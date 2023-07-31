Kids throughout Tucson are headed back to school, marking the end of summer break, but it’s still sweltering outside.

The City of Tucson and Pima County have graciously extended their summer pool seasons for certain facilities, giving families a way to cool down and shake off those jitters built up from sitting in a classroom.

From spots that cater to toddlers to slides that will send you flying for 100 feet or more, we’ve rounded up a list of waterslides around the Tucson area.

City of Tucson public pools

Admission to the city’s public pools is free this summer for all. Recreational swimming is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekday hours vary by location.

Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.: Not only is there a 33-foot water slide, there’s also a diving board, shade structure and separate wading pool. Weekday hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.: Located in Lincoln Regional Park, Clements Pool has a beach entry, diving board, a 144-foot water slide, shade structure and grassy area. Weekday hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Freedom pool, 5000 E. 29th St.: Help break in this new towering water slide. The pool ranges from 2½ feet deep to 10 feet. There’s also a separate wading pool. No weekday hours.

Menlo Pool, 1060 W. Fresno St.: Located in Menlo Park, this pool has a 141-foot water slide that drops into the main pool, ranging from 3½ to 12 feet in depth. There’s also a separate wading pool that is just 2 feet deep. No weekday hours.

Quincie Douglas, 1563 E. 36th St.: Fly down a 144-foot-long water slide and enjoy spray and splash features, beach entry. There’s also a separate splash pad and shaded grassy area. Weekday hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Find city splash pads and more pools (without slides) here.

Pima County public pools

Pima County offers a low-cost option with family swim passes costing $1 per family as long as at least one adult is present. Admission is cash only.

Family swim is Saturdays, 4:30-7 p.m., on Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Sept. 2.

Manzanita Pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.: In addition to the waterslide, this southwest-side pool has a fun mushroom water feature and a zero-depth entry.

Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road: The Thad Terry Aquatics Center is a year-round partnership between the YMCA of Southern Arizona and Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation. In addition to the waterslide, the facility has a year-round competition pool.

Wade McLean Pool, 12000 W. Emigh Road: Located next to Marana High School, this pool features a waterslide, zero depth entry, and a tumble bucket that’ll leave you soaked.

Find Pima County splash pads and more pools (without slides) here.

Resort options

Resortpass.com gives you access to resort pools, spas and other amenities for a daily per-person fee. These spots have water slides. Availability and cost vary by date.

JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa: Take the plunge down a 175-foot waterslide into the lazy river. Day passes start at $45.

Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa: Here you’ll find a 177-foot waterslide, a family pool and an adults-only pool. Day passes start at $65 per person.

Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain: Fly down a 235-foot waterslide. There are two pools to choose from. Day passes start at $55.

Beyond arcade games

Cactus Springs at Funtasticks: Funtasticks is more than arcade games, mini golf, laser tag, go-karts and rides. It’s also home to Cactus Springs. There’s no pool here, but there is a climbing structure with water slides and gigantic tipping buckets that dump 1,000 gallons of water every 10 minutes. Passes start at $15.99. Kids under 36 inches enter for free. Learn more at funtasticks.com.