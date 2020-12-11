Get ready to stuff your bags and totes with holiday goodies, glittering trinkets and vintage finds at these Tucson markets and art fairs. This list includes new markets, open-air shopping and virtual art shows.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Virtual Sugar Plum Tea Boutique
Ballet Tucson's Virtual Sugar Plum Tea Boutique is now open! Shop for holiday finds and beautiful items from the comfort of your own home. All proceeds from your purchase support Ballet Tucson, helping future dancers.
When: Shop until December 20th
Visit the Ballet Tucson Boutique website for more information.
Poinsettia Fundraiser Shopping at Green Things
Shop for the perfect poinsettia at Green Things Nursery and support local nonprofits at the same time. The nursery has partnered with several Tucson organizations and will give back a percentage of poinsettia purchases to support their work. Visit the Green Things Facebook page to see all the participating organizations and print out a coupon for the one you wish to support with your purchase.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit the Green Things Facebook page for more information.
Tucson Holiday Cheer Craft and Vendor Fair
Visit an outdoor and indoor craft fair at Randolph Golf Complex. Shop with over 30 plus vendors selling trinkets, handmade items, beauty supplies, fun clothing, jewelry and more!
When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec 12-13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Pop-Up Market at Pop Cycle
Shop several local makers and artists and get a start on your holiday shopping at this outdoor pop-up market.
Where: Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturdays, Dec. 12 and 19, noon to 4 p.m.
Visit the Pop Cycle Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Winter Celebration and Ballet Tucson
Finish your last-minute shopping with local artists, handcrafters, makers and food vendors at the annual Winter Celebration at St. Philip's Plaza. Afterward, enjoy a performance by Ballet Tucson, while you stroll the plaza in the open air at St. Philip's Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market event Facebook page for more information.
New Foothills Sunday Market
It's a new market! Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sundays, Dec. 13, 20, 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
Marana Outdoor Market
Cruise over to Marana for a pet-friendly shopping event! Shop for trinkets, oddities, art and food items. Plus, don't miss the goat selfie booth and free turkey raffles. Bring your doggos on Dec. 12th to snap a pet pic with Santa!
Where: 12100 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
When: Saturday, Dec. 12 and 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the Marana Outdoor Market Facebook for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
St. Philip's Plaza has resumed Saturday and Sunday markets. Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Virtual Sunday with the Silver Sea Sirens
Shop for shiny accessories with Silver Sea Sirens at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook Live shopping event. This Sunday the sirens will feature TusCon things, like science fiction, fantasy and other items.
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 4-6 p.m.
Visit the Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook page for more information.
Boss Women Unite Holiday Pop-up Shop
This fun-filled market features local Tucson vendors, handmade and unique items, food, music and more.
Where: 1130 E. Pennsylvania Street
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit Boss Women Unite Facebook event page for more information.
Philabaum Glass Gallery Annual Holiday Online Sale
Shop Philabaum Glass Gallery's annual holiday sale this season. Unique gifts for everyone on your list from over 50 nationally-recognized artists. Scroll and shop for jewelry, menorahs, ornaments, vases, perfume bottles, wall art and more! Shipping and local curbside pick-up available.
When: Through Dec. 31
Visit the Philabaum Glass Gallery website or Downtown Tucson Partnership website for more information.
Cultivate Tucson Six-Week Holiday Pop-up
Shop tons of local makers and artists at Cultivate Tucson. This pop-up will offer by-appointment, weekday and weekend shopping hours as well as an online shopping experience with local pick-up locations.
Where: MSA Annex, 267. S. Avenida del Convento
When: Through Jan. 3, 2021
Visit the Cultivate Tucson website and Facebook for more information.
Brings Holiday Gift Market
Brings Holiday Gift Market is a outdoor shopping event with 10-plus vendors. Shop for holiday handcrafted arts, vintage pieces and other great finds. Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: Brings Cafe, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, noon to 4 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Holiday Pop-Up Shop at Bella Body
Join Bella Body for an outdoor, socially distanced holiday market! Support local makers by shopping for stocking stuffers, handmade gifts and more!
Where: Bella Body, 5318 S. Civano Blvd.
When: Sunday Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Bella Body Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Greek Festival Gift of Thrift event
Enjoy the outdoors and hidden treasures and find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list! Shop antiques, furniture, small appliances, clothing, shoes, toys and more! Social distancing required.
Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Greek Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road in the Lowe's parking lot.
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Holiday Bazaar
Small businesses will be set up in the festival grounds of the MSA Annex for the Mercado District's Holiday Bazaar, a three-day holiday pop-up market.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Sahuarita Holiday Artisan Market
This fun-filled event will feature over 45 artists to shop from and some tasty food trucks.
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information and updates.
The Downtown Clifton Artist Market
This fun holiday outdoor shopping event will have select vintage, White Mountain Steampunk items and more! Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 19, noon to 4 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.