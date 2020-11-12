Get ready to stuff your bags and totes with holiday goodies, glittering trinkets and vintage finds with this incredible shopaholic list which includes new markets, open-air shopping and virtual art shows.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Indigenous Arts Show Online
Native Seeds/SEARCH is hosting their second annual two week Indigenous Arts Show featuring basketry, pottery, carvings and jewelry created by Native artists from the Southwest region.
There will also be select Hopi art, Tarahumara basketry, Navajo pottery and rugs, Pueblo pottery, Navajo, Zuni and Santo Domingo Pueblo jewelry.
When: Through Nov. 24
Cost: Free
Visit Native Seeds/SEARCH Facebook event page for more information
Virtual Sonoran Art Festival
The art festival is going virtual this year! Visit sonoranart.org for a direct connection to a group of diverse local professional artists to purchase jewelry, paintings, pottery, unique sculptures, glass art and more fun finds.
Visit Sonoran Art Festival Facebook event page for more information.
New Foothills Sunday Market
It's a new market! Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sundays, November thru December, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
St. Philip's Plaza has resumed Saturday and Sunday markets. Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philips Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Virtual Open Studio Tours
Open Studio Tours is one of the largest, self-guided showcases of artist studios and creative work spaces in the region running for over 10 years. Artists will have uploaded descriptions, pictures and videos of their artwork and studios. You can also interact with working artists, see where art is created and learn more about their art artistic processes.
When: Daily, Nov. 7-15
Visit Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona for more information.
Art and Crafts Festival Catalina Pointe
This outdoor art show will have paintings, metal art, jewelry, wood items, home décor, photography, gourmet food and more. Face masks are required at this event.
Where: 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 13-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Art Attack AZ Facebook event page for more information.
Marana Outdoor Market
Cruise over to Marana for a pet friendly shopping event! Shop for trinkets, oddities, art and food items. Plus, don't miss the goat selfie booth and free turkey raffles.
Where: 12100 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
When: Nov. 14 and 21; Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Marana Outdoor Market Facebook for more information.
Fort Lowell Arts and Craft Fair
Grab your totes and get out of the house for some shopping fun! Visit this large outdoor event loaded with all sorts of exciting holiday items for sale.
Where: 5011 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit Fort Lowell Art's and Craft Fair Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Sunday with the Silver Sea Sirens
Shop for shiny accessories with Silver Sea Sirens at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook Live shopping event. This Sunday the sirens will feature TusCon things, like science fiction, fantasy and other items.
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 4-6 p.m.
Visit Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook page for more information.
Patio Holiday Bazaar
Visit Desert Artisans' Gallery Holiday Bazaar on the patio for some shopping fun. Discover a wide variety of one-of-a-kind gifts created by creative gallery artists.
When: Saturday, November 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend but bring money for shopping
Visit Desert Artisans' Gallery Facebook event page for more information.
Days of Splendo Art Show
Shop an outdoor and indoor art show featuring 70 Arizona artists. In addition, you can meet the artists and enjoy breakfast or lunch at Coyote Pause Cafe.
Where: Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Firehouse Artisan's Market
Visit an open air shopping event supporting local artists and downtown businesses. Enjoy Shop macramé items, jewelry, art, succulents, handmade items, trinkets and food items. Shoppers and shopping buddies can also enjoy live music and outdoor kids activities too! Face masks are required at this shopping event.
Where: 1030 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Boss Women Unite Fall Pop-up Shop
This fun-filled market features local Tucson vendors, handmade to unique items, food, music and more.
Where: 1130 E. Pennsylvania Street
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Boss Women Unite Facebook event page for more information.
Giving Event and Artisan Market at Silverbell Nursery
Visit a sunset shopping event at Silverbell Nursery this holiday season. This month the nursery will be partnering with Tu Nidito to help support local families. This holiday event will have live music, food truck and local artisans. Face masks are required at this event.
Where: Silverbell Nursery & Co., 2730 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, please bring an item to help support the holiday wishlist for Tu Nidito
Visit Silverbell Nursery & Co Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Pop-up Market
This growing outdoor market will have 15 vendors, sanitation stations and temperature readings at the entrance. Face masks are required.
Where: 4741 E. Broadway (Deus Church parking lot)
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Tucson Pop-up Market Instagram for more information.
Philabaum Glass Gallery Annual Holiday Online Sale
Shop Philabaum Glass Gallery's annual holiday sale this season. Unique gifts for everyone on your list from over 50 nationally recognized artists. Scroll and shop for jewelry, menorahs, ornaments, vases, perfume bottles, wall art and more! Shipping and local curbside pick-up available.
When: Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to shop online, use code holiday2020 to receive 10% off entire purchase
Visit Philabaum Glass Gallery website or Downtown Tucson Partnership website for more information.
Cultivate Tucson Six-Week Holiday Pop-up
Cultivate Tucson will not be hosting the typical holiday market this year. Instead of a one-day event, Cultivate made it a six-week long shopping event. Cultivate Tucson will offer by-appointment, weekday and weekend shopping hours. In addition to the in-person shopping experience, Cultivate will also offer an online shopping experience with local pick-up locations.
Where: MSA Annex, 267. S. Avenida del Convento
When: Starting Nov. 27
Cost: Free to attend in-person or online
Visit Cultivate Tucson website and Facebook for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Drive over to the ranch and shop with 150 antique vendors, family entertainment and tasty food trucks.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse 40 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
Where: 9615 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember your face mask while you shop
Visit East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Jeweled Desert Art Show
Grab your shopping bags! Shop an outdoor art market with 70 Arizona artists. Social distancing and face masks are required at this event.
Where: Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Cactus Wren Artisan website for more information.
Brings Holiday Gift Market
Brings Holiday Gift Market is a outdoor shopping event with 10-plus vendors. Shop for holiday handcrafted arts, vintage pieces and other great finds. Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 1-5:30 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road in the Lowes parking lot.
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and cocktails
Visit MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Sahuarita Holiday Artisan Market
The Sahuarita Holiday Artisan Market adds vibrancy to Sahuarita by creating opportunities for people of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds to experience the visual arts and support local artists. This fun-filled event will feature over 45 artists to shop from and some tasty food trucks.
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 19-20
Visit the Facebook event page for more information and updates.
The Downtown Clifton Artist Market
This fun holiday outdoor shopping event will have select vintage and White Mountain Steampunk items and more! Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 1-5 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.