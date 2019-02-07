With Galentine's Day just around the corner, we want to do Leslie Knope proud.
On Feb. 13, we celebrate the ladies we love, our BFFs, all thanks to the TV show "Parks and Recreation." By the way, we totally filled this story with "Parks and Rec" GIFs.
We know you've got some wonder women in your life, so go all out. Thank them for their friendship. Use the excuse for a girls' night. Make this the best Galentine's Day ever.
Here are some ideas.
For the introvert in your friend group
Plan a chill happy hour at The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave. The intimate space on Sixth Avenue has wine, beer and cocktails, plus fancy bar food. If you're looking for a different food option, check out Anello just down the street. The pizza place, 222 E. Sixth St., will meet your desire for a snazzy night out while still keeping it low key.
Buy her a blind date with a book. Bookmans (all three locations) and Antigone Books on Fourth Avenue are selling "mystery" books (not the genre). Basically, you're purchasing a book solely based on its genre or a cryptic description. Usually you can't see the cover or the title.
For the friend who is so crafty (Sponsored)
Our friends at Creative Tribe are offering #ThisIsTucson readers a special deal when they buy two seats for the Tabletop Floral Arrangement workshop on Feb. 27.
You and your best galentine will learn how to create your own floral arrangements with local florists Victoria and Carly — The Thistle Girls. They'll help you work with a great variety of fresh and gorgeous spring elements, including gerbera daisies, tulips, waxflower, carnations, and more. At the end of this workshop, you’ll have your table top floral arrangement to take home, an understanding of floral design techniques and tools, and a useful skill set for every party you throw!
The workshop includes instruction, all materials and light bites. Bring your own bubbly, beer, wine, or distilled spirits!
Here's how: #ThisIsTucson readers can access an exclusive discount — $20 off two seats at the workshop — by entering the special password “thisistucson” at this link and adding one $90 ticket (you'll get two seats with one ticket).
For the friend who needs some extra pampering
Arrange a spa day for you and the girls at Greentoes, an eco-friendly spa with locations at 529 N. Sixth Ave. and 615 W. Roller Coaster Road. Manicures and pedicures start at $27 or $37, respectively. Also, you can book a private room if you're looking for a place for some serious girl talk. Visit greentoestucson.com for more information.
Fizzy Fairy Gifts, a lady-owned bath shop in the Tucson Premium Outlets, is where you should go to put together a gift basket for the friend who just needs a spa day at home. The shop, 6401 W. Marana Center, sells handmade bath bombs, scrubs and body butters. Check out the Facebook page for more information.
For the friend who is an undeniable badass
Undisputed Tucson, 1240 N. Stone Ave., is hosting a self defense and sip class with lululemon Tucson 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Yep, you read that right. Self defense and sip. Learn how to stay safe and kick some butt with other women and then get drinks at Brother John's after. Visit the Facebook event for more information and to sign up.
Every Friday night is ladies night at Autobahn Indoor Speedway and Events, 300 S. Toole Ave. Race go-karts from 6 p.m. to close on Fridays and you and your girlfriends can get $5 off single races or $10 off race packages. You'll need to buy a $7.95 Speedway license (or bring it if you already have it). Before the discount, a single race is $19.99 or a three-race pack is $50 on weekends. Go here for more information.
For the friend who loves animals (maybe more than people)
Bring your furry BFF with you and the girls to Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St., for a rooftop showing of "The First Wives Club" for $5. Specialty champagne drinks will cost $5 and support the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Check out the Facebook event for more information.
We cannot get over the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's Valentine's Day adoption campaign: "You Otter Be Mine!" With packages starting at $35, your honorary adoption of a river otter will help the desert museum take care of these cute critters. Plus, you get some perks. If river otters won't make your friend swoon, consider adopting a bat, gila monster, hummingbird, javelina, Mexican gray wolf or prairie dog. Go here for more information.
For the friend with the green thumb
Native Seeds / SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave., is selling packs of wildflower seeds that will blossom long after any Valentine's Day roses wilt. The sale starts 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 and lasts through Feb. 16. Check out the Facebook discussion for a full list of seed varieties and more information.
Or have a air-plant potting party at Inside + Out, 5425 N. Kolb Road. This lovely gift shop has an air plant bar with pots, plants and fillers. Plus, the gift shop has plenty of lovely cactus gifts. Visit insideoutdoordecor.com for more information.
For the friend with a legendary sweet tooth
There is no better way to honor the creator of Galentine's Day than by grabbing waffles with your girlfriends. Our food writer Andi Berlin recommends ordering bubble waffles at Teaspoon, 7053 N. Oracle Road. These Hong-Kong style waffles are served with strawberries and clotted cream.😍 Or check out Millie's Pancake Haus, newly located inside Trail Dust Town (6541 E. Tanque Verde Road). They have Belgian waffles a la mode.
Tucson's very own chocolate factory Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St., sells beautiful bon bons that look like precious stones. A four-piece box costs $11 (supplies are sometimes limited, so be patient). THESE are the kinds of gemstones that earn best friend status. Visit monsoonchocolate.com for more information and to shop.
For your best friends forever
If you've ever considered matching best friend tattoos, a tattoo artist with Marigold Tattoo and Art Studio will be at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St., 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. Get a stick-and-poke tattoo for $40 cash (first come, first served) and enjoy live music and ramen. Check out the Facebook event for more information.
Best-friends-forever jewelry isn't just for middle-schoolers. Get matching necklaces or earrings from Cactus Bloom Design, an Etsy shop run by a local jewelry maker. This handmade jewelry is Tucson-inspired, with simple images of saguaros, agave and other resilient desert plants that still manage to bloom even in the harshest of conditions. Just like your friendship.
Happy Galentine's Day, ladies!