Check out all the local scary and non-scary Halloween events in the Tucson area this month. Get your scare on with open-air events, Halloween movies, haunted hayrides, pumpkin activities, spooky mazes and more creepy fun.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze!
When: Corn maze is open daily, now through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox
Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Check out new outdoor activities and festive fall bites. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin.
When: Now through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.
For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Get your spook on downtown with a live theatrical Victorian-style séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's fire of 1934. This live recreation of a séance will be performed exactly how it was in the 1800s.
When: Four shows per night Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October, 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Terror in the Corn
Need a scare this Halloween season? Grab your "terror tickets" to access three haunted attractions including Field of Screams, Shady Acres Asylum and Circus of Horror. And don't miss monster-themed midway games like Zombie Paintball, plus DJ beats, pumpkin purchases, food, drinks and more haunted fun!
Cost: $25-$35 per person
Visit the Terror in the Corn website for more information.
The Slaughterhouse
Get terrified with five haunted attractions at The Slaughterhouse. Attractions include "Voodoo Bayou," "Cirque Du Slay" and "The Boiler Room." But the most scariest haunt of them all goes to "City Meats." They also have an interactive haunt called "Apocalypse" where guests can defend themselves against zombies.
Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: Tickets starting at $25
Visit the The Slaughterhouse's website here.
The Haunted Ruins Theater Presents: The Polka Dot Hex
Valley of the Moon Haunted Ruins is an interactive theatrical production that puts you into the show with full interaction. The story is one that follows a tour guide as they trek to brew a potion that will get rid of an "unfashionable hex."
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: $5-$10, ages 7 and under are free
"Sam and Latch's Haunted Halloween" at Trail Dust Town
The Pistoleros Wild West Show will transform their stage to perform "Sam and Latch's Haunted Halloween." This spooky-themed 30-minute western action show features cowboy-style fight scenes, high falls, and fiery explosions.
When: Friday, Oct. 8, shows at 7 and 8 p.m.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $10
Visit the Pistoleros Wild Wild West Show website for more information.
Haunted hayrides at Steam Pump Ranch
Ready for a haunted journey? Watch and listen to local history and stories as the dead come to life right before your eyes on this spooky ride.
When: Saturdays, Oct. 9, 16 and 23, 7-9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $5, tickets must be purchased ahead of time
Halloween movie binge at The Loft Cinema
Take your bestie, family, a date or just your spooky self to The Loft Cinema for some creepy, scary and Halloween-themed movies.
When: See the movie schedule
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $6-$12, get your ticket before you go.
Visit The Loft Cinema website for more information.
Frankenstein at The Gaslight Theatre
Cruise to The Gaslight for this musical-comedy based on the classic "Frankenstein."
When: Now through Nov. 7
Where: The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway
Cost: Prices vary
Visit The Gaslight Theatre's website for more information.
Movie in the park with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Catch a freebie screening of "The Addams Family" on an outdoor screen. No registration required.
When: Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
Cost: Free
Ghostbusters: '80s Dance Party
Dress in a Ghostbusters theme, wear your finest '80s attire or just come as yourself at this fun late night party at Surly Wench. DJ NoirTech will be playing beats and all your favorite '80s music videos to keep you dancing all night long.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5 at the door, 21+ event
Visit their event page for more information.
Smash Bash at Reid Park Zoo
Smash Bash is back! Watch zoo animals receive pumpkin enrichment throughout the day as they have their own Halloween fun by squashing, stomping, chewing and digging into the seasonal treat. You can also listen to keeper chats and educational presentations throughout the day.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: Free with zoo admission
Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information and to reserve tickets.
Tucson Wicked half marathon, 10K, 5K & spooky sprint
Take part in a half marathon, 10K, 5K or a spooky sprint. All kids registered will receive a trick-or-treat bag and will be able to trick-or-treat along the course.
When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: $20-$70
Visit the event website for more information.
Boo at Reid Park Zoo
Boo at the Zoo will feature the pirates, superheroes, princesses, and wizards inspired by your favorite movies and books. Check out a fire-breathing dragon, Pirate’s Cove, Western Skeletown, Outer Limits zone, Harry Potterville, Bug Town, trick-or-treating, a hay maze, a pumpkin patch, games and more.
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $11, children under 2 years old get in for free
Ghost and Goodie craft and vendor fair
Shop with over 30 artists and vendors for some early holiday shopping fun. Don't miss the trick-or-treating at this event.
When: Friday, Oct. 22, 4-8:30 p.m.
Where: 600 S. Alvernon Way
Cost: Free to attend
"Scream:" '90s Dance Party
Do you like scary movies? Costumes or '90s apparel are encouraged at this late night party. Your favorite '90s music will be playing all night along with popular '90s music videos on two TV screens.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5 at the door, 21+ event
Visit their event page for more information.
