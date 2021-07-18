As a monsoon storm builds behind them, Jacob Runyan, left, and Michele Bayze watch the clouds and rain roll over the valley in front of them from a boulder at Windy Point in the Santa Catalinas, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2021.
A biker on the Rillito River Park paths pedals next to the muddy waters in the channel as he heads east under the Craycroft Road bridge after an overnight monsoon storm dropped heavy rains on the north and west parts of the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 14, 2021.
Pedestrians negotiate the flooded intersection of Tyndall Avenue and University Boulevard during a heavy rain last week. Despite recent downpours, it might end up being a drier than average monsoon season.
A wall of dust dwarfs downtown as a haboob leads a large monsoon storm into the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 10, 2021. In addition to the haboob the storm dropped heavy rain, winds, lightning and dust over the valley.
As of Monday, July 12, 2021's monsoon rain total at the Tucson International Airport was 1.64 inches, according to the National Weather Service Tucson. Last year (which was Tucson's second-worst monsoon season and I think we can agree that we all hated it) the monsoon season ended with a sad total of 1.62 inches of rain.
But we're in 2021 now. A summer of more rain and ... even a haboob?!!
Here are some of our favorite rainy photos taken by the very talented photographers at the Arizona Daily Star.