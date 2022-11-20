This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!

At some point this year, you'll be planning your kiddo's birthday party.

We're here to help, with this giant list of birthday party venues. This list was originally published in 2018, but we've updated it with new prices and venues. 🎂🎈

Outdoor venues

City parks

Address: Find a park through this link.

Cost: Ramadas are $25 for city residents or $30 for non-city residents. Room rentals vary.

Package details: You can rent ramadas, which are usually equipped with grills, or a meeting or conference room. Many of the conference rooms have kitchens. The city website has a list of approved vendors for jumping castles and other amusements to add to your party.

Visit the website for more information.

County parks

Address: Search the website here for parks near you.

Cost: $25.

Package details: You provide everything for your party. Rental is for the full day use of the ramada only.

Visit the website for more information.

Does your kid love pets?

Kids Club Membership to kids ages 6-12 who love animals and want to learn more at HSSA! Membership includes discounts on camps, birthday parties, exclusive member-only events and more.

Marana parks

Address: Find a Marana park at this link.

Cost: Standard ramadas are $12 per hour. A group ramada is $30 per hour.

Package details: If you're going to have beer or wine for the grownups, you have to get a permit. Courts and fields are also available to rent.

Visit the website for more information.

Oro Valley parks

Address: See locations here.

Cost: $10 an hour to reserve a ramada.

Package details: Depending on the park, ramadas hold 25-50 people. Some allow jumping castles and some have grills.

Visit the website for more information.

Polly Anna Park in Trail Dust Town

Address: 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Inquire online.

Package details: Parties are offered on Saturdays and Sundays as early as 10 a.m., going as late as 5 p.m. in the park area. This includes the use of Trail Dust Town's amusements. The space typically books 2-3 months in advance.

Visit the website for more information.

The Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club

Address: 4001 N. Country Club Road

Cost: Ramada rental at the club is $70 for members, $100 for nonmembers, and there's a $200 minimum food and drink order required.

Package details: You get three hours, plus tables, chairs, paper plates, cups, napkins, utensils and a serving staff. If you're using the pool and there is no lifeguard on duty at the time of the party, one will be put on duty at the cost of $25 per hour.

Visit the website for more information.

Artsy venues

Arte Bella

Address: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: $150-$200.

Package details: Parties include painting materials and 90 minutes with an Arte Bella artist. The birthday child can pick what they'd like to paint!

Visit the website for more information.

Ben's Bells

Address: 40 W. Broadway and 816 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $250 for an hour and a half.

Package details: You get private use of the studio space, plus guided instruction on how to make ceramic pieces. You bring the decorations, food and cake.

Visit the website for more information.

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Address: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $12-$60 per guest.

Package details: Most packages include a furry friend to make and take home for each guest, plus a party leader.

Visit the website for more information.

Color Me Mine

Address: Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: From $100, not including the pottery.

Package details: Party includes two hours in the private party room for up to 24 painters. Also included is a party assistant, commemorative plate, digital party invitations and thank-you cards, and a VIP pass for the birthday child.

Visit the website for more information.

Creative Juice

Address: 2959 N. Swan Road

Cost: $20 per person, with minimum of eight children.

Package details: Each party is two hours. You'll get painting supplies, paper goods and a gift for the birthday child. You can choose from existing children's paintings or a custom one can be created for a $25 fee.

Visit the website for more information.

Music and Dance Academy

Address: 4811 E. Sunrise Dr.

Cost: $225 for non-academy students, $200 for academy students.

Package details: Pick a theme for the two-hour party, which includes a structured dance activity and basic party decorations. The price is for 12 attendees, with $10 per additional guest with a maximum of 25 people.

Visit the website for more information.

Pam's Fizzy Factory

Address: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Starting at $149 for two kids, $199 for three, and $399+ for larger parties.

Package details: The kids spa has several birthday packages, including the Diva Party, where two children can get manicures, pedicures and facials. The Royal Princess Party, one of the larger party packages, is for six kids to enjoy three services such as a manicure and massage, mini facials, makeup with face gems, glitter tattoos, and a costume dress-up.

Visit the website for more information.

Tucson Clay Co-Op

Address: 3226 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: $125.

Package details: Two-hour party for up to eight kids ages 6 years old and up. It's $15 per additional child, at the discretion of the teacher and parents. After demonstrations, kids get to make their own clay pieces. You can opt to have pieces fired or glazed for an additional $5 each.

Visit the website for more information.

Active play venues

Circus Academy of Tucson

Address: 400 W. Speedway

Cost: $40 per child, $50 per adult.

