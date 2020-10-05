It seems like almost every Tucson wall tells a story.
Some of them involve the Virgen de Guadalupe and others involve a man's skull shooting colorful beams of light into the ether.
Here's just a little selection of some of our favorites seen around town. Tucson's muralists continue to be hard at work during the pandemic creating images that are both hopeful and thought provoking.
UPDATE: Now with 9 more murals that you can find all around Tucson.
Creative Machines Murals
Muralist Jessica Gonzales created this massive mural spanning two wall at the headquarters of Creative Machines, a Tucson-based design and manufacturing firm known for its interactive public art installations, exhibits, sculptures and ball machines. Gonzales finished the mural in September 2020 and wrote in Instagram that its the largest work she's completed to date. Her partner Dakin Martin assisted with the mural.
Nadia Hagen of Flam Chen and All Souls Procession, painted this mural showing some of Creative Machines most beloved projects over the years. We bet you can find a few you know.
Location: Creative Machines, 4141 E. Irvington Road
The Loft Cinema
Jessica Gonzales turned this she created for The Loft Cinema's 2019 Film Fest into a mural on one of the theater's external walls in September 2020.
Location: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Hot tip: You can buy a t-shirt with this image from The Loft Cinema's online shop.
Wagon Burner Arts mural in Barrio Hollywood
This stunning mural by Wagon Burner Arts brightens up the west wall of Tucson Computer, a repair shop, in the Barrio Hollywood neighborhood.
Location: 1016 W. St. Mary's Road
Hot Tip: You can see a timelapse of the creation of this mural and others on the Wagon Burner Arts Instagram page.
Tucson Welcomes U mural
This rad, new Ignacio Garcia mural is giving us some serious 80s-90s vibes.
Location: 1010 E. Broadway Blvd.
Hot Tip: Broadway Boulevard is kind of a mess right now due to the massive street widening project. Murals like this help brighten that commute, you can see it when you're driving east bound on Broadway.
Safe Shift mural
Patty Vallance, a businesswoman and philanthropist who spent many years volunteering and raising funds for the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, commissioned this mural by Wagon Burner Arts. "This mural shows the camaraderie of brotherhood among firefighters. The image in the middle pays respect to those that have fallen while on the job," Wagon Burner Arts shared on Instagram. The mural also pays tribute to other first responders and to Vallance who died before it was completed.
Location: 2801 E. Grant Road
Hot Tip: The mural is on the west wall of Safe Shift, an estate sale store which raises money for the Greater Tucson Foundation, so when you visit you can also shop for a cause.
Jessica Gonzales Mural
Another stunning mural by Jessica Gonzales can be found in the Barrio Viejo neighborhood.
Location: In the area of Ninth Avenue and 17th Street
Cicli Noe Murals
Cicli Noe, a South Tucson bike repair shop, is home to two large murals themed around transportation and cycling created by Rock "Cyfi" Martinez. The first mural has a reminder to be aware of all those who share our streets including pedestrians and cyclists. The second mural features a large-scaled image of BMX competitor Kevin Peraza, who grew up in Tucson and is an X Games gold medalist.
Location: 1622 S. Sixth Ave.
Stillness
This mural by Yu Yu Shiratori is one of the newest additions to Tucson's mural scene and is one of several murals that can be seen at the MSA Annex.
Location: North wall of the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Joe Pagac and FORS Architecture collaborated on this delighful mural that greets guests at the newly opened Tuxon Hotel.
Location: East wall of The Tuxon Hotel, 960 S. Freeway
Las Adelitas mural
This mural designed by Paco Velez Anzueto is nearly complete and is part of a large collection of murals that can be found on the east wall of his gallery Studio One: A Space for Art and Activism and the Toole Shed. "All of the murals are political and have something to say that represents our community," he says. "This is an homage to las Adelitas of the Mexican revolution and an homage to our warrior women of today."
Hope. Pass it on
A group of artists all contributed to this vibrant mural with a hopeful message in early June. The artists are: Tommy Ohlrich, Sketch71, KT Held, Mel 'Melo' Dominguez, Lourdes Escalante, Sawaki, Koraima Lupian and Araceli G. and was organized by Wagon Burner Arts.
Location: The north wall of the Dan Kalm State Farm Insurance Agency, 2654 N. Campbell Ave.
