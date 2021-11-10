Evangelina Dominguez says the butterflies represent the family and friends who have passed and walks for all of those who have died during the 32nd annual All Souls Procession in Tucson, Ariz. on November 7, 2021.
Family members, from right to left, Cecilia Martinez, Ana Carino and Priscilla Carino walk down N. Grande Ave. with signs for their family members before the 32nd Annual All Souls Procession in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 7th, 2021.
Ann Moreno sits on the curb before the start of the 32nd annual All Souls Procession in Tucson, Ariz. on November 7, 2021. Moreno says she was walking to remember her grandson, Cruz Patino Jr., who was found unresponsive at the Pima County Jail. She also lost her son in 2011.
Patricia Maisch, of Moms Demand Action, waits for the start of the 32nd annual All Souls Procession in Tucson, Ariz. on November 7, 2021. Maisch carries the names of all the students and teachers who died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.
Coryann Camp set up photos of loved ones who have passed away during the 32nd annual All Souls Procession in Tucson, Ariz. on November 7, 2021. Camp's son, Dirk Dastrup, died in July from suicide. He was in the United States Air Force.
Thousands of people walked in or watched a nearly 2-mile procession on Tucson's west side on Sunday, remembering and celebrating the lives of lost loved ones.
The 32nd annual All Souls Procession on Sunday, Nov. 7 was expected to attract nearly 150,000 people. Last year, the event went virtual due to the pandemic. The All Souls Procession is hosted by Many Mouths One Stomach.
The event began in 1990 with Tucson artist Susan Johnson hoping to find a way to honor her late father.
Below are 28 beautiful photos of the All Souls Procession, photographed by two talented Arizona Daily Star photographers.