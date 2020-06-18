Tucson's big annual Juneteenth celebration was canceled due to coronavirus but several smaller and virtual events will take place.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned about the Emancipation Proclamation, making them among the last to be freed. The proclamation was effective Jan. 1, 1863.
Juneteenth: Institutionalized
Organizers are asking those interested in attending to RSVP as there is a limit of 1,000 attendees. To RSVP, visit the Eventbrite page.
When: Friday, June 19, 6-9 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento.
For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.
Juneteenth and Pride Weekend celebration
Start off Pride Weekend and celebrate Juneteenth with this livestream special produced by Virtual Arizona Pride and presented by NextGen Arizona. Featuring dance, music, and drag performances celebrating black excellence in our Arizona LGBTQ+ community. NextGen Arizona will also be providing information on voter registration and voting by mail to make sure you are ready to have your voice heard in the upcoming elections.
When: Friday, June 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Facebook Live
Find more information on the Virtual Arizona Pride event page.
Juneteenth walk up 'A' Mountain
Tucson singer Marianne Dissard will walk up “A” Mountain Friday morning with 18 friends to commemorate Juneteenth and show solidarity to the black community.
Dissard had the idea over the weekend to paint the “A” on Sentinel Peak black in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, she said. After reaching out to city leaders and the mayor’s office, she realized painting the “A” wasn’t as simple as she expected.
Instead, Dissard decided a commemorative walk to celebrate Juneteenth this Friday would do.
Around 7:30 a.m., 19 people plan to walk from the gates to the “A” where they will hold a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin held his knee against George Floyd’s neck.
The Long Shadow: a Community Discussion
Join Sustainable Tucson for a special Juneteenth community discussion about the movie "The Long Shadow," a documentary by Frances Causey. The filmmakers have made the movie available to Sustainable Tucson to view for FREE from Monday, June 15 through Sunday, June 21 through this link.
Join us for a discussion about the film with the filmmaker, Frances Causey, on Juneteenth.
When: Friday, June 19, 6 p.m.
Where: Google Meet
Find more information on the Facebook Event page.