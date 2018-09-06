It may not feel like fall just yet, but the worst part of summer is behind us.
That means it's safe to go outside again.
We can't think of a better way to do that than going to a biking event with fellow cyclists.
In fact, there are three this week. You can learn to change a tube, ride with friends to a film bar or go on an easy ride with a group.
Bike In Film Fest
This is the ultimate night out for bicycle enthusiasts. You'll ride to Casa Film Bar where you can eat, drink and watch four bike-themed films before riding back.
Meet at the Living Streets Alliance office on the southwest corner of Sixth Street and Sixth Avenue at 6 p.m. The group will ride back together around 9 p.m., so you're free to park at the office if you're going to drive home.
This event is free, but bring money for food and drinks.
Go here for more info.
Great ride series
Performance Bicycle is hosting a beginner group ride at 7 a.m. every Saturday morning through February 23. You'll ride at an easy pace for about two hours.
Meet at the back of Performance Bicycle, 3302 E. Speedway. Go here for more info.
Flat Changing and Quick Release Clinic
In this fall bicycle maintenance clinic you'll learn how to change tubes on regular and tubeless wheels and how to operate the bicycle quick release properly. Bring a bicycle wheel to practice with and your CO2 inflation device. You'll get two free CO2 cartridges. Before and after the clinic, coffee at Halfwheel will be half off. You'll also get a 20-percent discount on accessories at Re-Cycle Tucson.
The clinic is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Re-Cycle Tucson, 1832 E. Sixth Street.
Go here for more info.