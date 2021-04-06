If you've spent more time with your kids this year than ever before, chances are you've seen their creativity and imagination on full display through all the ways they've kept themselves busy while being stuck at home.
Or, if you had a dollar for every time they said "I'm bored" you'd have enough saved for a nice, long, beach vacation.
Whatever the case, these five Tucson summer camps provide kids with plenty of opportunities for creative expression through visual arts, drama and crafting. They'll have the chance to make wearable masterpieces, star in a play, or get a taste of all mediums and styles of art.
Of course these are just a handful of the dozens of camps happening around Tucson this summer for kids who have all sorts of interests. Check out our #ThisIsTucson Summer Camp Guide to search for camps by topic, age, location, price and online and in-person offerings.
And don't forget to make some space on the fridge to proudly display all the projects they'll be bringing home. 👩🎨
Camp Log On Crafty Camper
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona is bringing back Camp Log On this summer, giving kids the chance to participate in a week-long summer camp virtually from home. During this session, campers will make several tie-dyed wearable works of art. Campers will be sent a box of all the supplies needed to create a week's worth of activities, a camp sticker, bracelet, patch and bandana. Campers will participate in virtual meetings with their counselors and other girls in their age group each day.
Where: Online
When: June 7-11. You must register by May 24 to make sure your box of supplies arrives on time.
Ages: 5-17
Cost: $65
Visit the Camp Log On website for more information.
Creative Drama Summer Camps
For kids who are happiest on stage under a spotlight, Drama Kids International offers seven weekly camps with themes including the circus, superheroes and wizarding. Each week campers will participate in theater activities and games designed to develop their public speaking and collaboration skills, help them learn to think quickly and creatively and build their self confidence all while rehearsing for a play they'll perform at the end of the week for families. Campers will also work on different arts and crafts activities. Each week is limited to 15 campers.
Where: Foothills Community Church, 3301 N. Overton Road
When: June 1-4; June 7-11; June 14-18; June 21-25; June 28-July 2; July 12-16; July 19-23
Ages: 4-11
Cost: $225 per week, plus a $25 registration fee for a single camper or $40 per family
Visit the Drama Kids International Website for more information.
Tucson Museum of Art Summer Art Camp (Sponsored)
TMA Summer Art Camp features week-long sessions for artists ages 4–13. Kids will learn art-making techniques like painting, printmaking and collage while thinking and talking about bigger ideas, like telling their personal stories with visual media and noticing the patterns and rhythms of nature. Sign up today!
Where: Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education, 166 W. Alameda Street
When: June 7-July 30, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with aftercare available until 5 p.m.
Ages: 4-13
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art website for more information.
Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Each week kids will explore a variety of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) activities inspired by a weekly theme including animals, ecology, gardening, puppetry and archaeology. Campers will also build and create different projects each week like a mini theatre, a mini aquaponic system and a home for fairies. Each camp is limited to 15 participants.
Where: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: July 5-9; July 12-16; July 19-23; July 26-30
Ages: 5-12
Cost: $135 per week
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures website for more information.
Camp Giggle Stitch
Kids ages 8 to 15 will have sew much fun while learning to cut patterns and use a sewing machine to create wearable and decorative projects at Camp Giggle Stitch. Projects are based on a weekly theme including beach bags, dolls, quilts, stuffed animals and pajamas. Some camps are for beginners while others require previous experience using a sewing machine. Each session is limited to six campers.
Where: 2291 W. Dante Way
When: May 24-28; May 31-June 4; June 7-11; June 15-18; June 21-25; June 28-July 3; July 5-9; July 12-16; July 19-23
Ages: 8-15
Cost: $250 per week
Visit the Camp Giggle Stitch website for more information.