Aqua Pumpkin Picking with Tucson Parks and Recreation
Go pumpkin-picking poolside! Plunge into the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin to paint and decorate with family and friends.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: 3455 E. Zoo Court
Cost: Free to attend, registration required, ages 17 and under
Tucson Oddities Market: Halloween Edition
Shop with vendors and artisans of the strange and unusual during this two-day shopping event.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: When + Where Market Space, 4441 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
GLOW!
Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7-11 p.m.
Where: 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle
Cost: $60 per vehicle
Halloween in the wild
Join International Wildlife Museum for creepy crafts, ghoulish games and treats! There will also be a haunted house for brave little monsters and trick-or-treating. Remember to wear your costume and bring your sack for candy.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
Cost: $5-$10, ages 3 and under can enter for free
Howl at the museum
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art for an indoor/outdoor event with drag queens, drinks, tastings, a costume contest, DJ beats and a cocktail competition. Face masks are required in the museum.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 200 W. Alameda St.
Cost: $35-$40
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block's event page for more information.
Frights and Flips
Visit Radiant Gymnastics for a kid-friendly Halloween event featuring trick-or-treating, jumping castles and games.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Radiant Gymnastics, 8825 E. Golf Links Road
Cost: $20 per child. Kids under 2 enter for free. Parents also enter for free. Face painting, food and raffle tickets are not included in the admission cost
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Lavender Witch Festival
Celebrate fall at the Life under the Oaks lavender farm with mini witch hats, pointy shoes, clay pumpkins and broom workshops. The farm will also have lavender wands, lavender corn husk dolls and more goodies available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-5:30 p.m.
Where: 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $15 per person, ages 12 and under enter for free
Visit the website for more information.
Spooktacular
Spooktacular will have trunk-or-treating, games, crafts, pumpkins, food trucks, a DJ and more!
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m.
Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita
Cost: Free
Hallowine and Mariachi
Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos at the vineyard. At this event, enjoy bites from La Indita, mariachi music, face paintings, a costume contest and wine.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.
Howl-oween Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration
Do you have a furry kid at home that wants to go trick-or-treating? Well, strap on their costume and cruise over to the Howl-oween Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration. This fur-tastic doggo event will have a wag-o-ween costume contest, treats, prizes and a fun pooch parade.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza Market, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook event page for more information.
Trick-or-treat on Congress
Trick-or-treat at the businesses along Congress Street, plus shop local pop-up shops at Fit Studio.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-5 p.m.
Where: 245 E. Congress St.
Cost: Downtown meter parking is free, garages have a fee
Visit Fit Studio's Instagram for more information.
Rollin' Haunt
Join Tucson Parks and Recreation for a drive-thru haunted event filled with Halloween treats, fun costumes, characters and photo opportunities. Families are encouraged to decorate their cars to add to the Halloween spirit. All children present in the vehicles will receive a candy bag with contactless pick-up as they exit the event. Participants must remain in their vehicles at all times during this event.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's event page for more information.
Pumpkin succulent bowl
Get festive with plants and pumpkins! Workshop attendees will create a centerpiece with an assortment of succulents inside a pumpkin.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $25, reserve a spot ahead of time by calling 520-299-9471
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Trick or Treat, Lucha and Eat
Join Buenavida with a Lucha Libre wresting event, plus three meals to choose from and live music. Remember to wear your costumes and masks!
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Buenavida Tucson, 919 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $12-$25
The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl
Get your Ubers ready! Hit some local bars with your besties for some festive drinks at Funky Monk, Cobra Arcade Bar, The Hut, John Henry's, Mr. Head's and O'Malley's. Don't miss the after party at Cobra Arcade from 10 p.m. to midnight. There will also be a costume contest!
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to midnight
Where: Funky Monk, 350 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15-$20
Visit the website and event page for more information.
Spirits at the zoo
Put on your costume and drop by Reid Park Zoo for this spirited adult party with cocktails, food, animal encounters, raffles and a costume contest. Tickets include zoo admission and two drink tickets. Designated driver tickets include admission and $5 in "Boo Bucks" to use for food or beverages.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $45-$55 or $30-$35 for designated drivers. This is a 21+ event
Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information and to reserve tickets.
Tomb Town Tucson
Tomb Town is a haunted trail (also dubbed Terror Trail) that changes every year — so you never know where actors will appear from.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct 30-31, 5-10 p.m.
Where: 8343 N. Wanda Road
Cost: $1 donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
Tales of the dead walking tour
Hosted by Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, take this tour with an archaeologist through the Court Street Cemetery, where about 8,000 people were buried between 1875 and 1909. Pre-registration for this event is required.
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members
Visit Presidio's website for more information.
Halloween at the winery
Celebrate Halloween with wine and candy pairings, food, live music and a costume contest.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and wine pairings
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Dragway's drive-thru trick-or-treat
Dress-up with your family and friends and enjoy a new way to trick or treat. Tucson Dragway will route a parade of cars down the drag strip while local businesses, community leaders, racers and families hand out candy to you and your carpool buddies.
When: Sunday, Oct. 31
Where: Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road
Cost: $10 per car
Visit the Tucson Dragway website for more information.