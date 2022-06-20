As the summer heat lingers, the list of outdoor activities in Tucson grows smaller and smaller.

Fortunately for us, there are plenty of things to do inside during the summer months, including antiquing and searching local clothing racks for the best vintage outfits. Here are 13 antique and vintage shops to check out in Tucson.

Have a favorite vintage or antique shop in Tucson that isn't on the list? Let me know at everdugo@tucson.com.

How Sweet It Was Vintage

How Sweet It Was Vintage specializes in vintage clothing and accessories from the last 100 years. Looking for clothing from the 1940s? What about the 1970s? Take your pick and you'll leave wishing you could take home a piece of history from every era. If you can't make it down to the brick-and-mortar location, the shop hosts a virtual shopping show every Sunday on Instagram.

Where: 424 E. Sixth St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

More info: Visit their website.

Vitnage

Vitnage is a shop specializing in vintage Americana, including Native American jewelry, western wear, Hawaiian wear, militaria and vintage sunglasses. They even have an incredible small collection of NASA collectibles. #ThisIsTucson wrote about Vitnage when they opened up shop in 2018.

Where: 44 E. Broadway.

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday; Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

More info: Visit their website.

Marvelous Vintage

Marvelous Vintage is one of Tucson's newer vintage clothing shops, but don't let their rookie status fool you. They carry clothing from the 1960s through the 1990s and even clothing to perfect your Y2K outfit. The shop opened its brick-and-mortar location at the end of 2021.

Where: 2901 E. Speedway.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

More info: Visit their website.

Desert Vintage

Looking for vintage designer pieces? Desert Vintage is the place for you. They have specially curated selections of vintage designer clothing including Hermés, Givenchy, YSL and Chanel. They also carry vintage home decor and furniture!

Where: 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

More info: Visit their website.

Generation Cool

With a name like Generation Cool, you shouldn't be surprised to find some pretty cool stuff at this vintage shop in the downtown area. This shop carries vintage sports jerseys, pop culture T-shirts and hats. They also have a big selection of vintage toys.

Where: 404 N. Fourth Ave.

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. daily.

More info: Visit their website.

22nd Street Antique Mall

The 22nd Street Antique Mall is one of Tucson's most well-known antique shops. The huge two-story shop is stuffed with vintage knickknacks, home decor, books, militaria, toys and so much more. Take a few hours and explore the seemingly endless aisles under the cold A/C.

Where: 5302 E. 22nd St.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

More info: Visit their Facebook page.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Speedway Antique Mall

The unique infrastructure of the Speedway Antique Mall makes the shop a fun place to explore and find vintage goodies. Don't forget to check out the alleyways and "The Garage" for more antique items and even a small record store.

Where: 5045 E. Speedway.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

More info: Visit their website.

Midtown Mercantile Merchants

This spacious antique shop carries a wide variety of vintage furniture, kitchenware, garden decor and art, not to mention a selection of vintage clothing too! From western to military to farm-style, you're sure to find something that piques your interest at the MMM.

Where: 4443 E. Speedway.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

More info: Visit their website.

When + Where Co

Check out all kinds of oddities at this shop, including mid-century modern furniture and home decor, plus vintage clothing. Past finds have included vintage patches, a 1939 Chinese checkers board and leather belts.

Where: Inside oddities shop Woolly Fern, 4401 E. Speedway.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

More info: Visit their Facebook page.

Arte de la Vida

Find hand-picked items, including vintage pieces from Mexican maestros and vintage fine art from around the state. "We strive to offer you the finest pieces, hand selected with our increasingly knowledgeable eye, from nearly every barrio, town and metropolis of Old Mexico," the shop's website says. You can also shop online!

Where: 37 N. Tucson Blvd.

Hours: Call the shop for current hours, 520-398-6720.

More info: Visit their website.

American Antique Mall

This antique mall is stocked with furniture, toys, artwork and jewelry. It's owned by Dwight and Christy Schannep. According to the mall's website, Dwight was a young rock collector whose first antique was a lawyer's stacking bookcase. Christy grew up in a home full of antiques and her mom had a passion for buying and selling antique oil lamps.

Where: 3130 E. Grant Road.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

More info: Visit their website.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Head to Medella Vina Ranch for an antique and vintage fair every first Sunday of the month. The fair boasts more than 100 vendors, plus a bar and food trucks.

Where: 4450 S. Houghton Road.

When: First Sunday of the month, summer hours are 7 a.m. to noon.

More info: Visit their website.

Gather A Vintage Market

For four days each month, you can shop from Gather A Vintage Market. Shop items for your home and garden, including furniture, decor and more. Check out their Instagram to see the new (old) items.

Where: 657 W. St. Marys Road.

When: The next market is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 7-9 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10. See more 2022 dates here.

More info: Visit their website.