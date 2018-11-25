Once again, Santa has plans to call Tucson kids.
Every year, Tucson Parks and Recreation patches Santa through from the North Pole for a few days in December through its Santa's Calling program. To have St. Nick pay a call to your children (ages 4-10), you'll need to fill out a request and answer a few questions about your child's hobbies, siblings and expected gifts. There's also a few lines for friendly reminders if you'd like Santa to back you up on chore charts or bedtimes. The info you share is confidential.
Have your form postmarked or emailed by Thursday, Nov. 29 and Migs McJingles the Elf will take care of the rest. You'll notice his name on the mailing address for your application.
Apparently, McJingles has been working with Tucson Parks and Rec for more than 20 years and has facilitated more than 20,000 calls in those years.
Santa will call between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4 or Wednesday, Dec. 5, so make sure your kids are home and available for his call. Thursday, Dec. 6 may be added if there are too many requests.
If you miss Santa's call or submit the form too late, you'll get a letter instead. There is also a form in Spanish. Get the form here.
Mail your forms to Santa's Calling 2018, Attn: "Migs McJingles the Elf," 900 S. Randolph Way, Tucson AZ 85716.
You can also email them to SantasCalling2018@tucsonaz.gov.
For more information, go here or call 791-5155 for more information.