The Children's Museum Tucson has fun plans for kids this summer.
For the second year, the museum is rolling out Make it Mondays, where admission is just $3 every Monday from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Make it Mondays runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday and features special guest organizations and programming ranging from a portable planetarium, to archaeology, to MOCA's Mobile Museum.
The museum also has plans to help the kiddos cool off this summer with Water Wednesdays. From 11 a.m. to noon every Wednesday, there will be water play in the courtyard, which includes baby pools, squirters and sprinklers. Regular admission applies.
Lastly, a new art, maker and build space called Imagine It! is scheduled to open in early June. It's a place where children can create, paint and be imaginative.
If you go
What: Make it Mondays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday through Labor Day
Cost: $3 (price applies all day)
