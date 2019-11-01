Creating intentional one-on-one time with your kid — apart from the craziness of getting to school on time and keeping everyone fed — can go a long way toward building strong relationships.
You can start small with a trip for ice cream or an hour with just the two of you at the park. Or go big.
Here are a few ideas to help you craft the perfect day with your kiddo.
Check out Round 1
Round 1, 5950 E. Broadway, is an entertainment space that just opened in the Park Place Mall. You can bowl, play arcade games, sing karaoke and grab a bite to eat all in one place.
Just prepare yourself for all the flashy lights. Because Round 1 is a Japanese chain, you'll find Japanese arcade games along with traditional favorites like pinball, air hockey and skee ball. #ThisIsTucson explored Round 1 a few weeks ago, so if this sounds like the perfect date for you and your kid, here's a story with even more about the Round 1 experience. Pro tip: Don't try to do all the things on your first visit — especially if you want to save some money. Opt for karaoke + food or bowling + arcade games. You get the picture.
Visit round1usa.com for more information.
Play at Tangerine Sky Community Park
We really love this new(ish) park in Marana. You'll love the mountain views of the Catalinas, and your kids will love the zip lines. The 17-acre park has two dog parks, two playgrounds, two 30-foot zip lines for kids, a lovely grass field and a walking path that meanders through desert. Pro tip: Maybe save this one for the spring when bright wildflowers line the pathway.
Because this park, 4411 W. Tangerine Road, is in a still-developing part of Marana, it's a bit far, but just look at it like an adventure and take a picnic. Make an afternoon out of it.
Visit maranaaz.gov/parks for more information.
Peppa Pig's Adventure at the Fox Tucson Theatre (Sponsored)
One of the most successful family theater tours in North American history will be visiting the Fox Tucson Theatre Nov. 9.
Peppa Pig’s Adventure is an all new action-packed live show featuring your favorite characters as life size puppets alongside costumed characters. Come join Peppa on a camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends — Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.
When: Nov. 9, 4 p.m.
Where: Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress
Cost: Tickets start at $19.50
Find more information here.
Savor a sweet treat from the Screamery
This local ice cream shop has locations around Tucson, which makes it the perfect spot to grab a scoop (or two) of ice cream. Flavors change regularly, so even if you've been before, there might be something new to sample — pumpkin spice, for example.
A single scoop of ice cream costs $4.95 and a double scoop costs $6.95. Go here for a list of locations. (East side, central, downtown and Marana).
Visit thescreamery.com for more information.
Get artsy at Creative Juice
A guided painting class is a great date for anybody, and we think your kids will love it, too. On most Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons, this paint-and-sip studio, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, hosts painting classes that are good for all ages and cost $25 a painter.
Follow an instructor's step-by-step instructions to create a masterpiece. Upcoming subjects include a full moon, tiny cacti and a yeti.
Visit creativejuiceartbar.com for more information.