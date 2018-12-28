Goodbye 2018 and hello 2019!
From a cozy dinner to a night out on the town, here's a list of places in Tucson celebrating the new year right.
New Year's Eve Dinner and Dance at the Westin La Paloma
Eat a four course dinner at Westin La Paloma's Azul Restaurant and cut a rug at a family-friendly dance party inside Azul Lounge from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
There will be a complimentary champagne toast or sparkling cider at midnight.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive
Cost: $79 per person
New Year's Eve at Union Public House
Enjoy food and music this New Year's Eve at Union Public House.
There will be a four course meal between 5 to 9 p.m., followed by a dance party with a champagne toast at midnight.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $65 per person, includes food and champagne
New Year's Eve Dance Party at Monterey Court
Dance to the music of Connie's Brannock's Little House of Funk this New Year's Eve.
This event includes dinner off a gourmet menu, drink specials and an East Coast toast at 10 p.m.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $50 for dinner and dancing, $20 for dancing and to order food a la carte. Tickets typically sell out, call 520-207-2429 for reservations.
Rock On, 1912! New Year's Eve Party
Come dressed up in your favorite decade and get ready to sing your heart out during karaoke.
There will be a free champagne toast at 10 p.m., so you can have fun and go home early.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 7-11 p.m.
Where: 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Ave.
Cost: No cover
Game Over! Cobra Arcade Tucson New Year's Eve Party
Play the video games of your childhood and help Cobra Arcade celebrate the new year.
There will be free party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Cobra Arcade Bar Tucson, 63 E. Congress Street
Cost: No cover
Relaxing New Year's Eve at AC Hotel
Chill out and have a relaxed New Year's Eve at the AC Hotel.
There will live music, cocktails and a free champagne toast at midnight.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: AC Hotel by Marriot Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway Blvd.
Cost: No cover
New Year's Eve at Tucson Improv Movement
Laugh your way into the new year with comedy presented by T.I.M.
At 7:30 p.m. there will be an improv throwdown featuring current cast members vs. new cast members, and at 9 p.m. watch the three favorite Soapbox storytellers of the year perform one last time in 2018.
Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th Street
Cost: $5 general admission
Through The Decades New Year's Eve party at Hotel Congress
Celebrate Hotel Congress turning 100 years at this big New Year's Eve bash.
Come dressed in your favorite decade attire or best NYE outfit and get ready to have a century-worth of fun.
There will be a decorations from from the best decades, a Ferris wheel, free funky photo booth, music and a champagne toast and cake at midnight.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $40 for general admission, $70 for general admission plus, $140 for VIP.
Heaven and Hell New Year's Eve Party at Playground
Party it up on Tucson's only rooftop dance floor at Playground Bar and Lounge this NYE.
To keep with the "heaven and hell" theme you can enjoy drinks downstairs at the fiery main bar, inside the Garden of Eden at the back patio, and in heaven at the upstairs bar.
There will be music and and midnight champagne toast.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress Street
Cost: $25 in advance, you can pick up tickets at Playground during business hours. $35 at the door.
New Year's Eve party at HighWire Lounge
HighWire is decking out the bar with black lights and lasers for a New Year's Eve party they're calling "Blackout - NYE 2018".
There's no cover charge so be sure to get there early.
Party will feature music, complimentary champagne toast at midnight and a balloon drop.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: HighWire Lounge, 14 S. Arizona Ave.
Cost: No cover
"Masque of the Red Desert" NYE 2019 with XIXA
The Rialto Theatre is hosting an all-night cumbia masquerade party featuring performances by XIXA and D.J. Dirty Verbs.
There will also be party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m.
Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street
Cost: $10 if you by your tickets early, $15 general admission, $50 VIP
80s Prom New Year's Eve Party at the Surly Wench
The Surly Wench is taking you out to prom, 80s' style!
Come dressed in your 80s' best as the pub rings in the New Year with songs from the most tubular decade.
There will also be drink specials and a champagne toast at midnight.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. 4th Ave.
Cost: $7 cover
Happy New Beer at Tap and Bottle - Downtown
Hang out with friends and enjoy a "Champagne of Beers" toast at midnight.
Street Taco and Beer Co. will also be there serving up tacos and churros.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Tap and Bottle - Downtown, 403 N. 6th Ave.
Cost: No cover
FLUXX New Year's Eve Party at 191 Toole
Get ready to dance the night away because Fluxx Productions is hosting a "Queer Year's Eve" party at 191 Toole.
The theme is "Opulence", so come dressed to impress.
There will be music, go-go dancers and a champagne toast at midnight.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 191 Toole, 191 Toole Ave.
Cost: $5 general admission
So Real Surreal NYE Private Opening Reception at Monsoon Collective
Come join Monsoon Collective in celebrating their third annual Creative Space Exhibition with a "So Real Surreal NYE" private opening reception.
Come dressed in Surreal attire. There will be new works by local artists, music and a champagne toast at midnight.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m.
Where: Monsoon Collective, 127 S. 5th Ave.
Cost: $40 general admission
New Year's Eve Party at Loews Ventana Canyon
Party into 2019 at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort.
There will be music in the grand ballroom, a light bites menu, party favors and a balloon drop at midnight - complete with complementary champagne.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive
Cost: $25 per person
80s and Gentleman New Year's Eve Party at Casino Del Sol
Jam out to the best 80s' tribute band in Arizona this New Year's Eve at Casino Del Sol.
There will free party favors, balloon drop and and champagne toast at midnight.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m.
Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: Event is free to attend
New Year's Eve Celebration at Mr. Head's Art Gallery and Bar
Ring in the new year with Mr. Head's last party of 2018. There's no cover charge and doors open at 10 p.m.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Mr. Head's Art Gallery and Bar, 513 N. 4th Ave.
Cost: No cover
Labyrinth New Year's Party and Masquerade at The Loft Cinema
Party with David Bowie and Jim Henson at The Loft's masqurade screening of "Labyrinth."
Sing and quote along to your favorite parts of the film.
There will be a costume contest, fun props you'll be able to use during the movie, and a champagne toast at the stoke of midnight.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
Cost: $15 general admission, $12 for Loft members