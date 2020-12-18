Starting Monday, Dec. 21, many Pima County Public Library branches will close temporarily to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The closures are part of the county's Stay at Home Plan for its employees, according an email the library system sent to customers on Thursday evening.
There will be no access to any library buildings — the branches remaining open will only offer the option to pick up holds that are already ready and Grab-N-Go food services. The library is encouraging everyone to wait to pick up any materials until services are expanded again. New holds will not be fulfilled until that time, according to press materials.
In the meantime, all due dates will be extended until Feb. 1 — the library system is already fine free.
Temporarily closed branches include:
Dewhirst-Catalina Library, Dusenberry-River Library, El Pueblo Library, El Rio Library, Flowing Wells Library, Himmel Park Library, Joel D. Valdez Main Library, Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, Quincie Douglas Library, Richard Elías-Mission Library, Sahuarita Library and Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Library.
If your holds are currently at a library that is closing, you can fill out a request to have them transferred to another branch.
For a list of libraries that are still offering holds pickups and Grab-N-Go food, visit the Pima County Public Library's website.
Information may continue to change, so check with individual branches.
Library card holders can still check out eBooks and audio books and find digital movies and music. Visit the online library at library.pima.gov/elibrary.