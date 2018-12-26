New Year's parties aren't just for grownups.
From balloon and confetti drops with sparkling apple cider toasts to bowling parties, the whole family will have fun celebrating the new year in style at these five events.
Keep it coming, Tucson.
These New Year's family parties are genius.
Happy Noon Year!
You can celebrate a day early with the kids at the Children's Museum. There will be a ball drop at noon with confetti cannons and noisemakers followed by a sparkling apple juice toast. Before the ball drops, you can dance and participate in arts and crafts activities.
When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $9 for anyone over age 1
New Year's Eve Bowling Party
Celebrate the new year bowling with the family. Vantage Bowling Centers is hosting its annual family New Year's party at all four locations. Your $65 admission includes unlimited cyber bowling, party favors, shoe rental, door prizes a huge cheese pizza, a pitcher of soda, music and lights for six people.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Cactus Bowl, 3665 S. 16th Street; Lucky Strike Bowl, 4015 E. Speedway, Fiesta Lanes, 501 W. River Road and Tucson Bowl, 7020 E. 21st Street
Cost: $65
Noon Year's Eve Open Jumps
Jump and play in one arena while getting ready for the finale countdown in another. There will be bubbles, a balloon drop and glow-in-the-dark lighting. You'll need socks and a signed waiver. Parents play free.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Pump It Up, 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop, suite 108
Cost: $12 in advance; $14 day of
Happy Noon Year!
Count down to the new year at noon and celebrate with an apple juice toast, playtime, a craft and a balloon drop.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
Cost: $15
Noon Year's Eve
Ring in the new year playing your favorite video games and eating yummy food at noon at Dave and Buster's. The $20 child's admission ticket comes with a $15 powercard which is good for unlimited video game play.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Dave and Buster's, 1390 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.
Cost: $20 children; $10 adults
Info: Get tickets here