Thousands of Tucsonans gather each year for the annual All Souls Procession, where attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones.

The event began in 1990 when local artist Susan Johnson wanted to find a way to honor her late father. The event is now organized by Many Mouths One Stomach, winding its way through Tucson's west side.

Below are 22 photos of the 33rd annual event, which took place on Nov. 6, taken by the talented Arizona Daily Star photographer Mamta Popat.

