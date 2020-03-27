Tucson Thrift Shop, 319 N 4th Ave. March 20, 2020.

Believe it or not, there's still a ton of fun stuff to do in Tucson while supporting local organizations and businesses.

Check out this list of activities you can do at home, while you're social distancing.

This weekend (March 27-29) and next week are filled with crafting, videos, livestreaming fitness, storytimes, shopping and more — many or free or ask you to consider donating. 

As with everything during this pandemic, things change quickly so check for the latest information. Links are included with each activity.

Everyone 🎉

Fox Presents Friday Nights In

Join Fox Theatre from the comfort of your home for a streaming Facebook concert. Acoustic Crossroads with Billy Shaw Jr. and Amy Munoz will be performing. 

Cost: Free

When: Friday, March 27, 7-10 p.m.

More information here

Live Theatre Workshop "Tortoise and the Hare" watch party

Live Theatre Workshop is doing a Facebook watch party of the "Tortoise and the Hare." Pop some popcorn, gather the whole family, and we'll all watch the show together. Michael and Amanda will be online for live chat and questions throughout the show.

When: Saturday, March 28, 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 29, 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free but accepting donations.

More information here.

See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media

While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome. 

Cost: Free

More information here

Cyclovia video messages

Feeling sad because Cyclovia canceled? Well, now you don't have to lose that community connection — use this platform to record a short message about what being connected to community means to you, your family and friends.

Cost: Free

More information here

Shop online with Fourth Avenue small businesses 

Shop online with local shops and restaurants on Historic Fourth Avenue. More than 25 sites to shop and browse through. 

More information here

A local art scavenger hunt

Do you need a change of scenery? Take a break from at-home life and drive around town exploring local art without leaving your car. 

Cost: Free

More information here

Creative Juice livestreaming

The studio is offering live streaming painting classes — Bob Ross style. Follow along with supplies you have at home. 

Where: 6530 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Cost: Videos are free

More information here

Remote Tarot Reading with Ninth House 

Feeling confused right now and need some tarot guidance? Ninth House is performing all readings remotely. You can choose either a phone call or Zoom video meeting. Your reading will include 10 or more cards designed to give you both insights into a specific situation, as well as broader information surrounding it.

Cost: $49 for a 40 minute reading 

More information here

The Storytellers Project livestream

Watch the Storytellers Project live show on YouTube for true, personal stories from across the nation. This is the national version of our Tucson Storytellers Project!

When: April 2 at 6 p.m. Tucson time

Cost: Free

More information here

Online Reiki and Energy Work Circle

All are welcome (including pets) for an online reiki/energy work circle. Get good vibes through meditative sound with Web of Life Animists through Zoom. 

When: Tuesday, March 31, 6-7 p.m.

Cost: 0-$20, sliding scale

More information here

Floor Polish Dance and Fitness online classes

Floor Polish is offering online and livestream classes. Classes include cardio dance, belly dance, burlesque fitness, yoga and strengthening skills.  

Cost: Classes start at $5 

More information here

Thread fun with Sew Hip

Sewing kits, embroidery and supplies you can purchase online. 

More information here

Boxing Incorporated at-home workouts

Boxing Incorporated is offering at-home workouts created by their instructors. Every day this week they will have a new video on their YouTube channel. These online classes are for everyone in the community, not just members. 

Cost: Free

More information here

Online Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop

Take a guided online class with Creative Kind to create a macrame plant hanger. Learn 3-4 basic knots that you will be able to use over and over to create many different macrame pieces. 

When: Thursday, April 2, 5-6 p.m.

Cost: $15

More information here

Breakout Studio

Breakout Studio is offering online classes through their YouTube page. Classes include meditation, bootybelly workout, jazz choreography, warm-ups and more. 

Cost: Donations accepted here

More information here.

Namaste Home And Practice Yoga

Join Carla and DJ Elektra Tek with a 60-minute hatha flow practice. Register for your class here

Cost: Donations accepted.

More information here

Kids 🎈

Zoo To You

Explore the Reid Park Zoo through their blogsFacebookInstagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo. 

When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. 

Cost: Free

More information here

Mildred and Dildred

Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, boardgames with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram at 9 a.m. daily. 

Where: 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

More information here

Pima County Library's children's eReading Room

The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card. You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.

Cost: Free

More information here.

Baby and Me Virtual Workout

Have some baby fun and giggles with Algorhythm Fitness! This class incorporates body conditioning exercises to strengthen your body and restore your core with time allowed to sing, play and interact with your child while you get a great workout.

When: Saturday, March 28, 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday, March 31, 10:30 a.m. 

Cost: Donations accepted, but not required

More information here.

Color Me Mine custom kits

Pick up a statue, piggy bank or a mug from Color Me Mine and have a painting party at home. Call to customize your kit at 520-790-1100 or email tucson@colormemine.com. Kits are available for delivery. 

Cost: Cost of kit plus $10 delivery charge within 10 miles of the studio or to the Vail area

More information here

Make Way for Books online storytime

Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for livestreaming with Make Way for Books. Storytime will be every morning, Monday-Friday. Make sure to download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities. 

When: Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here