Package details: Includes an hour and a half of circus instruction, plus 30 minutes for cake and presents. Cake is organized by you. During the party, attendees will get to try activities such as aerial silks, trapeze, tightwire and juggling. Add-ons include stilts and a circus show.

Visit the website for more information.

Defy Tucson

Address: 4861 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Weekday parties without provided food and drinks start at $240, or $270 on weekends. Packages with food and drinks start at $260 on weekdays, or $290 on weekends.

Package details: All parties include 90 minutes of jump time, a reserved area for two hours and 15 minutes, utensils, napkins, a tablecloth and socks for jumpers.

Visit the website for more information.

The Dive Shop

Address: 1702 E. Prince Road

Cost: $250.

Package details: The Bubblemaker Birthday Party is for kids who are at least eight years old. They'll get to use scuba gear to breathe underwater and swim around in shallow water. The Dive Shop provides cake, drinks and ice cream for up to 10 kids, custom invitations mailed to guests, party favors and decorations, underwater photos of all guests and the use of real scuba gear and supervision from PADI instructors and dive masters.

Visit the website for more information.

Get Air

Address: 330 S. Toole Ave.

Cost: Starting at $199.99.

Package details: The basic package includes two hours of jump time for up to 10 jumpers, jump socks, two large pizzas, two 2-liter sodas, plates, cups, and utensils. There are two higher-priced packages also available.

Visit the website for more information.

Heart & Soul

Address: Three locations.

Cost: $260 for up to 12 guests.

Package details: You can choose a theme ranging from gymnastics, princesses, superheroes and ninjas. Parties at this gymnastics and dance studio are two hours long with themed decorations and tableware.

Visit the website for more information.

My Gym

Address: 7942 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $250.

Package details: Enjoy a 90-minute party for 15 kids, including two party specialists and a personalized music playlist. Parties may include games, activities, puppets and more.

Visit the website for more information.

Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy

Address: 7670 E. Wrightstown Road

Cost: $370.

Package details: You'll get private gym time with inflatables for two hours for up to 20 guests, ideal for ages 1-14 years old. Also included: party host and coaches, a gift for the birthday child and party invitations.

Visit the website for more information.

Playformance

Address: 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $450 for up to 20 guests.

Package details: The party includes 90 minutes of customized play, plus 30 minutes on the patio. Add-ons are also available, such as Nerf guns.

Visit the website for more information.

Rock Solid Climbing + Fitness

Address: 3949 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: $200.

Package details: Parties include day passes and rental gear for 11 attendees. After an hour of climbing, you'll be able to move into the lounge for the party.

Visit the website for more information.

Saguaro Aquatics

Address: 5302 E. Pima St. and 9260 N. Thornydale Road

Cost: $525 for two and a half hours.

Package details: Includes a pool party and two lifeguards for up to 20 swimmers.

Visit the website for more information.

Skate Country

Address: 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $84.95 on weekdays, $124.95 on weekends.

Package details: Includes 10 skaters, two reserved tables, two pitchers of soda with unlimited refills and discounts at the snack bar. Plus, the birthday child will get an interview with the DJ and a song request.

Visit the website for more information.

We Rock The Spectrum Kid's Gym

Address: 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $350-$500.

Package details: The basic package includes one hour and 20 minutes of play time at the indoor gym for up to 15 kids, plus gift bags for each kid.

Visit the website for more information.

Wild Katz

Address: 4629 E. Speedway

Cost: Starting at $275.

Package details: All packages include an assigned party room, 90 minutes of playtime in the indoor playground, a tablecloth and tableware, and an event coordinator.

Visit the website for more information.

Food and sweets venues

Chuck E. Cheese

Address: 6125 E. Speedway

Cost: Starts at $21.99 per child.

Package details: Packages vary, but you get game play, pizza, soft drinks, and table decor in all of them.

Visit the website for more information.

Peter Piper Pizza

Address: There are several locations around Tucson. Click here to find the location closest to you.

Cost: Starting at $12.99 per child.

Package details: Packages vary, but you get pizza, game play and reserved tables.

Visit the website for more information.

Educational venues

Children's Museum Tucson

Address: 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: There are three packages, starting at $240 for members, $300 for nonmembers.

Package details: The Birthday Bonanza package is for up to 30 guests, with tables and chairs set up in the Fiesta Room. One discovery guide-led activity, such as glitter tattoos or volcanoes, is included.

Visit the website for more information.

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium

Address: 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $250.

Package details: The two-hour party includes a private room for gifts and cake, access to the science exhibits, preferred seating for a planetarium show, plus tables, chairs and table cloths. The party is for up to 15 guests, with $15 for each additional guest up to 30 attendees.

Visit the website for more information.

