Thousands of Tucsonans gather each year for the annual
All Souls Procession, where attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones.
The event began in 1990 when local artist Susan Johnson wanted to find a way to honor her late father. The event is now organized by
Many Mouths One Stomach, winding its way through Tucson's west side.
Below are 22 photos of the 33rd annual event, which took place on Nov. 6, taken by the talented Arizona Daily Star photographer Mamta Popat.
Francisca Davila holds an ofrenda she made of friends and mostly family who have passed away during the 33rd Annual All Souls Procession on November 6, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Monique Quihuis gets her face painted by Shannon Donavant before the start of the 33rd Annual All Souls Procession on November 6, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Sam Nandin waits for the 33rd Annual All Souls Procession to begin in Tucson, Ariz. on November 6, 2022. Nandin lost his cousin to Covid-19 and was marching to remember her.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Adrianna Arcoverde, left, and Ariana Arcoverde write notes to place in the urn before the start of the 33rd Annual All Souls Procession on November 6, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Watch now: The All Souls Procession, organized by Many Mouths One Stomach, ended its 33rd year with crowds winding through Tucson's west side to the annual burning of the decorative urn at the MSA Annex. Video by Pascal Albright / Arizona Daily Star.
Pascal Albright
Arizona Daily Star