Walk
Take a cool evening run downtown with your pals and end up at a block party featuring food, entertainment and a beer garden. You also have a chance to win cash prizes for your running skills.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, June 6
Cost: $30 for the 5K