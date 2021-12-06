The holidays wouldn't be complete without seeing a little bit of powdered snow floating down from the sky. Check out these local spots to see machine-generated snow fill the holiday air for kids and family to enjoy this month.
La Encantada's Enchanted Snowfall
Watch faux flurries fall in the open-air shopping center courtyard at La Encantada shopping mall. During these snow-filled weekends there will also be live music, hot chocolate provided by Blanco Tacos + Tequila and caroling. Bring the kids or make it a date night.
When: Fridays and Saturdays, now through Dec. 18, 6-6:15 p.m. and 6:45-7 p.m.
Where: The La Encantada courtyard, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
Cost: Free
Visit the website for more information.
Free Pics with Santa in Main Gate Square
Join in the holiday fun and go caroling with family and friends to see Santa at Main Gate Square. The elves built Santa a protective snow globe for safe pictures. Social distancing and masks are recommended, but the pictures with Santa are free. During this event you can also experience balloon creations from Santa's helpers and some snow flurries.
Parking is available in the Tyndall Garage. Geronimo Plaza is located at 800 E. University Blvd.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Sundays, Dec. 12 and 19, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Celebrate the season by walking through the multiple streets of lights in the Winterhaven neighborhood. Bring a donation (canned food or cash) for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
When: Daily, Dec. 11-26, 6-10 p.m.
Where: 3235 N. Country Club Road
Cost: Free, wagon rides and food available for purchase
Visit the website for more information.
ZooLights 2021: Holiday Magic
Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Sip hot cocoa as you stroll through a lit wonderland filled with falling snow, visits with Santa, scheduled entertainment and sweet treats.
When: Daily, Dec. 3-30, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $7-$11, Zoo members get $3 off admission.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.