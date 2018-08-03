As kiddos head back to school, the Pima County Health Department has extended immunization clinic hours through Friday, Aug. 24.
If you still have kids that need immunizations, you can swing by one of these clinics on a walk-in basis. Bring your child's immunization records and insurance information or AHCCCS card. There is no fee for kids 18 and younger, even if you don't have insurance, according to the health department. Go here to find out which immunizations are recommended for each child.
Also, on busy days the clinics may stop registering new patients as early as 90 minutes prior to close. All other services at the clinics will maintain regular hours.
Clinics with extended hours include:
• North Clinic, 3550 N. First Ave. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays.
• East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Thursdays.
• Theresa Lee Clinic, 1493 W. Commerce Court. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Note that all clinics will have limited service from noon to 1 p.m.
You can get the full schedule here.