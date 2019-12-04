When Tucson's newest holiday light show opens this weekend, all will be merry and bright.
More than 250,000 LED lights will dance in time to music when Tucson Lights opens Friday, Dec. 6.
The event is promising magic, miniature train rides and Santa photo opps. Obviously.
What you probably didn't expect is that the organizers — the Tucson Screamers — are the people behind the SlaughterHouse, one of Tucson's freakiest Halloween attractions.
"We are Halloween enthusiasts, but for some people on staff, Christmas is their favorite holiday," says Sierra Sutton, the general manager of Tucson Lights.
But don't worry, Tucson Lights is a no-scare event taking place entirely outside.
"This is a family-friendly holiday experience," Sutton says.
Kids will be able to walk through thousands of lights, swing by Santa's workshop, visit a petting zoo, ride ponies and play on inflatables. Be aware that while Tucson Lights will be open on some weekdays, it's mostly just a light show on those days with no access to the train, petting zoo, pony rides or Santa.
If you go
What: Tucson Lights: A new, Tucson lights display
When: Opens Friday, Dec. 6. Open December weekends from 5-10 p.m. and limited weekdays from 6-9 p.m.
Where: 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: $10 for adults on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and $7 on weekdays. Kids under 5 cost $5 daily. Some attractions such as the train and pony rides will cost extra, Sutton says. On opening weekend, first responder and military families can get in free, limited to two adults and three kids, with valid ID.
More info: Go here for more information. Follow Tucson Lights on Facebook for future information about charity drives and discount nights.