It's almost time for "the best day of the year" (according to the great Leslie Knope).
The holiday— Galentine's Day is a day for "ladies celebrating ladies" and leaving husbands and boyfriends at home and celebrating your female friendships.
Although it's officially celebrated on Feb. 13, we like to think that you can celebrate this made up holiday any day you choose. Here are a few to consider (sorry to say none of these ideas include frittatas though 🤷♀️).
Sing your ❤️ out AND see a film
You can-can-can spend Galentine's Day with Baz Luhrmann, Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor for a special sing-a-long screening of the 2001 romantic (but high energy) musical "Moulin Rouge." Wear your best themed attire and sing your heart out to tunes by Nirvana, Madonna, The Beatles, Queen and other legends. The Loft is handing out fun packs with props and goodies to use throughout the film and things will kick off with a group sing-a-long to the "Lady Marmalade" music video by Christina Aguilera and Co.
When: Thursday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E Speedway
Cost: $12 general admission; $10 Loft members
Pamper your pout AND enjoy a frosty brew
Nip Lips, the Tucson-based beauty company that helps you find the perfect lip color (based on your nipple color) is setting up shop at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. for a Galentine's Day pop up event. You and your girlfriends can get four-step lip facial and then use the Nip Lips app to find your ideal lip shade. Juju Fontaine will be performing live music and artist Fatema Abizar will be doing henna tattoos. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault.
When: Thursday, Feb. 13, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money to purchase items.
El Jefe Cat Lounge (Sponsored)
Ready for a unique spot to study, watch a movie, practice yoga and meditate? Or maybe you just want to sit and visit with resident felines from the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary who are looking for a new home. El Jefe Cat Lounge is the premier Tucson place to play with adoptable cats in an attractive, clean space.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
More information here.
Get your shop AND dance on in one place
Grab your gal pals and enjoy shopping, dance lessons, drink specials and live music at The Maverick's Galentine's Ladies Night Out event. Shop beauty products, jewelry and clothing from Four Halos Boutique, LimeLife by Alcone and more. Billy Shaw Jr., will be performing live music and dance lessons kick things off at 6 p.m.
When: Thursday, Feb. 13, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money to shop.
Get crafty
Fact: The BFFs that craft together stay together. Or, that's what we like to think. The lineup of Creative Kind workshops this week includes: macrame wall hanging, a wine pairing workshop, and beer can embroidery. Or you can choose one of the shop's open crafting projects which you can tackle together on a day and time of your choice (plus you can bring your own wine!). The open crafting projects start at $15 and current options are: sign painting, embroidery hoops and fiber art wall hanging.
When: Different dates and times. See the full schedule here.
Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 182
Cost: Prices vary depending on the project.