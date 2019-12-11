It's time to dig that itchy, goofy, ugly holiday sweater out of the closet. Glue on some extra bells and lights and visit some of these events this month.
Ugly Sweater Toy Drive
Come dressed in your ugly best and bring an unwrapped toy for a toy drive that benefits the pediatric ICU at Diamond Children’s Medical Center. There will be raffles, an ugly sweater contest and happy hour pricing all night for those who wear their ugly sweater.
Where: Barnfire Mesquite Grill, 8310 N. Thornydale Road
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring an unwrapped toy for the toy drive and receive two raffle tickets.
Ugly Sweater at The Maverick
The Maverick is throwing a sexy Santa and ugly sweater party. You can enjoy festive food, dancing, live music and tasty drink specials.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Ugly Sweater Karaoke Party
Let's get jolly at the brewery! Grab your bestie and sing your favorite Christmas tunes while wearing your ugly sweaters. Mariscos Chihuahua Express will be on-site in case you get hungry.
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., Ste. 105
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Annual Ugly Sweater Party
Wear your quirky, funny or ugly sweater and help raise funds for senior animals rescued by Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary. Expect raffles, a contest, tasty food, drinks and games.
Where: The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road
When: Friday, Dec. 13, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for fundraising activities
Ugly Sweater Party and Customer Appreciation Buffet at CBC
Grab your sweater and join the brewery for Christmas movies, food, and drinks. The brewery and the Jersey Grill will be providing a free buffet of pasta, garlic bread, salad, and dessert. Please bring something to donate to the Endurance Project to help those in need. Check out the Facebook event for the list of items needed. All items will be assembled and given away Christmas morning at the Tucson Convention Center.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks