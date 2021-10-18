It's pumpkin season, Tucson!
Lucky for us, there are many fall events to look forward to — and lots of opportunities to find that perfect pumpkin before Halloween.
Tucson-area farms are flourishing with all kinds of pumpkins this season. Stack your wagons with pumpkins ranging from crazy huge to super tiny — and even the quirky weird ones we all love.
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin.
When: Now through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.
For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.
Apple Annie's Fall Pumpkin Celebration
Head over to Apple Annie's in Willcox for pumpkin picking, plus corn mazes with varying difficulty, hayrides, a sunflower field and other veggies to pick. During the pumpkin celebration, there will also be pumpkin treats including pancakes, pies and ice cream.
When: The Fall Pumpkin Celebration runs every weekend through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The corn maze is open daily.
Where: 6405 W. Williams Road in Willcox
Cost: Hayrides cost $5 per person; corn maze costs $6 to $8. Children ages 2 and under can ride the hayrides and explore the corn maze for free.
Pumpkins range in price from $3-$25, with specialty pumpkins costing 69 cents per pound.
For more information about Apple Annie's Fall Pumpkin Celebration, visit their website.
Terror in the Corn
Need a scare this Halloween season? Stop by Terror in the Corn, which is run by the folks behind Buckelew Farm. Last year, Terror in the Corn moved from its Three Points location to Marana.
They don't have a corn maze this year, but your "terror tickets" get you access to three haunted attractions including Field of Screams, Shady Acres Asylum and Circus of Horror. And don't miss monster-themed midway games like Zombie Paintball, plus DJ beats, food, drinks and pumpkin purchases!
When: See their spooky event schedule and hours here
Cost: $25 for admission to Terror in the Corn. Pumpkins cost 50 cents per pound.
For more information about Terror in the Corn, visit their website.
Tucson Petting Zoo and Funny Foot Farm
Visit this quirky petting zoo that's home to capybaras, turtles, goats, exotic birds, donkeys, ostriches, chickens and even a friendly kangaroo. The pumpkin patch (which has pre-picked pumpkins) includes kid-friendly activities, bounce houses and face painting.
When: Now through Oct. 31. Hours are Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 2405 W. Wetmore Road
Cost: Pumpkin patch is included with $8-$12 admission. Kids ages 1 and under get in free. Pumpkins range in cost from $1-$15.
For more information about Tucson Petting Zoo and Funny Foot Farm, visit their website.
Brian & Kelly's Pumpkins
Beyond the pumpkins, you can visit this pop-up pumpkin shop for chile ristras and hatch salsa. Brian and Kelly Sauer started the pumpkin and Christmas tree business in 2007.
Brian and Kelly's isn't a pumpkin patch necessarily, but it does have a farm feel. Choose the pumpkin that you ❤️ the most.
When: Daily through Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Southwest corner of Broadway and Rosemont Boulevard in the white tent
Cost: Free admission, pumpkins are priced by weight
For more information about Brian and Kelly's Pumpkins, visit their Facebook page.