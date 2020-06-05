No pandemic can stop Tucson's beloved Queen — even if we can't take in her glory in person.
Tohono Chul is reporting that Friday night is bloom night, which means the native night-blooming cereus will once more wow us with a mass unveiling of gorgeous, white flowers.
Because Tohono Chul is closed due to the coronavirus, the event will be livestreamed at tohonochul.org/bloom-night-home with posts throughout the night to Tohono Chul's Facebook and Instagram pages. Check in between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. — although the Queen is in charge so times could vary, according to a press release.
Check Tohono Chul's social media for more information.
Every summer, the night-blooming cereus (or Peniocereus greggii) begins to bud with the summer heat, eventually blossoming for just one night. The cactus looks like a gray stick for the rest of the year, so this is a much anticipated event — especially since Tohono Chul has hundreds of night-blooming cereus cacti. Learn more about the Queen of the Night with this FAQ we wrote about her last year.
Although you won't be able to visit Tohono Chul in person this year, the bloom night livestream will be accompanied by a four-hour playlist of Tucson music compiled by KXCI. You can also check out a video tutorial by mixologists at Ampersand & Ampersand to learn how to make some Tucson-inspired drinks, according to the press release.
There will also be giveaways of smaller gallon-sized Queen plants through next week.
For more information about bloom night, visit tohonochul.org/bloom-watch.