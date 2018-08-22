Next week is all about live music and revelry downtown.
Hotel Congress is hosting its 13th annual Hoco Fest, a five-day party featuring dozens of bands from across the country, DJs, a record and clothing flea market, a poster show, comedians, pool parties and after-parties.
This year, shows are spread across a few different venues including Hotel Congress, 191 Toole, Hotel McCoy and Cans Deli.
Tickets start at $20 pre-sale for individual days and top out at $125 for a full fest pass. After-party tickets are $15.
Music lineup
Doors open at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, ages 16+
Bad Gyal, Topaz Jones, Dreamcast with Street Blues Family, Anjelica, Combo Chimbita, Mirror Gazer (DJ set), Gila Man, Djentrification, DJQ
Thursday
Hotel Congress, ages 16+
Lil B, Dean Blunt, Mhysa, Alex Zhang Hungtai, Marshstepper, BLVC SVND, Nghtcrwlr, Jock Club, Sui Blue, Positive Satan, Ryan Chavira, Optimist Club with Andrew Shuta and Jalph
Friday
191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., ages 16+
Black Marble, Boy Harsher, Survive (DJ set), Death Bells, Body of Light, Lana Del Rabies, Terminal 11, Plastic Disease (DJ set)
Hotel Congress, ages 21+
Standup comedians: Kyle Kinane, Chris Thayer, Jericho Davidson hosted by Pauly Casillas. Music: Orkesta Mendoza, Mexican Institute of Sound, Buyepongo, El Tambo with Riobamba and DJ Dirtyverbs
Saturday
Cans Deli, 340 N. Fourth Ave., ages 16+
S.H.I.T., Destruction Unit, Gnarface, JSNMSK, Tozcos, Get a Grip
Hotel Congress, ages 21+
Robyn Hitchcock, The Dream Syndicate, Giant Sand, Patsy's Rats, The Rifle, Negative Gemini, Sasami, Senor Kino, Sur Block, Saturdaze with Humphouse and Bob Really
Free pool party at Hotel McCoy: Noon to 4 p.m., 720 W. Silverlake, 16+
Will Dimaggio, Soul Ipsum, Dreamcast (DJ), Pu Stinky
Sunday
Hotel Congress, ages 21+
Andrew Wk, Juiceboxxx, Prom Body, Tight Fright, Spirit Adrift, Realize, Temple of Angels, Grun Wasser, Rotting Yellow, No Ring Deathmatch with Casanova Valentine vs. Neil Diamond Cutter. Closing celebration with Dem Ham Boyz
Free pool party at Hotel McCoy: Noon to 4 p.m., ages 16+
Jock Club, Diversion Program, Senescence, Peachfuzz, Hero Dose, Soft Bloc
Hoco Flea Market
Shop records, clothing, art and beauty products from local vendors including Zia Records, Wooden Tooth Records, Heartworn Vintage, Sonoran Rosie, Tessa Tiggles and more.
The market takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.
Hoco Poster Show
You'll see a variety of posters with artwork from different styles, eras and musical inspirations. There are local legends, small acts and more that give you a glimpse into Congress history.
You can buy copies of posters at the hotel desk for $10 each. The show runs through Sept. 4.
If you go
What: Hoco Fest 2018
Where: Hotel Congress, Hotel McCoy, Cans Deli and 191 Toole
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday till 2 a.m. Sunday
Cost: $15 - $125
Info: Go here to buy tickets in advance