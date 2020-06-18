Tucson's big annual Juneteenth celebration was canceled due to coronavirus but several smaller and virtual events will take place.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned about the Emancipation Proclamation, making them among the last to be freed. The proclamation was effective Jan. 1, 1863.
Juneteenth: Institutionalized
Organizers are asking those interested in attending to RSVP as there is a limit of 1,000 attendees. To RSVP, visit the Eventbrite page.
When: Friday, June 19, 6-9 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento.
For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.
Juneteenth and Pride Weekend celebration
Start off Pride Weekend and celebrate Juneteenth with this livestream special produced by Virtual Arizona Pride and presented by NextGen Arizona. Featuring dance, music, and drag performances celebrating black excellence in our Arizona LGBTQ+ community. NextGen Arizona will also be providing information on voter registration and voting by mail to make sure you are ready to have your voice heard in the upcoming elections.
When: Friday, June 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Facebook Live
Find more information on the Virtual Arizona Pride event page.
The Long Shadow: a Community Discussion
Join Sustainable Tucson for a special Juneteenth community discussion about the movie "The Long Shadow," a documentary by Frances Causey. The filmmakers have made the movie available to Sustainable Tucson to view for FREE from Monday, June 15 through Sunday, June 21 through this link.
Join us for a discussion about the film with the filmmaker, Frances Causey, on Juneteenth.
When: Friday, June 19, 6 p.m.
Where: Google Meet
Find more information on the Facebook Event page.