International Wildlife Museum

Address: 4800 W. Gates Pass Blvd.

Cost: $50 plus admission of $7 per adult or $3 for children ages 12 and under during museum hours, or $325-$850 for use of the entire museum after hours.

Package details: Parties include a scavenger hunt and the use of the museum's movie theater. You can also add on a live animal encounter. Bring your own food.

Visit the website for more information.

Southern Arizona Transportation Museum

Address: 414 N. Toole Ave.

Cost: Inquire through email or by phone.

Package details: The museum, plaza and Engine 1673 can be rented for events. The museum can arrange catering and party supplies from Hotel Congress, Maynards or other suppliers.

Visit the website for more information.

Animal venues

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Address: 635 W. Roger Road

Cost: $275, or $250 if you're a member of the Hand in Paw club.

Package details: Parties include a two-hour rental of the education center for up to 10 guests, visits with animals, an animal-friendly activity, tableware, decorations, goody bags, and your choice of a shelter tour or 30 minutes to read to shelter pets.

Visit the website for more information.

Reid Park Zoo

Address: 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $30 per person for all attendees ages 2 and up (not including the birthday child).

Package details: Parties include zoo admission for attendees, one carousel ticket per attendee, one of three menu options (pretzel dogs, burgers or pizza), cupcakes, drinks, and a party attendant. For an added cost, you can also book an animal encounter.

Visit the website for more information.

Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids (TRAK)

Address: 3250 E. Allen Road

Cost: $325 for nonmembers, $300 for members.

Package details: Parties include 1½ hours of "supervised open animal interactions" with a "park-like" area and a ramada, and hand-led horse rides.

Visit the website for more information.

Fun and games venues

Bowlero

Address: 114 S. Camino Seco

Cost: Starting at $18.99 per person.

Package details: There are three packages to choose from. All include bowling time, shoe rental, at least one entree, unlimited soft drinks, and an arcade card.

Visit the website for more information.

Golf N' Stuff

Address: 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $17.75-$25 per person.

Package details: There are two packages to choose from. Both include two pitchers of soda, plates, napkins, cups and 50 minutes in the private party area. For the $17.75 package, each attendee will get one round of mini golf, one attraction ticket, and 12 tokens for video games or batting cages. The $25 package includes two large pizzas, 12 tokens for video games or batting cages, and two hours of bumper boats, go-karts, laser tag and mini golf.

Visit the website for more information.

Funtasticks Family Fun Park

Address: 221 E. Wetmore Road

Cost: $319.99-$389.99.

Package details: There are three packages, plus a list of add-ons. The $319.99 package includes an all-day pass for the Cactus Springs water attraction, arcade play, a reserved table for 90 minutes, hot dogs and fries, two soda pitchers, plates, napkins and utensils. The $389.99 package includes all those things, plus more arcade play and an all-day wristband for laser tag, go karts, bumper boats, mini golf and Kiddie Land.

Visit the website for more information.

Round1

Address: 5950 E. Broadway

Price: Starting at $21.99 per guest.

Package details: There are several packages to choose from. For $21.99 per guest, the party includes bowling, pizza and soda. There's also a $24.99 gamer package that includes a game card, pizza and soda. The all-inclusive kids package is $32.99 per guest and includes bowling, a game card, food and drinks, and a party room.

Visit the website for more information.

Tucson Jewish Community Center

Address: 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Starting at $285 for members, $335 for nonmembers.

Package details: Based on the package chosen, you can enjoy an indoor playground, a bounce house, a splash pad, or the pool. All parties include two hours for up to 20 kids plus the birthday child, plates, napkins, cups, utensils, and drinks.

Visit the website for more information.

Vantage Bowling Centers

Address: There are four bowling centers to choose from. Click here for locations.

Cost: $64.99 per lane, up to six bowlers.

Package details: All parties come with two hours of bowling and shoe rental. There are also add-ons like food, soda and balloons.

Visit the website for more information.

Movie theaters

Cinemark Theaters

Address: Click here to see locations in Tucson.

Cost: $50 to book the party. Movie tickets and concessions are separate.

Package details: Includes one hour in a reserved party space for up to 20 guests. Party guests can get discounts on concessions.

Visit the website for more information.

Harkins Theatres

Address: 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz and 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Dr.

Cost: Starting at $150 for a private gaming party.

Package details: "Experience gaming like never before on the big screen with better sound and the most comfortable seats," Harkins says. Scheduling is Monday through Thursday, and before noon Friday through Sunday. Wifi is available at select locations for an additional fee. You can also fill out this form for a non-gaming party.

Visit the website for more information.

Party add-ons

Here are some vendors who can come to you to add a little something extra to the day.