'Tis the season for pumpkin picking.

If you're looking to find the perfect pumpkin this Halloween, here are four Tucson-area spots to start.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick a pumpkin at the 50-acre patch, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Oct. 1-30. 3-8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Where: 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: Online prices are $18 on weekdays, $20 on weekends. It's recommended to buy tickets online, as there are only a limited number of tickets available at the gate. Prices increase by $1 at the gate. Some activities cost extra. Pumpkins range in price.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

It's not in Tucson, but Willcox's Apple Annie's has long been a tradition for many Tucsonans. Take a hayride to pick a pumpkin, walk through a sunflower field, make your way through the 12½-acre corn maze, and munch on barbecue food and kettle corn.

When: Fall Pumpkin Celebration is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The corn maze is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. If weekdays are more your thing, you can pick pumpkins 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily — but the hayrides to the patch, barbecue food and kettle corn are only open weekends.

Where: 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $9 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 3-11. Hayrides are $5 for ages 3 and up. Pumpkins range in price.

Visit the event page for more information.

Brian & Kelly's Pumpkins

If you've ever driven down Broadway near Rosemont Boulevard, you've likely seen the tent that houses pop-up pumpkin shop Brian & Kelly's Pumpkins (which also sells Christmas trees when the holidays roll around). Inside the tent, it's like you're entering a tiny autumn wonderland.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 6-13, then 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 14-31.

Where: 5028 E. Broadway

Cost: Pumpkins range in price.

Visit the event page for more information.

Terror in the Corn

No, this isn't your average pumpkin patch. Actually, it's not a pumpkin patch at all, though there is a pumpkin store onsite! Terror in the Corn is back for another year of scares, complete with three scary attractions connected by a cornfield. The event is presented by Buckelew Farm, known for its now-closed pumpkin patch.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays in October, in addition to Oct. 30-31.

Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail

Cost: $28-$36 for general admission, $38-$46 for fast passes. Pumpkins range in price.

Visit the event page for more information.