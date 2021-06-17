Performers with the Barbea Williams Performing Company toss baskets in the air during a sinte rhythm dance during the 2018 Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Festival. 

 Mike Christy, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson groups are commemorating Juneteenth, an annual celebration that honors the end of slavery in the United States, with both virtual and in-person events this weekend. 

Juneteenth, which just became a federal holiday, commemorates June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned about the Emancipation Proclamation, making them among the last to be freed. The proclamation was effective Jan. 1, 1863. 

Here are five local events honoring this historic day. 

Juneteenth Mobility Morning: Fun Run, Walk and Ride 

Join a 2-mile morning walk or fun run to celebrate Juneteenth. The event is organized by Tucson City Council Ward 6 candidate Andres Portela. 

Where: Reid Park. Meet in front of the Richard & Annette Bloch Cancer Survivors Plaza near East 22nd Street and South Lakeshore Lane.  

When: Saturday, June 19, 8 a.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Films 4 US: Juneteenth Celebration 2021

See a screening of "Buck Breaking" a new documentary that explores colonization and the sexual exploitation and identity domination of Black slaves and Black people globally. The documentary features insight from some of the most notable Black scholars, thinkers and personalities. 

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

When: Friday, June 18, 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $20. Proceeds from each ticket will be donated to the Tucson Juneteenth Festival. 

Visit the event website for more information.

Tucson Juneteenth Festival - Our Black is Beautiful

The Tucson Juneteenth Committee and Pima Community College will present "Our Black is Beautiful" a virtual event celebrating Black culture, history, dance, and song. Featured performers include: Black Renaissance, Dancing in the Streets, Ada Redd Austin, Nancy Denise Smith and The Divine 9. 

When: Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Tucson Juneteenth Festival Facebook page for more information and watch the virtual event on the PCC YouTube page

Tucson Juneteenth Festival - Vendor and Food Event

The Tucson Juneteenth Festival continues with an in-person community event featuring vendors and food trucks. 

When: Saturday, June 19, 4-8 p.m. 

Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second Street

Visit the Tucson Juneteenth Festival Facebook page for more information.

Felicia Minor presents: Juneteenth Story Hour

Join Drag Story Hour Arizona for a Zoom storytime that celebrates and acknowledges the end of slavery in the United States.

When: Saturday, June 19, 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