Black Lives Matter Project Murals
In early June following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the wave of protests across the country, Tucson artists Robbie Lee Harris, Adia Jamille, To-Ree-Nee Wolf and Nolan Patterson painted murals focusing on hope and love as part of the Black Lives Mural Project in collaboration with muralist Joe Pagac. These murals are temporary so be sure to experience them sooner than later.
Robbie Lee Harris used the Rialto Theatre's east wall to create a mural that was uplifting and hopeful but would also help start conversations about the treatment of people of color, he told the Arizona Daily Star.
Location: On the east wall of the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Adia Jamille's design is vibrant and colorful and depicts African Americans experiencing the everyday joys of life.
Location: On the west side of the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
To-Ree-Nee Wolf's bold mural (adjacent to Jamille's at MSA Annex) is of four black people and also incorporates ravens, often found in her work.
Location: On the west side of the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
This mural created by Nolan Patterson is one of several murals with empowering messages on the east wall of the Studio One: A Space for Art and Activism and the Toole Shed.
Tucson Together
Jessica Gonzales painted this mural in mid-April and each letter in the word 'together' is done in the style of the logos of iconic local Tucson establishments.
Where to find it: On the east wall of Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
Black Lives Matter Mural
Camila Ibarra created this Black Lives Matter mural to support the movement.
Location: On the northeast corner of Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Wild for the Night
Chris Miller painted this mural says the Tucson desert inspired this mural, painted in 2017, which includes a wildcat, saguaros, the mountains and a sunset.
Location: On the north wall of 2610 N. Stone Ave.
Whale mural
Find these floating whales it near the corner of Campbell Avenue and Grant Road. They're painted by local artist Joe Pagac. He says the mural represents the idea of thriving even under the most challenging circumstances. This is one of five murals commissioned this summer by Banner-University Medical Center Tucson. crdex`
Location: The old Catalina Theater building, 2320 N. Campbell Ave.
Hot tip: Some Tucsonans may recognize the adjacent lot as the former location of the midtown Bookmans, which has since moved to the Rancho Center plaza on Speedway Boulevard.
Desert heart mural
If you needed proof that saguaros are the heart of the desert, look no further than this heart mural created by well-known Phoenix artist Lalo Cota. Find this mural a couple buildings down from The Loft Cinema heading east on Speedway. It's also one of the murals commissioned by Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.
Location: Custom Auto Sound by Stero Pad building, 3443 E. Speedway Blvd.
Hot tip: The bobcat in the mural is a little nod to the University of Arizona.
No-Tel Motel mural
Painted just below the notable No-Tel Motel sign on Oracle Road, Jessica Gonzales's mural connects the city's street art scene to Tucson's interesting past. It's one of the five murals commissioned by Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.
Location: No-Tel Motel, 2425 N. Oracle Road
Hot tip: The heart the woman is holding in the mural is meant to convey compassion and the feathers represent worries floating away.
Fourth Avenue mural
If this artwork puts you at ease, lean into it — That was the intention behind Ignacio Garcia's latest mural, which can be found on Fourth Avenue at the A Foam and Fabric Place building.
Location: A Foam and Fabric Place, 246 N. Fourth Ave.
Hot tip: The calming colors and woman's relaxed facial expression are meant to evoke feelings of tranquility and breathing easy.
Desert lungs mural
Lalo Cota created another mural for Banner, which can be found near the corner of Oracle Road and Prince Road.
Location: 3540 N. Oracle Road
Hot tip: Similar to the other mural he created of the heart saguaro, the tree and lungs signify life.
Selena mural at American Eat Co.
Local artist Jonny Ballesteros spent about two weeks spray painting this '90s-inspired image of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez on an American Eat Co. wall, just in time for the Tejano music queen's birthday this past spring.
Location: American Eat Co. and Market, 1439 S. Fourth Ave.
Hot tip: Ballesteros says the mural was envisioned by Lower Arizona, an online shop and Instagram account that celebrates hip hop and Mexican culture.
El Rio mural
Several El Rio Neighborhood Center murals painted in 1976 by Tucson artist David Tineo got a lot of sprucing up this summer with the help from local artists and youth vlounteers.
Location: El Rio Nighborhood Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
Hot tip: There will be a community event to celebrate the restored artwork on Saturday, July 20, 6-8 p.m.
Running of the Piñatas
You can find Ignacio Garcia's mural of a boy running away from colorful piñatas near Sixth Avenue and Congress Street. It's one of four new murals that popped up this past spring as part of the Tucson Arts Brigade Downtown Mural Project.
Location: The UPS Store Downtown Tucson, 31 N. Sixth Ave.
