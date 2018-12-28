Cobra Arcade

This is what Cobra Arcade looks like around 5:30 p.m. on a Tuesday ... 

 Andi Berlin

Goodbye 2018 and hello 2019!

From a cozy dinner to a night out on the town, here's a list of places in Tucson celebrating the new year right.

New Year's Eve Dinner and Dance at the Westin La Paloma

Eat a four course dinner at Westin La Paloma's Azul Restaurant and cut a rug at a family-friendly dance party inside Azul Lounge from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

There will be a complimentary champagne toast or sparkling cider at midnight.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive

Cost: $79 per person

New Year's Eve at Union Public House

Enjoy food and music this New Year's Eve at Union Public House.

There will be a four course meal between 5 to 9 p.m., followed by a dance party with a champagne toast at midnight.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $65 per person, includes food and champagne

New Year's Eve Dance Party at Monterey Court

Dance to the music of Connie's Brannock's Little House of Funk this New Year's Eve.

This event includes dinner off a gourmet menu, drink specials and an East Coast toast at 10 p.m.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court Studio, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $50 for dinner and dancing, $20 for dancing and to order food a la carte. Tickets typically sell out, call 520-207-2429 for reservations.

Rock On, 1912! New Year's Eve Party

Come dressed up in your favorite decade and get ready to sing your heart out during karaoke.

There will be a free champagne toast at 10 p.m., so you can have fun and go home early.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 7-11 p.m.

Where: 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Ave.

Cost: No cover

Game Over! Cobra Arcade Tucson New Year's Eve Party

Play the video games of your childhood and help Cobra Arcade celebrate the new year.

There will be free party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Cobra Arcade Bar Tucson, 63 E. Congress Street

Cost: No cover

Relaxing New Year's Eve at AC Hotel

The lobby area at the AC Hotel Tucson Downtown by Marriott.

Chill out and have a relaxed New Year's Eve at the AC Hotel.

There will live music, cocktails and a free champagne toast at midnight.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: AC Hotel by Marriot Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway Blvd.

Cost: No cover

New Year's Eve at Tucson Improv Movement

Laugh your way into the new year with comedy presented by T.I.M.

At 7:30 p.m. there will be an improv throwdown featuring current cast members vs. new cast members, and at 9 p.m. watch the three favorite Soapbox storytellers of the year perform one last time in 2018.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th Street

Cost: $5 general admission

Through The Decades New Year's Eve party at Hotel Congress

Celebrate Hotel Congress turning 100 years at this big New Year's Eve bash.

Come dressed in your favorite decade attire or best NYE outfit and get ready to have a century-worth of fun. 

There will be a decorations from from the best decades, a Ferris wheel, free funky photo booth, music and a champagne toast and cake at midnight.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $40 for general admission, $70 for general admission plus, $140 for VIP.

Heaven and Hell New Year's Eve Party at Playground

The sign above the sidewalk for Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress.

Party it up on Tucson's only rooftop dance floor at Playground Bar and Lounge this NYE.

To keep with the "heaven and hell" theme you can enjoy drinks downstairs at the fiery main bar, inside the Garden of Eden at the back patio, and in heaven at the upstairs bar.

There will be music and and midnight champagne toast.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress Street

Cost: $25 in advance, you can pick up tickets at Playground during business hours. $35 at the door.

New Year's Eve party at HighWire Lounge

HighWire Lounge

HighWire is decking out the bar with black lights and lasers for a New Year's Eve party they're calling "Blackout - NYE 2018".

There's no cover charge so be sure to get there early.

Party will feature music, complimentary champagne toast at midnight and a balloon drop.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: HighWire Lounge, 14 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: No cover

"Masque of the Red Desert" NYE 2019 with XIXA

XIXA, with Brian Lopez, left, and Gabriel Sullivan, front right, is releasing a new single at a show Friday, June 20, at Club Congress. 

The Rialto Theatre is hosting an all-night cumbia masquerade party featuring performances by XIXA and D.J. Dirty Verbs.

There will also be party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m.

Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street

Cost: $10 if you by your tickets early, $15 general admission, $50 VIP 

80s Prom New Year's Eve Party at the Surly Wench

A classic Fourth Avenue bar, Surly Wench is a mix of Americana and kitsch. 

The Surly Wench is taking you out to prom, 80s' style!

Come dressed in your 80s' best as the pub rings in the New Year with songs from the most tubular decade.

There will also be drink specials and a champagne toast at midnight.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $7 cover

Happy New Beer at Tap and Bottle - Downtown

Hang out with friends and enjoy a "Champagne of Beers" toast at midnight. 

Street Taco and Beer Co. will also be there serving up tacos and churros.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Tap and Bottle - Downtown, 403 N. 6th Ave.

Cost: No cover

FLUXX New Year's Eve Party at 191 Toole

Get ready to dance the night away because Fluxx Productions is hosting a "Queer Year's Eve" party at 191 Toole.

The theme is "Opulence", so come dressed to impress.

There will be music, go-go dancers and a champagne toast at midnight.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: 191 Toole, 191 Toole Ave.

Cost: $5 general admission

So Real Surreal NYE Private Opening Reception at Monsoon Collective

Come join Monsoon Collective in celebrating their third annual Creative Space Exhibition with a "So Real Surreal NYE" private opening reception.

Come dressed in Surreal attire. There will be new works by local artists, music and a champagne toast at midnight.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m.

Where: Monsoon Collective, 127 S. 5th Ave.

Cost: $40 general admission

New Year's Eve Party at Loews Ventana Canyon

Loews Ventana Canyon, 7000 N. Resort Drive

Party into 2019 at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort.

There will be music in the grand ballroom, a light bites menu, party favors and a balloon drop at midnight - complete with complementary champagne.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive

Cost: $25 per person

80s and Gentleman New Year's Eve Party at Casino Del Sol

Jam out to the best 80s' tribute band in Arizona this New Year's Eve at Casino Del Sol.

There will free party favors, balloon drop and and champagne toast at midnight.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m.

Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Event is free to attend

New Year's Eve Celebration at Mr. Head's Art Gallery and Bar

Ring in the new year with Mr. Head's last party of 2018. There's no cover charge and doors open at 10 p.m.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Mr. Head's Art Gallery and Bar, 513 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: No cover

Labyrinth New Year's Party and Masquerade at The Loft Cinema

Party with David Bowie and Jim Henson at The Loft's masqurade screening of "Labyrinth."

Sing and quote along to your favorite parts of the film.

There will be a costume contest, fun props you'll be able to use during the movie, and a champagne toast at the stoke of midnight.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Cost: $15 general admission, $12 for Loft members