Tucson groups are commemorating Juneteenth, an annual celebration that honors the end of slavery in the United States, with both virtual and in-person events this weekend.
Juneteenth, which just became a federal holiday, commemorates June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned about the Emancipation Proclamation, making them among the last to be freed. The proclamation was effective Jan. 1, 1863.
Here are five local events honoring this historic day.
Juneteenth Mobility Morning: Fun Run, Walk and Ride
Join a 2-mile morning walk or fun run to celebrate Juneteenth. The event is organized by Tucson City Council Ward 6 candidate Andres Portela.
Where: Reid Park. Meet in front of the Richard & Annette Bloch Cancer Survivors Plaza near East 22nd Street and South Lakeshore Lane.
When: Saturday, June 19, 8 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Films 4 US: Juneteenth Celebration 2021
See a screening of "Buck Breaking" a new documentary that explores colonization and the sexual exploitation and identity domination of Black slaves and Black people globally. The documentary features insight from some of the most notable Black scholars, thinkers and personalities.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Friday, June 18, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $20. Proceeds from each ticket will be donated to the Tucson Juneteenth Festival.
Visit the event website for more information.
Tucson Juneteenth Festival - Our Black is Beautiful
The Tucson Juneteenth Committee and Pima Community College will present "Our Black is Beautiful" a virtual event celebrating Black culture, history, dance, and song. Featured performers include: Black Renaissance, Dancing in the Streets, Ada Redd Austin, Nancy Denise Smith and The Divine 9.
When: Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Juneteenth Festival Facebook page for more information and watch the virtual event on the PCC YouTube page.
Tucson Juneteenth Festival - Vendor and Food Event
The Tucson Juneteenth Festival continues with an in-person community event featuring vendors and food trucks.
When: Saturday, June 19, 4-8 p.m.
Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second Street
Visit the Tucson Juneteenth Festival Facebook page for more information.
Felicia Minor presents: Juneteenth Story Hour
Join Drag Story Hour Arizona for a Zoom storytime that celebrates and acknowledges the end of slavery in the United States.
When: Saturday, June 19, 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.