Hot tip: The mural was inspired by Garcia's own childhood memory of being chased by a bull in Redington, Arizona, on a family trip.
The Little One Mural
Find Jessica Gonzales's vibrant mural on the north wall of the The Little One restaurant in downtown Tucson. Gonzales, a Tucson artist, says this mural was inspired by the idea of exploration — in both the physical and emotional sense. It too is part of Tucson Arts Brigade Downtown Mural Project.
Where: The Little One, 151 N. Stone Ave.
Hot tip: Enjoy some tasty food at The Little One while you're at it. Just remember to bring cash.
Roadrunner mural
This 94-foot mural of desert racing roadrunner, rattlesnake and horny toad was created by Tucson artist Joe Pagac and can be spotted as you're heading into downtown on Stone Avenue.
Where: Cirrus Visual building, 601 N. Stone Ave.
Hot tip: This is another mural that's part of last spring's Tucson Art's Brigade Downtown Mural Project.
Hot tip: The mural is 94 feet long.
La Madre
Feel the desert come alive with this wonderful mural created by local artists Racheal Rios and Carlos Valenzuela. It's part of the downtown mural project.
Where: 86 E. Alameda Street, near the Tucson City Court.
Hot tip: There are long benches connected to this mural, so you can sit and hang out with the art for a bit.
Sonora
This mural was finished on Dec. 18, 2018 by artist Karlito Miller Espinosa aka Mata Ruda and his two University of Arizona art students Analaura Villegas and Brisa Tzintzun.
Location: Historic Y building, 300 W. University Blvd.
Hot tip: The patchwork quilt of images actually represents various organizations that use the building.
Hotel McCoy
This midcentury modern hotel is being lovingly restored and covered in murals.
Location: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Hot tip: This is a very Tucson space, from local artwork and furniture to food and beverages.
Primavera Foundation’s public art mural
This mural is part of Primavera Foundation’s South Tucson Greenway Public Art Project. It's one of three murals that depict daybreak, noon and evening — as well as aspects of the neighborhood’s history and culture.
Hot tip: The murals were created by youths in Pima County’s Las Artes program.
Sugar Hill Neighborhood murals
Find these cool murals created by the Tucson Arts Brigade in the Sugar Hill Neighborhood.
Sugar Hill is a historic midtown Tucson neighborhood that now encompasses the El Cortez Heights, Feldmans and Northwest neighborhoods and was home to many from Tucson's African-American community.
Location: Near the Southeast corner of North Sixth Avenue and East Linden Street
Hot tip: All of the murals are inspired by the history of the Sugar Hill Neighborhood. Read more about it here and here.
MOCA mural
This mural "Spilt Screen" was created by artist Amir H. Fallah and can be found outside of MOCA: Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson.
Location: MOCA: Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson, 265 South Church Ave.
Hot tip: While you're there, check out the museum. It's open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Two Danny Martin murals in downtown Tucson
Find these two new murals created by local artist Danny Martin in downtown Tucson. One is a camera lady that can be spotted on the Etherton building, the other is a bandana-wearing woman painted on a private residence near Stone Ave. and Simpson Street.
Location: Etherton Gallery, 135 South Sixth Ave.
Hot tip: This mural shares the same building as Downtown Kitchen and Cocktails. Go for a fancy meal then look at some art.
Hot tip: This mural is right next door to WomanKraft Art Center, a non-profit dedicated to supporting women and under-represented artists .
Wavelab Recording Studio mural
Artist Diego Roa created this mural, which can be seen near the corner of Boradway Blvd. and Sixth Ave. in downtown Tucson.
Location: Wavelab Recording Studio, 111 S. Sixth Ave.
Hot tip: You can watch a video of Roa working on the mural here.
The Talking Mural
Tierra Y Libertad worked with artists Alex Jimenez and Johanna Martinez on “The Talking Mural” on the Raspados Oasis building. La Doce Foodways Project engaged residents, business owners and students to learn about sustaining and strengthening the barrios along South 12th Avenue.
Location: Raspados Oasis, 4126 S. 12th Ave.
Hot tip: Do not leave here without a raspado.
Skeleton mural
This mural of an adorable girl skeleton by Tucson artist Joel Valdez and muralist Rock Martinez used to cover a wall on the corner of 6th and Toole Avenue in downtown Tucson, but the wall has since been painted over.
Hot tip: The building in the background of the mural looks like the El Tiradito wishing shrine to us.