Twinkling lights, saguaros wearing Santa hats, full parking lots near the Winterhaven neighborhood — it must be the holiday season in Tucson. 💖

Here are all the places to see the sparkling lights this year, from tree lighting ceremonies to monthlong holiday experiences.

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination

Stroll through 3,000 luminarias at the Tucson Botanical Gardens with "artfully sequenced series of illuminated experiences" featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights, plus art pieces and installations.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. most Tuesdays-Sundays through Jan. 15

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20-$50 for adults and $18-$45 for kids, depending on the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

ZooLights 2022

Reid Park Zoo's annual ZooLights is back! Find colorful light displays, falling snow, festive music and visits from Santa.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3; Dec. 5-23; plus encore nights Dec. 26-30

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for general admission, $8 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting

Ring in the holiday season at Marana's holiday festival and Christmas tree lighting. Snap a photo with Santa, order food from one of the 40+ food trucks and vendors onsite, watch live performances, shop from artisans, plus enjoy lots of kid-friendly activities like a snow foam dance party, train rides and inflatables. The tree lighting show happens at 6 p.m., with an encore at 8:30 p.m.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. When the festival is over, the holiday show continues nightly from 5-9 p.m. from Dec. 4-28. The show is about 20 minutes long and includes Marana's 30-foot tree and 75,000 lights in the area.

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Festival of the Arts & Tree Lighting

Check out Southern Arizona artisans at this two-day festival with 130 artists, kid-friendly art activities, photos with Santa, food vendors and performances. Come 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and the 35-foot tree will be lit for the season!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Nights at Tohono Chul

Walk through a wonderland of lights at Tohono Chul, set to also include live entertainment from musicians and artists.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: $20 for adults, $6 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Christmas Express at Marana Farm

The Marana Pumpkin Patch will be transformed for the holidays and turned into the family-friendly Christmas Express. Check out train rides, farm animals, jumping pillows, a super slide and more. Santa will be there too!

When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-23

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20 for general admission, or $25 with a Santa visit

Visit the event page for more information.

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

A holiday tradition for more than 70 years, the Winterhaven Festival of Lights makes its return on Dec. 10. Walk through this charming neighborhood decorated in holiday lights and displays.

When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 10-26

Where: Winterhaven neighborhood; north of Fort Lowell Road and south of Prince Road, west of Country Club Road and east of Tucson Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Downtown Parade of Lights

Back after a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Downtown Parade of Lights will snake through the Armory Park area with more than 30 floats and nearly 1,000 participants.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Armory Park area, see the route here

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Winterfest in Sahuarita

Shop from a vendor market, watch a light parade and ice sculpting, order a bite to eat from food trucks, and more at Winterfest in Sahuarita. A tree lighting ceremony will end the night.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.