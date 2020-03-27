Believe it or not, there's still a ton of fun stuff to do in Tucson while supporting local organizations and businesses.
Check out this list of activities you can do at home, while you're social distancing.
This weekend (March 27-29) and next week are filled with crafting, videos, livestreaming fitness, storytimes, shopping and more — many or free or ask you to consider donating.
As with everything during this pandemic, things change quickly so check for the latest information. Links are included with each activity.
Everyone 🎉
Fox Presents Friday Nights In
Join Fox Theatre from the comfort of your home for a streaming Facebook concert. Acoustic Crossroads with Billy Shaw Jr. and Amy Munoz will be performing.
Cost: Free
When: Friday, March 27, 7-10 p.m.
Live Theatre Workshop "Tortoise and the Hare" watch party
Live Theatre Workshop is doing a Facebook watch party of the "Tortoise and the Hare." Pop some popcorn, gather the whole family, and we'll all watch the show together. Michael and Amanda will be online for live chat and questions throughout the show.
When: Saturday, March 28, 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 29, 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free but accepting donations.
See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media
While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome.
Cost: Free
Cyclovia video messages
Feeling sad because Cyclovia canceled? Well, now you don't have to lose that community connection — use this platform to record a short message about what being connected to community means to you, your family and friends.
Cost: Free
Shop online with Fourth Avenue small businesses
Shop online with local shops and restaurants on Historic Fourth Avenue. More than 25 sites to shop and browse through.
A local art scavenger hunt
Do you need a change of scenery? Take a break from at-home life and drive around town exploring local art without leaving your car.
Cost: Free
Creative Juice livestreaming
The studio is offering live streaming painting classes — Bob Ross style. Follow along with supplies you have at home.
Where: 6530 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
Cost: Videos are free
Remote Tarot Reading with Ninth House
Feeling confused right now and need some tarot guidance? Ninth House is performing all readings remotely. You can choose either a phone call or Zoom video meeting. Your reading will include 10 or more cards designed to give you both insights into a specific situation, as well as broader information surrounding it.
Cost: $49 for a 40 minute reading
The Storytellers Project livestream
Watch the Storytellers Project live show on YouTube for true, personal stories from across the nation. This is the national version of our Tucson Storytellers Project!
When: April 2 at 6 p.m. Tucson time
Cost: Free
Online Reiki and Energy Work Circle
All are welcome (including pets) for an online reiki/energy work circle. Get good vibes through meditative sound with Web of Life Animists through Zoom.
When: Tuesday, March 31, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: 0-$20, sliding scale
Floor Polish Dance and Fitness online classes
Floor Polish is offering online and livestream classes. Classes include cardio dance, belly dance, burlesque fitness, yoga and strengthening skills.
Cost: Classes start at $5
Thread fun with Sew Hip
Sewing kits, embroidery and supplies you can purchase online.
Boxing Incorporated at-home workouts
Boxing Incorporated is offering at-home workouts created by their instructors. Every day this week they will have a new video on their YouTube channel. These online classes are for everyone in the community, not just members.
Cost: Free
Online Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop
Take a guided online class with Creative Kind to create a macrame plant hanger. Learn 3-4 basic knots that you will be able to use over and over to create many different macrame pieces.
When: Thursday, April 2, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: $15
Breakout Studio
Breakout Studio is offering online classes through their YouTube page. Classes include meditation, bootybelly workout, jazz choreography, warm-ups and more.
Cost: Donations accepted here
Namaste Home And Practice Yoga
Join Carla and DJ Elektra Tek with a 60-minute hatha flow practice. Register for your class here.
Cost: Donations accepted.
Kids 🎈
Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through their blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mildred and Dildred
Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, boardgames with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram at 9 a.m. daily.
Where: 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Pima County Library's children's eReading Room
The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card. You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
Baby and Me Virtual Workout
Have some baby fun and giggles with Algorhythm Fitness! This class incorporates body conditioning exercises to strengthen your body and restore your core with time allowed to sing, play and interact with your child while you get a great workout.
When: Saturday, March 28, 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday, March 31, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Donations accepted, but not required
Color Me Mine custom kits
Pick up a statue, piggy bank or a mug from Color Me Mine and have a painting party at home. Call to customize your kit at 520-790-1100 or email tucson@colormemine.com. Kits are available for delivery.
Cost: Cost of kit plus $10 delivery charge within 10 miles of the studio or to the Vail area
Make Way for Books online storytime
Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for livestreaming with Make Way for Books. Storytime will be every morning, Monday-Friday. Make sure to download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities.
When: Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free